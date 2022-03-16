Debbie Gibson To Embark On The Body Remembers Tour This June





THE BODY REMEMBERS TOUR DATES:

June 1st - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 2nd - Milwaukee, WI - The Northern

June 4th -

June 5th - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

June 9th - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

June 10th - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

June 11th - Long Island, NY - Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts

June 15th - Washington, DC - The Birchmere

June 17th - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

June 18th - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

June 21st - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater

June 22nd - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

June 24th - Big Bear Lake, CA - Veteran's Park

June 25th -

June 26th - San Diego, CA,



This past fall, Debbie Gibson released her long-awaited 10th studio pop album 'The Body Remembers'- her first in 20 years - marking a new chapter for Gibson on her own label Stargirl Records. It is filled with a mix of modern pop hooks and upbeat club bangers along with melodic yet nostalgic tracks that pay homage to her earlier music.'The Body Remembers' represents all things Gibson: empowerment, living your best life, and staying eternally electric.



Each song off the album represents a visceral account of Gibson's life in the past decade and shows off the quintessential aspect of Gibson's legendary legacy, her songwriting. Ranging from themes of the fantasy of the "perfect relationship" ("Red Carpet Ready"), being stuck in the prison of one's mind or life and needing to break free ("



Singer, songwriter, actress and producer Debbie Gibson was born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island, NY. Her 1987 debut album, Out of the Blue, went triple-platinum and launched her unparalleled career at the age of 16. The album's single "Foolish Beat" made Gibson the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a #1 track on the Billboard Hot 100—she is still the youngest female to do so, to date. As the sole composer on each of her Top 20 singles, Gibson was recognized by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year in 1989 tying with Bruce Springsteen. She has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released 10 studio albums and five compilations. She continues to score chart-topping tracks, including 2020's #VegasVibe Remix from "Girls Night Out (Tracy Young Remixes)," which hit #4 on the Billboard Dance Club chart and UK



A successful actor, Gibson debuted in Les Miserables on Broadway in 1992 and played



