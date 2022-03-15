Roni Lee Releases Video For "Prisoner" On Youtube Ft. Lynn Sorensen About Addiction From A Parent's Viewpoint



Known for her scorching guitar skills, Roni Lee will support her new musical offerings via a U.S. tour coming in the fall as well as select dates throughout the spring and summer. Tickets for her live shows will be announced soon. Check her website RoniLeeGroup.com for the latest news and tour updates. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic rock guitarist Roni Lee and bassist Lynn Sorensen (Paul Rogers/Bad Company) have more in common than just writing and playing music together. The long-time friends have faced a lot over the years including dealing with close loved ones who have struggled with addiction. This experience resulted in "Prisoner," a deeply personal song they wrote to describe the journey from a parent / family member's perspective.The video for " Prisoner " debuts March 14th exclusively on Roni's YouTube Channel @RoniLee. The song appears on her upcoming EP Doll Face slated for release April 22 on her own imprint Play Like a Girl Records and will be available on all digital platforms."It's a terrible thing for everyone around that loves the person involved, so reach out, get some help," said Lynn Sorensen.Addiction is a major health crisis with drug overdoses the #1 cause of accidental death in the U.S. According to the latest statistics, 1 in 3 households suffer from, are exposed to, or are otherwise impacted by addiction with 45 million people in the U.S. affected by the addiction of a loved one. If you or a family member need help dealing with addiction, contact: SAMHSA (The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) to find help near you at 1-800-662-4357.Known for her scorching guitar skills, Roni Lee will support her new musical offerings via a U.S. tour coming in the fall as well as select dates throughout the spring and summer. Tickets for her live shows will be announced soon. Check her website RoniLeeGroup.com for the latest news and tour updates.



