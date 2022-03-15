Tavares Announce September 'Greatest Hits Tour 2022'



Tickets go on general sale: 9.00am - Friday March 18th, 2022



Tavares are Chubby, Pooch and Butch, (who are brothers) will be performing their Greatest Hits - amongst the classics: 'It Only Takes a Minute Girl'; 'Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel'; 'She's Gone' and 'More Than a Woman' (from the iconic soundtrack 'Saturday Night Fever) - to name a few...



UK Dates below:





5 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

6 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

7 - York Barbican

9 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

10 - Basingstoke Anvil

12 - Cardiff St David's Hall

13 - Bournemouth Pavilion

15 - London Indigo

16 - Eastleigh Concorde Club

18 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Ticket prices will be £37 and £34

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct

Show time: 7.30pm except Southend which will be an 8.00pm start.



