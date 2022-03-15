Sensational New Talent Rosie Smith To Release New Single 'Breakfast For Dinner Tonight'





ROSIE SMITH will be performing at a special X and Y Records' showcase at the legendary Water Rats venue: 328 Grays Inn Road, London, WC1X 8BZ on March 29th. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sensational musician ROSIE SMITH (22) from Glastonbury is poised to take the music world by storm with the release of her new single Breakfast for Dinner Tonight on March 30th.ROSIE quickly established her prodigious talent when she opened for the pop band Lawson on their UK winter tour which culminated on 6th November at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.Connecting with her audiences on the 9-day tour, the multi-instrumentalist singer songwriter drew plaudits for her strong vocals and her beautifully pertinent lyrics.Just a few months on and now signed to Lastman Music label X&Y Records, ROSIE SMITH is poised to really make her mark with her powerful single Breakfast for Dinner Tonight which she performed live on GB News television recently.ROSIE, also a talented actress, who once appeared with David Tenant and Olivia Coleman in Broadchurch, is influenced by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, The Lumineers, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, John Denver and Mumford and Sons and has been described as 'An extremely talented singer-songwriter and an exceptionally gifted lyricist who writes beautifully pertinent songs that express purpose, intent and meaning."Of her music ROSIE says: "I play the guitar, piano, drums and a little bass and trumpet. I love finding obscure ways to play chords and melodic patterns and I am fascinated by harmonies. I would describe my music style as storytelling in a commercial way. I use the folk genre narratives and place them into an up-tempo pop genre, so I guess it's folky pop with a twist!"In part because of my own life experiences, my music is intended to be a kind of self-help guide for other young adults struggling with love, friendship, upheaval and grief."Aside from the release of Breakfast for Dinner Tonight and her imminent new album, ROSIE SMITH will be back on the road this year and appearing at various festivals throughout the summer.ROSIE SMITH will be performing at a special X and Y Records' showcase at the legendary Water Rats venue: 328 Grays Inn Road, London, WC1X 8BZ on March 29th.



