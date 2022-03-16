New Anthem Debuts To Show Support And Solidarity For Ukraine







Inspired by the tragic events happening in Ukraine, the song not only reflects support but is also a powerful call to action. "The issue is complex, but the message from the people of Ukraine is clear," says DJ Industrial Badger. "The brave Ukrainian people want their freedom. I hope this song inspires the world to do more to support the millions fighting for their homeland."



Throughout history, music has always been a snapshot of time and events. The world in the 2020s is incredibly complex and more divisive than ever, and people want to be heard and seen, and the tremendous advances in technology continue to give a voice to many. However, it sometimes feels like we want to be heard so badly that we sometimes forget to sit back and listen. With "Make Love, Not War," Badger has created a dynamic anthem of hope and solidarity for all and, hopefully, inspiring people to continue fighting for peace, honor, and freedom.



