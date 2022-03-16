Marc Jordan & Amy Sky To Release Duets Album 'He Sang She Sang'



A collection of fresh takes on beloved classics alongside new original compositions, the 13-song album marks the first time this prolific duo - married for 34 years - has recorded an entire album together.



In addition to enjoying hits and accolades all their own, the highly acclaimed singer/songwriters and producers have also penned songs for a teeming roster of A-list artists, including Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Chicago,



While opportunities to collaborate with each other would often arise, the industry power-couple decided early- on to keep their careers largely separate. "We'd dip our toes in, and loved it," Amy shares, "but never pursued it further; it meant one parent could always be at home with our two children. Our musical styles were distinct, and our marriage was happy - we wanted to keep it that way."



Thankfully, the dynamic duo has overcome earlier reluctance to make an album together. Now empty nesters, the pair found the idea of exploring where their voices and genres overlapped intriguing.



The covers include songs by



In addition to the covers, are several Jordan and Sky original compositions, including the touching " I'll Give You Wings" - written by Sky as a love song to their children; "I Have No Doubt"- written by Jordan as a love song to Sky; and " Long Shot," written by Sky with her longtime collaborator Anthony Vanderburgh, with whom she wrote her chart topping single, "Til You Love Somebody." "Long Shot" is the current focus track, accompanied by a video shot in Nashville.



Marc describes the song selection process this way: "We'd be driving in the car together and would just get an idea for a song. When we got home, we'd sing it, and if we liked the way that went, we'd put a session together and demo it. If it passed that test, we put it on the list."



The results are an enchanting mix of Jordan's smoky resonance plus Sky's sinewy alto trading lines effortlessly before bringing their masterful vocals into perfect harmony with musical contributions of A-list session players in both Nashville and Toronto. He Sang She Sang will be available May 6th, 2022 via New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriters to the stars, husband and wife Marc Jordan and Amy Sky, are set to release their first-ever album duet collaboration, He Sang She Sang on May 6th, 2022 via Linus Entertainment.A collection of fresh takes on beloved classics alongside new original compositions, the 13-song album marks the first time this prolific duo - married for 34 years - has recorded an entire album together.In addition to enjoying hits and accolades all their own, the highly acclaimed singer/songwriters and producers have also penned songs for a teeming roster of A-list artists, including Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Chicago, Olivia Newton-John, Heart, Reba McEntire, Joe Cocker, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Cher, Cyndi Lauper, and more.While opportunities to collaborate with each other would often arise, the industry power-couple decided early- on to keep their careers largely separate. "We'd dip our toes in, and loved it," Amy shares, "but never pursued it further; it meant one parent could always be at home with our two children. Our musical styles were distinct, and our marriage was happy - we wanted to keep it that way."Thankfully, the dynamic duo has overcome earlier reluctance to make an album together. Now empty nesters, the pair found the idea of exploring where their voices and genres overlapped intriguing.The covers include songs by Tom Petty ("Free Fallin'"), The Beach Boys (" God Only Knows "), Smokey Robinson ("Ooh Baby Baby"), Willie Nelson ("You Were Always On My Mind"), and Bonnie Raitt ("You"), all given vibrant new life here by being performed in a duets format by two masterful vocalists.In addition to the covers, are several Jordan and Sky original compositions, including the touching " I'll Give You Wings" - written by Sky as a love song to their children; "I Have No Doubt"- written by Jordan as a love song to Sky; and " Long Shot," written by Sky with her longtime collaborator Anthony Vanderburgh, with whom she wrote her chart topping single, "Til You Love Somebody." "Long Shot" is the current focus track, accompanied by a video shot in Nashville.Marc describes the song selection process this way: "We'd be driving in the car together and would just get an idea for a song. When we got home, we'd sing it, and if we liked the way that went, we'd put a session together and demo it. If it passed that test, we put it on the list."The results are an enchanting mix of Jordan's smoky resonance plus Sky's sinewy alto trading lines effortlessly before bringing their masterful vocals into perfect harmony with musical contributions of A-list session players in both Nashville and Toronto. He Sang She Sang will be available May 6th, 2022 via Linus Entertainment.



