Downwrite Announces New Headlining Artists And Noted Program

The artist roster announcement comes as Downwrite launches its Noted program. Noted celebrates and rewards Downwrite's top-rated and most experienced artists who deliver the highest quality experience to customers on the site. Noted status represents the highest honor a Downwrite artist can achieve and provides a marker with which customers can easily identify the highest quality creators on the platform. Noted status is a milestone that up-and-coming artists can aspire to, while the program ensures that the song commissioning experience at Downwrite will continue to be elevated in the months and years to come.







Downwrite is committed to reinventing how music is made and experienced through its unique co-creation model that brings fans closer to artists by sharing in the success of the songs they create. Under new service offerings, Downwrite provides distribution and publishing opportunities for finished songs, meaning they could be placed in a popular TV series or film, with fans and artists splitting the royalties. In doing so, Downwrite offers a new revenue opportunity for artists and an engaging fan experience, all while providing industry-leading financial terms for the music they create.



Grammy-nominated artist



"I've had the time of my life hearing everyone's love for their partners, then using that as the muse and inspiration to write for their love with my Valentine's Day projects," said 3x Grammy Award Winner, Asdru Sierra.



For fans, Downwrite is the best place to support artists they care about, while forever connecting with them through music. Created for musicians by musicians, Downwrite artists receive no less than 80% on front-end commissions, and at least 75% on all back-end royalties and sync fees, from both the recording and the publishing. Artists are co-owners of their creations, giving them a lucrative, alternative way to make money.



Downwrite hired Justin Warfield as VP of Artist Services and Randy Sabiston as VP of Label & Publishing Services, both of whom are playing key roles in the platform's goals of continued artist growth and its ability to generate significant commercial value for its artists.



Downwrite was established in 2013, before relaunching earlier this year. Since then, it has unveiled a host of new features and enhancements. Fan-fueled projects are launching in the coming year, including subscriptions, sponsorship, and crowd-sourced EPs and albums, with fans taking stakes in songs that could earn them a 5% share of royalties.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Downwrite, the pioneering collaborative songwriting experience, today announced a number of new headlining artists joining the platform, including a 3x Grammy Award winner and multiple platinum-selling artists. The wave of more high-caliber artists on Downwrite's roster follows the recruitment last month of Grammy nominee Art Alexakis of Everclear.New artists on Downwrite include:· Asdru Sierra (3x Grammy Award Winner, Ozomatli) Shontelle (Grammy-nominated)· Richard Patrick & Jonny Radtke (FILTER)· Lady Tigra (L'Trimm)· Nathan Mitchell (Grammy-nominated, 3x NAACP Image Award nominee)· Greg Nice· KANGA· Shane Told (Silverstein, River Oaks, Lead Singer Syndrome) Lauren Denitzio (Worriers) Buddy Nielsen (Senses Fail)· Kosha Dillz· Jeru the DamajaThe artist roster announcement comes as Downwrite launches its Noted program. Noted celebrates and rewards Downwrite's top-rated and most experienced artists who deliver the highest quality experience to customers on the site. Noted status represents the highest honor a Downwrite artist can achieve and provides a marker with which customers can easily identify the highest quality creators on the platform. Noted status is a milestone that up-and-coming artists can aspire to, while the program ensures that the song commissioning experience at Downwrite will continue to be elevated in the months and years to come. Everclear frontman Art Alexakis said, "I'm excited about where Downwrite is going to go. I feel like I'm getting in on the ground floor of something truly innovative. I'm also excited to see what people present."Downwrite is committed to reinventing how music is made and experienced through its unique co-creation model that brings fans closer to artists by sharing in the success of the songs they create. Under new service offerings, Downwrite provides distribution and publishing opportunities for finished songs, meaning they could be placed in a popular TV series or film, with fans and artists splitting the royalties. In doing so, Downwrite offers a new revenue opportunity for artists and an engaging fan experience, all while providing industry-leading financial terms for the music they create.Grammy-nominated artist Shontelle said "It is a rewarding experience for artists to reach people and touch hearts. When someone personally commissions you to write music you can go someplace much deeper with your writing.""I've had the time of my life hearing everyone's love for their partners, then using that as the muse and inspiration to write for their love with my Valentine's Day projects," said 3x Grammy Award Winner, Asdru Sierra.For fans, Downwrite is the best place to support artists they care about, while forever connecting with them through music. Created for musicians by musicians, Downwrite artists receive no less than 80% on front-end commissions, and at least 75% on all back-end royalties and sync fees, from both the recording and the publishing. Artists are co-owners of their creations, giving them a lucrative, alternative way to make money.Downwrite hired Justin Warfield as VP of Artist Services and Randy Sabiston as VP of Label & Publishing Services, both of whom are playing key roles in the platform's goals of continued artist growth and its ability to generate significant commercial value for its artists.Downwrite was established in 2013, before relaunching earlier this year. Since then, it has unveiled a host of new features and enhancements. Fan-fueled projects are launching in the coming year, including subscriptions, sponsorship, and crowd-sourced EPs and albums, with fans taking stakes in songs that could earn them a 5% share of royalties.Downwrite is a collaborative songwriting experience where artists and fans come together to co-create original music. Fans, creators, and investors can fund, support, and inspire their favorite acts, while musicians can realize new creative and commercial opportunities with genuine economic value. Downwrite has delivered 4,000+ songs to music lovers and paid its roster of songwriters more than half a million dollars. Groundbreaking terms introduced in 2021 ensure that Downwrite artists receive no less than 80% of front-end commissions and at least 75% on all back-end royalties and sync fees, from both the recording and the publishing. Artists are co-owners of their creations, giving them a lucrative, alternative way to make money. Learn more at downwrite.com.



