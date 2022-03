Alexes Hardt Releases New Single "Joke"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville based Alternative Pop artist Alexes Hardt recently released her new single "Joke."



With dire lyrics like frozen to the bone, I'm choking, now I can't let go, Alexes uses her unique artistry to turn an unfortunate story about emotional abuse into a catchy track.



"I would love for fans to listen to this song and feel empowered," Alexes explains. "Although its about a toxic relationship, it's more about coming out of denial and accepting the relationship for what it is. It's about taking your power back." Click HERE to listen!