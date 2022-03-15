Macy Gray Releases Debut NFT Titled "All-Star-Spangled Banner" On Makersplace





For her piece, Gray-fresh off her performance of the national anthem February 20, 2022 at the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland-was inspired by her belief and the message that America, with all of our differences and diversity, stands in unity with the people of Ukraine. The lyrics of the song represent hope and resilience for all humankind. View Macy Gray's performance here: https://youtu.be/UgG9czaMB04



Macy's NFT combines a one-of-a-kind, soulful version of the anthem with American flag artwork in collaboration with artists' team People Production, representing the multi-racial diversity of the United States.



Partnering with UNICEF, the NFT is priced at $150 (credit cards and ETH accepted). The drop is part of the MakersPlace Ukraine Fundraiser, with Makersplace donating its full commission from any submitted artwork to Red Cross Ukraine. In addition, artists have all pledged to donate a percentage if not all to a charity supporting Ukrainian citizens. The fundraiser is now live on the MakersPlace site here.



Buyers of the All-Star NFT will also be eligible for a collector's raffle in Macy's upcoming Drop on MakersPlace on March 28th, which will feature tracks from her unreleased album, A Thing of Beauty.



Fans and NFT collectors also can anticipate

For more information on UNICEF in Ukraine, please visit: www.unicef.org

NFT URL: https://makersplace.com/macygray/drops/all-star-spangled-banner-1889/



The name



Gray's talents resound beyond music as well. She starred in Tyler Perry's



Since Gray broke into the music scene in 1999 with the release of her debut, triple-platinum album, How Life Is, she has become a powerhouse of R&B and Soul. She has amassed a devoted global fan base and sold over 25 million total albums globally. A five-time GRAMMY® Nominee, Gray received the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 2000 for her iconic song "



Gray's latest album will be coming out in 2022. Titled The Reset, the album is primed to create further discussion about what is happening in today's world and will help redefine what Pop music should be while still providing music lovers with amazing music, good times and a great message. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer, songwriter & GRAMMY award winning artist Macy Gray enters the NFT space with All-Star-Spangled Banner, the first in a series of NFT releases on MakersPlace, the premier NFT marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks. The open limited edition NFT will be available for purchase March 12 - 19.For her piece, Gray-fresh off her performance of the national anthem February 20, 2022 at the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland-was inspired by her belief and the message that America, with all of our differences and diversity, stands in unity with the people of Ukraine. The lyrics of the song represent hope and resilience for all humankind. View Macy Gray's performance here: https://youtu.be/UgG9czaMB04Macy's NFT combines a one-of-a-kind, soulful version of the anthem with American flag artwork in collaboration with artists' team People Production, representing the multi-racial diversity of the United States.Partnering with UNICEF, the NFT is priced at $150 (credit cards and ETH accepted). The drop is part of the MakersPlace Ukraine Fundraiser, with Makersplace donating its full commission from any submitted artwork to Red Cross Ukraine. In addition, artists have all pledged to donate a percentage if not all to a charity supporting Ukrainian citizens. The fundraiser is now live on the MakersPlace site here.Buyers of the All-Star NFT will also be eligible for a collector's raffle in Macy's upcoming Drop on MakersPlace on March 28th, which will feature tracks from her unreleased album, A Thing of Beauty.Fans and NFT collectors also can anticipate Macy Gray and the California Jet Club's upcoming full-length album The Reset due for release in May 2022.For more information on UNICEF in Ukraine, please visit: www.unicef.orgNFT URL: https://makersplace.com/macygray/drops/all-star-spangled-banner-1889/The name Macy Gray is synonymous with incredible music. Macy Gray, the renowned artist, actor, activist and strong woman, is no stranger to saying what needs to be said and acting on her words. The musical bodies of work Gray has produced throughout her career are a testament to her exquisite vision and unyielding devotion to her craft. Her sleek, sultry, and mature take on R&B draws from decades' worth of history. Yet, her ability to still sound forward-thinking and fresh is what reaffirms and reasserts her as a signature rarity in music who millions continue to treasure.Gray's talents resound beyond music as well. She starred in Tyler Perry's Black Reel Award-winning For Colored Girls and would grace the screen everywhere from Brotherly Love and Cardboard Boxer to NETFLIX's hit Fuller House. Moreover, she made a now legendary appearance in Training Day alongside Academy Award winner Denzel Washington—one of many on-screen hallmarks.Since Gray broke into the music scene in 1999 with the release of her debut, triple-platinum album, How Life Is, she has become a powerhouse of R&B and Soul. She has amassed a devoted global fan base and sold over 25 million total albums globally. A five-time GRAMMY® Nominee, Gray received the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 2000 for her iconic song " I Try " and has received two BRIT Awards.Gray's latest album will be coming out in 2022. Titled The Reset, the album is primed to create further discussion about what is happening in today's world and will help redefine what Pop music should be while still providing music lovers with amazing music, good times and a great message.



