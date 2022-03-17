Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Digital Life and Gaming 17/03/2022

Every FIFA Soundtrack Song Ever: From FIFA 96 to FIFA 22

Every FIFA Soundtrack Song Ever: From FIFA 96 to FIFA 22

Hot Songs Around The World

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
619 entries in 27 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
752 entries in 26 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
776 entries in 25 charts
Abcdefu
Gayle
351 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
828 entries in 28 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
229 entries in 23 charts
Easy On Me
Adele
488 entries in 28 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
346 entries in 21 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
583 entries in 27 charts
Moth To A Flame
Swedish House Mafia & Weeknd
210 entries in 22 charts
Pepas
Farruko
365 entries in 19 charts
Plakala
Kazka
196 entries in 4 charts
Take My Breath
Weeknd
255 entries in 24 charts
Thats What I Want
Lil Nas X
284 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Here is your one-stop for every FIFA soundtrack in the history of the game series. We are taking you on a guided tour spanning over 26 years.

The FIFA playlist has acted as a cultural mirror for more than two decades. The game's soundtrack has blended new singers with established artists to create a unique mixtape.

It is more than just the number one destination for new music; it features collective energy that ignites the year to come. The soundtracks have helped promote contemporary artists, share old songs with a new audience, and give us pure bangers in the screen-time between matches. FIFA soundtracks have become a franchise staple and a cultural landmark in today's multimedia environment.

Whether you want to reminisce over the good old days or see what tracks you will be listening to while playing with the best players added to FIFA 2022, we have listed all songs ever added to any FIFA game.

FIFA 22 Soundtrack

  1. Jungle - Talk About It
  2. Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night
  3. The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear
  4. Hendrix Harris - The Hill
  5. Pa Salieu Ft. Slowthai - Glidin'
  6. Seb - Seaside_demo
  7. Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime
  8. Polyamory - Hallelujah
  9. Island - Do You Remember The Times
  10. Inhaler - Totally
  11. Terry Presume - Act Up
  12. Bakar - The Mission
  13. Girl In Red - Apartment 402
  14. Polo & Pan Ft. Channel - Tres Tunnel
  15. Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night - Dynamite Demon
  16. Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?
  17. Public Order - Feels Like Summer
  18. Moodoïd (With Melody's Echo Chamber) - Only One Man
  19. Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light
  20. Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside
  21. My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love
  22. Binki - Landline
  23. Luke Hemmings - Motion
  24. Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole
  25. Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin' Apart
  26. Loyle Carner - Yesterday
  27. Sam Fender - Get You Down
  28. Enny - I Want
  29. Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People
  30. Sir Was - Before The Morning Comes
  31. Willow Kayne - Two Seater
  32. Morad - Seguimos
  33. Yard Act - The Overload
  34. Harvey Causon - Tenfold
  35. Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego
  36. Easy Life - Skeletons
  37. Caio Prado - Baobá
  38. Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested
  39. Shango Sk - High Way
  40. Glass Animals - I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
  41. Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida
  42. Hope Tala - Mad
  43. Casper Caan - Last Chance
  44. Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize
  45. Arrdee - Oliver Twist
  46. Chvrches - Good Girls
  47. Area21 - Followers
  48. Feiertag Ft. Msafiri - Zawose Trepidation
  49. Little Simz - Fear No Man
  50. Joy Crookes Feet - Don't Fail Me Now
  51. V.I.C - A Teen
  52. Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba
  53. Bloodmoon - Disarm

Soundtrack Basics

Defining global culture like never before, this year's FIFA soundtrack is the largest in history, packing an unprecedented array of songs from over 27 countries. The biggest names include Glass Animals, DJ Snake & Malaa, Swedish House Mafia, and CHVRCHES.

