Queerties-Nominated The Fms Drop "T/riangle" & "My Sex" Double-Sided Vinyl

Whether it was through the self-curated immersive live performances that helped start their career (intimate and inclusive underground art performances that took place on a historic boat docked in Brooklyn) or via their 2017 debut album Machinacene Epoch (which took cues from glam, synth-pop, industrial, stoner rock, dance music, and beyond), The FMs have been long-standing proponents of using one's own unique voice to continue important conversations about topics like gun violence, toxic masculinity, selfie culture, and artificial intelligence. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Queerties Award-nominated alt-rock rulebreakers The FMs drop their new double-sided vinyl single including their recently released ode to polyamory "T/riangle" and their inspired new cover of Ultravox's '77 track "My Sex".Also today, the duo releases the video for "My Sex", directed by the legendary Matt Mahurin. Turning the synth-based spoken word original track into a delectable bite of amped-up power-pop, The FMs have used this carefully selected cover to further fortify their mission to dismantle antiquated societal gender expectations through their craft. A colorful cast of characters spiral throughout the video, like a sort of modern day masquerade, hammering home the message of owning what makes you uniquely you."This song hits home for us. It explores the versatile nature of sex/gender, something that wasn't mainstream at that time when it came out in '77," said The FMs band member Frankie Rex about the inspiration behind the cover. "Each verse is tailored to our own personal connections with the original lyrics. The music video is a vibrant burst of colors, painting a surreal dance party of sorts. It displays that there are different forms of love which mirrors the meaning of the song."The release follows the video for "T/riangle" (also directed by Mahurin), inspired by band member Matte Namer & their polyamorous relationship. Dreamy, and hypnotic, "T/riangle" is a simplistically powerful statement about the beauty of what society might consider to be a non-traditional romance. Last year, The FMs snagged a Queerties Award nomination for best Indie Music Vid for their song "Song X" (Mahurin) which New Now Next called a "rush of adrenaline" that "breaks the gender binary." Alternative Press recently said that The FMs "bridge the gap between first wave and new wave—or perhaps between Brecht and Bauhaus" and the Brooklyn-bred (and now Ithaca-based) duo of Matte Namer (they/them) and Frankie Rex (they/them, he/him) are on a mission to extract the stigma & continued ignorance embedded in society's gender experience.Though officially formed in 2017, Matte Namer and Frankie Rex have been friends since their high school years growing up in NYC — a time in both of their lives that was rife with moments of self-reflection/analysis, ostracization, depression, and experimentation. Both Namer & Rex found their journeys of self-discovery and identity weave with one another, and with a shared musical bedrock of artistic inspirations (artists that unapologetically march to their own beat like Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, A Perfect Circle, New Order, Elliott Smith, to name a few), The FMs were born.Whether it was through the self-curated immersive live performances that helped start their career (intimate and inclusive underground art performances that took place on a historic boat docked in Brooklyn) or via their 2017 debut album Machinacene Epoch (which took cues from glam, synth-pop, industrial, stoner rock, dance music, and beyond), The FMs have been long-standing proponents of using one's own unique voice to continue important conversations about topics like gun violence, toxic masculinity, selfie culture, and artificial intelligence.



