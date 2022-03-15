|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Introducing Karen Harding!
Most read news of the week
Adele, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And More Announced As KCA Nominees
Texan Teen Singer/Songwriter Elle Townley Shows Maturation On Moving Country Ballad "One Too Many Heartaches"
Tanna Leone - Emerging New Artist From Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free's pgLang - Signs With Def Jam Recordings
Aliza Hava To Release Extended Version Of Her Song About Lost Love & Healing Of The Heart "Ruby Love"
Gettysburg Bike Week Unveils Saturday Night Headliner For 21st Rally--He's Not Your Granddad's Country Music Star Colt Ford
Beyond Music, The Korean Version Of Hipgnosis, To Conquer The Global Music IP Market By Taking Over A Large-Scale Music Catalog Management Company