FIFA 21 Soundtrack

  1. Nia Wyn - Who Asked You
  2. Trooko - No Es Mi Culpa Ft. Diogo Piçarra
  3. Fireboy Dml - Scatter
  4. Carlos Sadness x Bomba Estéreo - Aloha.
  5. Louis The Child - Big Love (With Earthgang)
  6. Aitch - MICE.
  7. Oscar Lang - Apple Juice
  8. Nnena - Work It Out
  9. Oliver Malcolm - Switched Up
  10. Dua Lipa - Love Is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix
  11. Leyma - Been a Minute
  12. Joesef - Does It Make You Feel Good?
  13. The Snuts - That's All It Is
  14. 박혜진 Park Hye Jin - Like This
  15. Still Woozy - Window
  16. Kawala - Ticket To Ride
  17. Mike Sabath - Good Energy
  18. Glass Animals - Heat Waves
  19. Chløë Black - Sacrifice
  20. Zaia - Shade
  21. Anitta - Me Gusta ft. Myke Towers.
  22. Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits
  23. Buju Banton - Unity.
  24. Priya Ragu - Good Love 2.0
  25. Dylan Fraser - Vipers
  26. 070 Shake - Morrow.
  27. Alfie Templeman - Wish I Was Younger.
  28. Larry Pink The Human - Might Delete Later
  29. La Vida Boheme - Manos Arriba
  30. Tame Impala - Is It True
  31. Biig Piig - Don't Turn Around.
  32. Celeste - Stop This Flame.
  33. Steam Down - Etcetera Ft. Afronaut Zu
  34. Icekiid - Errudumellahvad
  35. Royal Blood - Trouble's Coming
  36. Low Island - Don't Let The Light In
  37. Tha Supreme - No14 Ft. Dani Faiv
  38. Domino Saints - Buya
  39. Everything Is Recorded - 01:32 Am / Walk Alone Ft. Infinite Coles & Berwyn
  40. Peel - Citizen x
  41. De Lux - Cool Up
  42. La Priest - Beginning
  43. Naïka - Water

Soundtrack Basics

The soundtrack to FIFA 21 features tracks by more than 100 artists from 23 different countries. It brings together new music entries from hot newcomers and established artists. The VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack drives street action with the greatest and latest in hip-hop, grime and electronic.

FIFA 20 Soundtrack

  1. Flume - Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue)
  2. Suzi Wu - Highway
  3. Colouring - Oh My God!
  4. Fieh - Glu
  5. BJ The Chicago Kid - Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak)
  6. Janice - Hearts Will Bleed
  7. Obongjayer - Frens
  8. Loyle Carner - Angel (ft. Tom Misch)
  9. Masego - Big Girls
  10. P Money - Where & When (ft. Giggs)
  11. Hot Chip - Positive
  12. Major Lazer - Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)
  13. Pixx - Funsize
  14. Buscabulla - Vamono
  15. Sofi Tukker - Swing
  16. Dennis Lloyd - Wild West
  17. Child of the Parish - Before The Moment's Gone
  18. Judah The Lion - Why Did You Run?
  19. Sampa The Great - OMG
  20. Jevon - Lil Ze
  21. Jai Paul - He
  22. Apre - Come Down
  23. Everyone You Know - She Don't Dance
  24. Friedberg - Go Wild
  25. Danay Suarez - La Razon Del Equilibrio
  26. Jyellowl - Ozone
  27. Kojey Radical - Where Do I Begin
  28. Foals - The Runner
  29. Another Sky - The Cracks
  30. Skepta - Same Old Story
  31. Half•Alive - Runaway
  32. The Knocks & Kah-Lo - Awa Ni
  33. Cautious Clay - Erase
  34. Tierra Whack - Unemployed
  35. Kamakaze x Massappeals - Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)
  36. MNDR - Save Me
  37. Rosalia & Ozuna - Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
  38. Milky Chance - Fado
  39. Dominic Fike - Phone Numbers
  40. Ttrruuces - I'm Alive
  41. JB Scofield - Stretch It
  42. The S.L.P - Favourites (ft. Little Simz)
  43. GoldLink - Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)

The Soundtrack of FIFA 2020

Another successful year for FIFA soundtracks. It certainly proved more varied than in previous years with mainstream performers, like Major Lazer. Urban genres' fans got a nod, with the addition of Skepta's Same Old Story and Zulu Screams from GoldLink.

Nonetheless, alternative listeners remained the most satisfied with great older or newly emerging artists like Sampa The Great, Sofi Tukker, Masego, Hot Chip, and Half•Alive.

