Bonobo's Fragments World Tour Continues Through March In US, Then To Europe/UK





The performance starts with a miniature Tiny Desk replica before panning out to Green joined by a full band - drums, guitars, woodwinds, keys - with Green on bass as well as synths. The set begins with "Tides," featuring vocalist



Bonobo's Fragments world tour continues with nine more U.S. dates this month before heading to



Fragments captures the sound of struggle and isolation, personally and collectively - and of a surging, joyous return. It debuted on Billboard's Electronic Albums chart at #3 and at #5 on the Official UK Albums Chart. In interviews with The Fader, Billboard and WNYC, Green discussed the struggle to find creative inspiration while the world stood still. Additional reviews and coverage came from SPIN, Zane Lowe, Spotify's Best Electronic Songs of 2021 and cover stories with DJ Mag and Electronic Musician. The album led NPR



Green also heads into the GRAMMY Awards in early April with two 2022 nominations that he earned in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category last month, making him a five-time GRAMMY nominee.



Tour Dates:

15-Mar: The Palace Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

17-Mar: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

18-Mar: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

19-Mar: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

21-Mar: PNE Amphitheatre, Vancouver, BC

22-Mar: Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

23-Mar: McDonald Theater, Eugene, OR

24-Mar: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

26-Mar: Walter Where?House, Phoenix, AZ

20-Apr: AFAS, Amsterdam, NL

21-Apr: UFO, Berlin, DE

23-Apr: Edel Optics, Hamburg, DE,

24-Apr: Palladium, Cologne, DE

25-Apr: Tonhalle, Munich, DE

26-Apr: X-Tra, Zurich, CH

28-Apr: Le 104, Paris, FR

29-Apr: Le 104, Paris, FR

03-May: Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

04-May: O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

06-May:

07-May: O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK

08-May: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

17-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

18-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

19-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

20-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

10-Sep: Piknic Electronik, Montreal, QC

22-Sep: Olympia, Montreal, QC

24-Sep: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bonobo - aka Simon Green - makes his long-awaited NPR Music Tiny Desk debut today, with a full band Home Concert focused on key songs from his just-released and widely celebrated album Fragments (Ninja Tune).The performance starts with a miniature Tiny Desk replica before panning out to Green joined by a full band - drums, guitars, woodwinds, keys - with Green on bass as well as synths. The set begins with "Tides," featuring vocalist Nicole Miglis of Hundred Waters, who is singing lead vocals with Bonobo on the 2022 Fragments tour as well. " Shadows " follows, featuring Jordan Rakei on vocals. Miglis returns to sing "From You" and the set closes with "Break Apart," a highlight from Bonobo's 2017 album Migration. On the album versions of these songs, " Tides " features Jamila Woods and "From You" features Joji, with "Break Apart" featuring Rhye. The Tiny Desk mini replica was created by Cheronda Spyker of CSpykerMiniatures and Kat Williams of Real Life Miniatures.Bonobo's Fragments world tour continues with nine more U.S. dates this month before heading to Europe and the U.K. for April and May. The tour launched in late February and included a sold out warehouse show at NYC's 3,400 capacity Avant Gardner Great Hall.Fragments captures the sound of struggle and isolation, personally and collectively - and of a surging, joyous return. It debuted on Billboard's Electronic Albums chart at #3 and at #5 on the Official UK Albums Chart. In interviews with The Fader, Billboard and WNYC, Green discussed the struggle to find creative inspiration while the world stood still. Additional reviews and coverage came from SPIN, Zane Lowe, Spotify's Best Electronic Songs of 2021 and cover stories with DJ Mag and Electronic Musician. The album led NPR Music to rave, "the grooves cut so deep…it has so much life in it, it makes you want to move." The Observer deemed it a "brilliant, wondrous work," giving it5 out of 5 starsGreen also heads into the GRAMMY Awards in early April with two 2022 nominations that he earned in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category last month, making him a five-time GRAMMY nominee.Tour Dates:15-Mar: The Palace Theatre, Minneapolis, MN17-Mar: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO18-Mar: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT19-Mar: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID21-Mar: PNE Amphitheatre, Vancouver, BC22-Mar: Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA23-Mar: McDonald Theater, Eugene, OR24-Mar: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR26-Mar: Walter Where?House, Phoenix, AZ20-Apr: AFAS, Amsterdam, NL21-Apr: UFO, Berlin, DE23-Apr: Edel Optics, Hamburg, DE,24-Apr: Palladium, Cologne, DE25-Apr: Tonhalle, Munich, DE26-Apr: X-Tra, Zurich, CH28-Apr: Le 104, Paris, FR29-Apr: Le 104, Paris, FR03-May: Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK04-May: O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK06-May: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK07-May: O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK08-May: Rock City, Nottingham, UK16-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK17-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK18-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK19-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK20-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK10-Sep: Piknic Electronik, Montreal, QC22-Sep: Olympia, Montreal, QC24-Sep: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA



