Grammy Nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X With Jack Harlow, And Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X
with Jack Harlow, and Olivia
Rodrigo. Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena
in Las Vegas
and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Brothers Osborne
received two GRAMMY nominations this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Younger Me") and Best Country Album (Skeletons).
Current nominees BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Butter
").
Six-time GRAMMY winner Brandi Carlile
is nominated for Record Of The Year ("Right On Time
"), Song Of The Year ("Right On Time
"), Song Of The Year ("A Beautiful Noise" with Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Right On Time
"), and Best American Roots
Performance ("Same Devil").
Seven-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Billie Eilish
received seven nominations this year, Record Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever
"), Album Of The Year (Happier Than Ever), Song Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever
"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Happier Than Ever
"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Happier Than Ever), Best Music
Video ("Happier Than Ever
"), and Best Music
Film (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles).
Two-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Lil Nas X
is nominated for Record Of The Year ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
"), Album Of The Year (Montero), Song Of The Year ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
"), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Industry Baby
"), and Best Music
Video ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
"). Previous nominee Jack Harlow
has two nominations this year for his work on Montero, in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year.
First-time nominee Olivia
Rodrigo is up for seven GRAMMY Awards, Record Of The Year ("drivers license"), Album Of The Year (SOUR), Song Of The Year ("drivers license"), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance ("drivers license"), Best Pop Vocal Album (SOUR), and Best Music
Video ("good 4 u").
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse
Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D'umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David
Wild as producers.
