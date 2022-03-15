Tom West Announces Official SXSW 2022 Showcase





March 19 - Hotel Indigo - 5 PM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian folk singer-songwriter Tom West (currently based in Chicago, IL) announces his debut performance at the 2022 SXSW Showcase at Stephen F's Bar on March 16th . Having been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone Australia, American Songwriter, Scenester, and several others, West maintains a distinctive vocal style and propensity to write catchy, tender folk songs often embellished with ambitious arrangements and cinematic flair. With millions of Spotify streams and placements on several of Spotify's top folk playlists, West is eager to be returning to live music (after a forced hiatus due to COVID) with a spring US tour and new releases on the way.Coinciding with the SXSW showcase is the release of live versions of two of West's most popular songs - "Emiko" and "Easy, Love". Both re-recordings see the artist bring a deep emotion to the performance, allowing the listener the pleasure of savoring every word he sings…. a taste of what fans can expect with a live performance.In addition to the official SXSW showcase, West is also slated to make several other performances at the various venues below through March 19th:March 16 - Lucille's / Sounds Australia House - 3:50pmMarch 16 - Stephen F's Bar - Official SXSW showcase - 10 PMMarch 17 - Balanced Breakfast Showcase at The Jackalope - 12 PMMarch 18 - Brother Friend Showcase at Wet Salon S Congress - 5:30 PMMarch 19 - Sound Dessert Showcase at Icenhauer's - 12 PMMarch 19 - Hotel Indigo - 5 PM



