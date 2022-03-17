The Bros. Landreth Imagine Life Without Love On "What In The World" (Out Now)



Tues., Jun. 21 | Dakota Jazz Club | Minneapolis, MN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Bros. Landreth share their new song "What In The World," a gentle ballad that showcases ambient guitar work and the duo's signature North American Roots-rock, and imagines what life would be like without the people they love, a reflection of Joey and Dave Landreth's personal growth through marriage and fatherhood. The song is the latest from the band's forthcoming 'Come Morning' album due May 13th via Birthday Cake Records."This is one of the two tracks that we wrote with Jonathan Singleton," says Dave Landreth. "It's a love song that tries to answer the question - what would I do without you in my life? Jonathan had the chorus for this and the rest of the song fell into place in about 90 minutes. They don't always come that easy, but often our favourite ones do."The JUNO Award-winning duo and Singleton (Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce), who they have been writing with since 2014, recently celebrated their first co-write " Made Up Mind " landing on 10x GRAMMY winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt's upcoming album as the first single released on 2.25.Produced by Joey Landreth and Murray Pulver, The Bros. Landreth's 'Come Morning' album explores the brothers' journey through self-exploration as they grow from non-stop touring musicians to husbands and fathers - dealing with past demons that were previously swept under the rug and finding strength to move forward from trauma, coping with loss and mending bridges, balancing a love for touring and the need for quality time with family, and more.The Bros. Landreth recently announced their international tour which includes stops in New York City, Philadelphia, D.C., Nashville, Chicago and Minneapolis. For tickets and more information, visit thebroslandreth.com.THE BROS. LANDRETH ON TOUR:Mon., Jun. 13 | City Winery | New York, NYTues., Jun. 14 | City Winery | Philadelphia, PAWed. Jun. 15 | City Winery | Washington, DCSat., Jun. 18 | City Winery | Nashville, TNMon., Jun. 20 | City Winery | Chicago, ILTues., Jun. 21 | Dakota Jazz Club | Minneapolis, MN



