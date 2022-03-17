Don McLean Slams Adele For Last Minute Las Vegas Residency Postponement





Speaking on the 'Greatest



Don added: "I feel honoured to play for people. I know they are spending money and taking time out of their lives. But I come from a different time.

"Guys like The







The 'Hello hitmaker - who is rumoured to be engaged to Rich Paul - suggested during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' last month:

"Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"



She continued: "We are now working our a**** off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

"It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year."



The 'Chasing Pavements' singer - who has nine-year-old son

She said: "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children - I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son."







ON TOUR - BUY

30-Apr-2022 US - Kansas City, Uptown Theater

01-May-2022 US - Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall

13-May-2022 US - Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

13-May-2022 US - Atlanta, Atlanta Symphony Hall

03-Jun-2022 US - Albany, Hart Theatre at the Egg

03-Jun-2022 US - Boston, Shubert Theatre-MA

04-Jun-2022 US - New York, Town Hall

11-Jun-2022 US - Baltimore, The Modell Lyric

12-Jun-2022 US - Tysons, Capital One Hall

18-Jun-2022 US - Grand Rapids, DeVos Performance Hall

19-Jun-2022 US - Milwaukee, Pabst Theater

25-Jun-2022 US - Los Angeles, 1720

27-Jun-2022 US - Austin, Paramount Theatre-Austin

02-Jul-2022 US - Beverly Hills, The Saban

08-Jul-2022 US - Denver, Paramount Theatre

09-Jul-2022 US - Grand Junction, Avalon Theatre

10-Jul-2022 US - Denver, Paramount Theatre-Colorado

11-Sep-2022 GB - Cardiff, St David's Hall

13-Sep-2022 GB - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre

14-Sep-2022 GB - Birmingham, Symphony Hall



FEATURED ON TOUR

Sam Fender

Bloc Party

The Wombats

Fatherson New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Don McLean has slammed Adele for postponing her Las Vegas residency at the last minute. The 'American Pie' hitmaker has accused the 'I Drink Wine' singer of having no consideration for her fans, who forked out on tickets and booked flights and hotels to attend one of her 'Weekends with Adele' concerts in Sin City, only to be told the shows were delayed the day before the run was due to kick off at Caesar's Palace's Colosseum in January.Speaking on the 'Greatest Music of All Time' podcast, the 76-year-old singer said: "They are all very rich and very spoiled and they don't really care about the audience. They think the audience should kiss their ass and that is the opposite to how I feel."Don added: "I feel honoured to play for people. I know they are spending money and taking time out of their lives. But I come from a different time."Guys like The Beach Boys worked really hard and so does Paul McCartney." Adele recently promised fans the delayed shows will take place before the end of 2022, and admitted it needs to happen this year because she has "plans" for next year.The 'Hello hitmaker - who is rumoured to be engaged to Rich Paul - suggested during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' last month:"Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"She continued: "We are now working our a**** off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready."The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year."It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year."The 'Chasing Pavements' singer - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - is keen to add to her brood but admitted motherhood has been exhausting.She said: "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children - I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son." Adele broke down in tears when she announced the postponement of the residency due to production issues in an emotional video to fans.ON TOUR - BUY Don McLean TICKETS NOW!30-Apr-2022 US - Kansas City, Uptown Theater01-May-2022 US - Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall13-May-2022 US - Nashville, Ryman Auditorium13-May-2022 US - Atlanta, Atlanta Symphony Hall03-Jun-2022 US - Albany, Hart Theatre at the Egg03-Jun-2022 US - Boston, Shubert Theatre-MA04-Jun-2022 US - New York, Town Hall11-Jun-2022 US - Baltimore, The Modell Lyric12-Jun-2022 US - Tysons, Capital One Hall18-Jun-2022 US - Grand Rapids, DeVos Performance Hall19-Jun-2022 US - Milwaukee, Pabst Theater25-Jun-2022 US - Los Angeles, 172027-Jun-2022 US - Austin, Paramount Theatre-Austin02-Jul-2022 US - Beverly Hills, The Saban08-Jul-2022 US - Denver, Paramount Theatre09-Jul-2022 US - Grand Junction, Avalon Theatre10-Jul-2022 US - Denver, Paramount Theatre-Colorado11-Sep-2022 GB - Cardiff, St David's Hall13-Sep-2022 GB - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre14-Sep-2022 GB - Birmingham, Symphony HallFEATURED ON TOURSam FenderBloc PartyThe WombatsFatherson



