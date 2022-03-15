Feeder & Kula Shaker To Headline Little Orchard Festival





08-Jul-2022 GB - London, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Orchard Festival takes place in the beautiful Cornish countryside at Healeys Cyder Farm in Penhallow (Truro) from 9 - 11 September. It's a great way to end the festival season with music from some of the UK's best Brit Pop Bands headlining the bill.This year the Little Orchard Cider and Music Festival will see 90's indie favourites Feeder and Kula Shaker take to the main stage for this charming Cornish party with Silent Disco, Barn Dancing, Traditional Country Games, BBC Introducing Stage, Zen Den, camping and glamping, plus a huge range of delicious ciders for the grown-ups to enjoy from across the UK.The line-up also includes lots of local acts and emerging indie / alternative bands with the 1970's chart topping cider farmers band The Wurzels on the main stage and some late-night shenanigans with some very funky Grannies to complete that South West festive, Summer experience!More information and tickets at www.cornwallciderfestival.co.ukON TOUR - BUY Kula Shaker:05-Jul-2022 GB - Glasgow, The Old Fruitmarket06-Jul-2022 GB - Manchester, Albert Hall08-Jul-2022 GB - London, Alexandra Palace Theatre



