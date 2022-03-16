Sonia Stein Releases New Single "Apocalypse"





When asked about her upcoming EP Sonia said, "This EP came to be when I started noticing a theme in my songwriting and in my life in general where I was searching for meaning in situations that would normally feel coincidental, purposeless or unfair. I started seeing the events in my life as happening for a reason , as lessons that helped me grow and evolve as a human being. Lessons From Earth Part 1 is the first half of a larger project and the lessons that felt most relevant to me over the end of 2020/beginning of 2021." When asked about her upcoming tour dates Sonia said, "I couldn't be more excited to get out on stage and sing songs for people in the same room again. I think I speak for many artists when I say it is such an integral part of this life path and it has created a gaping hole in my life for the past 2 years. I'm so grateful to



Today, she's giving us the first taste of this magnificent new record in the form of "Apocalypse," a single that encompasses many of the inspirations and musical direction Stein is going for with the whole album.



"Apocalypse is based on a note I found In an old songwriting notebook from a time when I was having a lot of climate anxiety. at the time I felt like I was being really avoidant by focusing on a new relationship and thought it was a sort of escapism. I feel like the song toggles between avoidance and also acknowledging what's truly important if we actually boil it down, if we really knew it was the end of the world where and who would we want to be with?", comments Stein. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London based singer-songwriter Sonia Stein is getting ready to release her latest EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 on Friday. This new EP and upcoming tour follow in the success that Stein has had over the last couple years with over a staggering 8,000,000 + streams and 7,000,000 video views. Success that was launched off the back of Sonia's 2019 sold out world tour with globally-acclaimed artist DIDO, which then lead to the release of Sonia's EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with long-time collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) as well as Letters EP which closed out 2020. These 2 EP's were a perfect showcase of Sonia's songwriting and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single "London Used to Feel So Cool," " Coexist " produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and "Passerby" produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) "Philosophical," "Bad Dream," and more! With the global pandemic at its peak in 2021 Sonia started a series titled Stein Away Sessions where instead of performing at music venues as she had in the past she instead took her bright yellow piano on a nature tour, playing in unique locations highlighting her musical talent alongside the beauty of nature. Now Sonia is getting ready to release her next EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 following her spring UK & Ireland Tour with The X Factor's season nine winner singer-songwriter James Arthur.When asked about her upcoming EP Sonia said, "This EP came to be when I started noticing a theme in my songwriting and in my life in general where I was searching for meaning in situations that would normally feel coincidental, purposeless or unfair. I started seeing the events in my life as happening for a reason , as lessons that helped me grow and evolve as a human being. Lessons From Earth Part 1 is the first half of a larger project and the lessons that felt most relevant to me over the end of 2020/beginning of 2021." When asked about her upcoming tour dates Sonia said, "I couldn't be more excited to get out on stage and sing songs for people in the same room again. I think I speak for many artists when I say it is such an integral part of this life path and it has created a gaping hole in my life for the past 2 years. I'm so grateful to James Arthur for taking me along and sharing his fans with me."Today, she's giving us the first taste of this magnificent new record in the form of "Apocalypse," a single that encompasses many of the inspirations and musical direction Stein is going for with the whole album."Apocalypse is based on a note I found In an old songwriting notebook from a time when I was having a lot of climate anxiety. at the time I felt like I was being really avoidant by focusing on a new relationship and thought it was a sort of escapism. I feel like the song toggles between avoidance and also acknowledging what's truly important if we actually boil it down, if we really knew it was the end of the world where and who would we want to be with?", comments Stein.



