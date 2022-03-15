ODESZA Announces "The Return": First Live Show In 3 Years





The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions: known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performance, that reached 2.85m+ fans over the course of their 'A Moment Apart' tour. They also have had headline performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot & more, as well as performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan, and launched their own music festival SUNDARA in Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2019. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ODESZA's live shows have become a thing of legend in the live music industry, so it feels fitting that their first show back in 3 years, " The Return ", will take place in their beloved hometown of Seattle. A musical homecoming for the WA natives and Western Washington University alums, the forthcoming show, promoted by Live Nation, will take place on Friday, July 29 at Climate Pledge Arena, the first net zero certified arena in the world.Their largest performance in Seattle to date will include special guests Sylvan Esso and fellow Foreign Family Collective artist, ford. The show is set to be a full reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music. The Return " show is nearly three years to the date of their last performances - their two-day finale show that capped their 2019 A Moment Apart Tour at Los Angeles State Historic Park (a stunning celebratory conclusion in front of a combined crowd of 36,000 emotional fans).Of the forthcoming show, ODESZA (Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight) said: "For our first show back in 3 years we couldn't think of a better place than in our hometown. The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we're surrounded by so many of our friends & family. We really can't express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We're working hard to put together an incredible show and can't wait to see everyone there."The performance announcement follows their first new music in four years, " The Last Goodbye " (feat. Bettye LaVette) and " Better Now " (feat. MARO). Billboard called the former, "a sleek, propulsive stunner" while the NY Times said it "brings some Slavic melancholy to four-on-the-floor dance music, samples the most heart-rending phrases of LaVette's vocals and stretches out the anguish, proving again how classic the song remains". The release a few weeks later of " Better Now " led Dancing Astronaut to proclaim "while there was no question about it before, we're truly in ODESZA season".With over 5 billion total streams, ODESZA have masterfully reemerged to remind the world what has made the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight cornerstones of the modern electronic landscape. Their last album 'A Moment Apart' was not only a commercial success (going gold and debuting at no. 3 on the Billboard 200), but it also earned critical acclaim including two GRAMMY nominations and praise from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Consequence and more.The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions: known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performance, that reached 2.85m+ fans over the course of their 'A Moment Apart' tour. They also have had headline performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot & more, as well as performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan, and launched their own music festival SUNDARA in Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2019.



