Tour Dates 15/03/2022

Tavares Announce September 'Greatest Hits Tour 2022'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-award winning R&B singing group Tavares - best known for their infectious sound and close harmony, are proud to announce a 'Greatest Hits Tour 2022' commencing in September. The ten date UK Tour - opens in Southend, Cliffs Pavilion on September 5th, 2022, takes in London Indigo on September 15th, 2022, and completing in Liverpool on September 18th, 2022.
Tickets go on general sale: 9.00am - Friday March 18th, 2022

Tavares are Chubby, Pooch and Butch, (who are brothers) will be performing their Greatest Hits - amongst the classics: 'It Only Takes a Minute Girl'; 'Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel'; 'She's Gone' and 'More Than a Woman' (from the iconic soundtrack 'Saturday Night Fever) - to name a few...

UK Dates below:

September 2022
5 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
6 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
7 - York Barbican
9 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
10 - Basingstoke Anvil
12 - Cardiff St David's Hall
13 - Bournemouth Pavilion
15 - London Indigo
16 - Eastleigh Concorde Club
18 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Ticket prices will be £37 and £34
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct
Show time: 7.30pm except Southend which will be an 8.00pm start.

At the height of their career, Tavares composed of five Cape-Verdean American brothers - Ralph, Chubby, Pooch, Butch and Tiny. Born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, they were one of the most heavily covered bands of the Disco era and sold tens of thousands of copies of their sheet music to club bands and budding musicians all over the world. The eldest member Ralph Tavares died last year two days short of his 80th birthday.
Chubby, Pooch and Butch carry on the Tavares family tradition, as they continue to perform sold-out concerts around the world with no end in sight!
tavares-brothers.com






