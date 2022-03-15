Introducing Karen Harding!





With music ranging from the singer/songwriter genre to indie pop,







Building her repertoire, with 4 single releases under her belt and an upcoming EP in the works,





Her true love of the art comes from the creativity of writing her own music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For Melbourne, Australia based artist, Karen Harding, music is not only an outlet for expression of her feelings and emotions, drawn from a lifetime of experiences.. music is a soul conversation, that allows the masks that we hide behind to fall away for a moment of sharing.. a moment of mutual understanding.. in a language that does not discriminate in any form.With music ranging from the singer/songwriter genre to indie pop, Karen Harding's alluring vocals can be likened to the emotive sounds of Sarah McLaughlin, Sara Bareilles or Eva Cassidy or the more pop based feel of Gabrielle Aplin, Adele and Ella Henderson. Music has always been a part of Karen's life, beginning piano lessons at the age of 6 and singing lessons at 14. She has played at many cafes and bars around the north-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, in a combination of solo, duo and band performances, that have contributed to the sound that you hear today.Building her repertoire, with 4 single releases under her belt and an upcoming EP in the works, Karen has been steadily growing her following and name, having won the November 2021 Bendigo Bank sponsored Independent Songwriter Talent Show on Radio Eastern FM in Melbourne, Australia, for her single, 'Anxiety', being named the feature artist on WNI Radio for their 'Musically Fed' charity program and feature artist for Aussie Grown Radio's radio program. Karen Harding's music has also had recent attention and plays on Bree Noble's 'Women of Substance' podcast, online radio shows including 'Good Music Radio', 'DTong Radio', '382 Radio', 'Eagles Nest Radio' and 'Oz Now Radio' and has been gaining attention through her plays on local Australian community radio.Her true love of the art comes from the creativity of writing her own music.



