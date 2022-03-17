Hurray For The Riff Raff Launches 'Life On Earth' Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Hurray for the Riff Raff
(aka Alynda Segarra) begins a headline tour of the United States and Canada featuring songs from their Nonesuch debut album, LIFE ON EARTH, this weekend. The month-long, 20-city tour starts at Terminal West in Atlanta on Saturday, with shows in Austin, Los Angeles, Pioneertown, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, DC, and Durham, culminating at Basement East in Nashville on April 20. All of the dates feature Anjimile as special guest; several include Amelia Jackie as well. After performing at New Orleans Jazz Fest and We Are One Festival, Hurray for the Riff Raff
heads to Europe
and the UK to tour this summer.
LIFE ON EARTH is a departure for the Bronx-born, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter. Its eleven new "nature punk" tracks on the theme of survival are music for a world in flux - songs about thriving, not just surviving, while disaster is happening. The album was recorded during the pandemic with producer Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Kevin
Morby). While making it, Segarra drew inspiration from the Clash, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Bad Bunny, and Emergent Strategy author adrienne maree brown. "A major step forward for one of today's most vital artists," exclaims Uncut. "The first great album of 2022." Nonesuch Store LP and CD orders include a limited-edition print autographed by Segarra, while they last.
HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR:
Mar 19 Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Mar 22 Antone's Austin, TX
Mar 25 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Mar 26 Pappy & Harriet's (Sold Out) Pioneertown, CA
Mar 29 Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 31 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 1 Tractor Tavern (Sold Out) Seattle, WA
Apr 2 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC
Apr 5 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Apr 8 Fine Line Music
Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Apr 9 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 10 Skully's Music
Diner Columbus, OH
Apr 11 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON
Apr 13 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 15 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Apr 16 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 17 Union Stage Washington, DC
Apr 18 Motorco Music
Hall Raleigh, NC
Apr 20 Basement East Nashville, TN
May 7 New Orleans Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA
May 14 We Are One Music
and Arts Festival Houston, TX
May 20 Tomavistas Festival Madrid, SPAIN
Jul 16 Lemon Tree Aberdeen, UK
Jul 17 Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival Port of Menteith, UK
Jul 19 The Cluny Newcastle, UK
Jul 20 Barrow Library Barrow in Furness, UK
Jul 21 Trades Club Hebden Bridge, UK
Jul 22 The Bulingdon Oxford, UK
Jul 21-24 Latitude Festival Suffolk, UK
Jul 26 Blue Balls Festival Lucerne, SWITZERLAND
Jul 27 The Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth, UK
Jul 28 Phoenix Exeter, UK
Jul 28-31 Cambridge Folk Festival Cambridge, UK
Aug 12-14 Day In Day Out Festival Seattle, WA
Aug 26-29 Greenbelt Festival Kettering, UK
Aug 31 Whelan's Dublin, IRELAND
Sep 2 St Luke's Glasgow, UK
Sep 3 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK
Sep 4 End of the Road Festival Salisbury, UK
Sep 5 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, UK
Sep 7 YES Manchester, UK
Sep 8 Hare & Hounds Birmingham, UK
Sep 9 Lafayette London, UK
Sep 10 CHALK Brighton, UK
Sep 12 Point Éphémère Paris, FRANCE
Sep 14 Bogen F Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Sep 16 Botanique Brussels, BELGIUM
Sep 17 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
Sep 19 Jaki Cologne, GERMANY
Sep 20 Hole 44 Berlin, GERMANY.