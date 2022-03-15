Karl Michael Sends Out A Soul Searching SOS In "Save Me"





Michael is expected to roll out a full EP later this year, and fans can keep up with what's to come from him by visiting itskarlmichael.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riser House Records' Karl Michael sends out a sizzling SOS with his latest release, "Save Me," out today (3.11). Written by Michael, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dallas Wilson, the impassioned tune finds the British-born singer drowning in the wreckage of love, spotlighting his standout vocal range as he calls out to his soulmate for rescue.The video for the tune, which was directed by Preston Leatherman, showcases fan-submitted clips, sharing descriptions of the things in their lives that save them every single day - from family and friends to music, itself."Music wakes me up in the morning and helps me sleep at night," says Michael. "It inspires me - makes me feel loved and wanted. When it's all said and done, music is what saves me." Save Me " follows in the footsteps of Michael's emotional tribute to the loved ones who stick by his side every day, "Highs And The Lows," and his heartbreak anthem with Teddy Swims, "Liar" - a tune the pair are sure to bring to the stage when Michael hits the road with Swims this summer, opening select dates on the highly anticipated 'Tough Love' tour.Michael is expected to roll out a full EP later this year, and fans can keep up with what's to come from him by visiting itskarlmichael.com.