FIFA 19 Soundtrack

  1. LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius
  2. Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole
  3. BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
  4. Young Fathers - Border Girl
  5. Hans Zimmer ft. Vince Staples - Champions League Remix
  6. Confidence Man - Out The Window
  7. Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows
  8. LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
  9. Lao Ra - Pa'lante
  10. Andreya Triana - Beautiful People
  11. Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush
  12. Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
  13. Crystal Fighters - Another Level
  14. Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)
  15. Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life
  16. Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)
  17. Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan
  18. Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry
  19. Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People
  20. Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name
  21. Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown
  22. Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
  23. Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
  24. Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
  25. Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
  26. Ghali - Habibi
  27. Easy Life - Pockets
  28. Sam Fender - Play God
  29. Tove Styrke - Sway
  30. SUN SILVA - Blue Light
  31. Broods - Peach
  32. Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle
  33. Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
  34. Jacob Banks - Love Ain't Enough
  35. Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
  36. Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run
  37. Octavian - Lightning
  38. NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data
  39. Mansionair - Violet City
  40. Bakar - Big Dreams
  41. Stealth - Truth Is
  42. Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty
  43. Gorillaz - Sorcererz
  44. No/Me - Consistent

Soundtrack Mentions

2019 saw a growing interest in the mainstream of contemporary music. Sia, Diplo, Childish Gambino, and Billie Eilish joined the ranks of featured artists.

Gorillaz made a return with a song from their then-newest album. However, adding emerging artists like Young Fathers indicated a continued interest in the underground.

FIFA 18 Soundtrack

  1. Run The Jewels - Mean Demeanor
  2. Superorganism - Something For Your M.I.N.D.
  3. Tash Sultana - Jungle
  4. Oliver - Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
  5. The XX - Dangerous
  6. Off Bloom - Falcon Eye
  7. Rex Orange County - Never Enough
  8. Sofi Tukker - Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
  9. Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment
  10. Residente - Dagombas en Tamale
  11. Outsider - Miol Mor Mara
  12. IDER - King Ruby
  13. Sneakbo feat. Giggs - Active
  14. Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For
  15. RAC - Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
  16. Lorde - Supercut
  17. Cut Copy - Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
  18. The War On Drugs - Holding On
  19. Avelino (feat. Stormzy & Skepta) - Energy
  20. Sir Sly - &Run
  21. Washed Out - Get Lost
  22. Kimbra - Top Of The World
  23. Phantoms - Throw It In The Fire
  24. BØRNS - Faded Heart
  25. Perfume Genius - Slip Away
  26. Slowdive - Star Roving
  27. Teme Tan - Ça Va Pas La Tête?
  28. Bad Sounds - Wages
  29. ODESZA - La Ciudad
  30. Vessels - Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
  31. Mura Masa - Helpline feat. Tom Tripp
  32. alt-J - Deadcrush
  33. Kovic - Drown
  34. Django Django - Tic Tac Toe
  35. The National - The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  36. Toothless - Sisyphus
  37. Baloji - L'Hiver Indien
  38. Mondo Cozmo - Automatic (New Edit)
  39. The Amazons - Stay with Me

Another great year for indie alternative, the FIFA soundtrack included The War on Drugs, The XX, The National, among other The's. Tash Sultana, who was gaining some following and starting touring seriously, also appeared, along with Sofie Tukker and Portugal. The Man, whose hit Feel It Still launched only one year prior.

Run the Jewels, alt-J, Mura Masa, and Lorde were also welcome entries.

FIFA 17 Soundtrack

  1. Paul Kalkbrenner - (Let Me Hear You) Scream
  2. Kasabian - Comeback Kid
  3. KAMAU - Justfayu feat. No Wyld
  4. Grouplove - Don't Stop Making It Happen
  5. Kygo - Raging feat. Kodaline
  6. Capital Cities - Vowels
  7. Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)
  8. Lewis Del Mar - Painting (Masterpiece)
  9. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca
  10. Tourist - Run
  11. NGOD - Blue
  12. Bishop Briggs - Be Your Love
  13. Systema Solar - Rumbera
  14. Rocco Hunt - Sto Bene Così
  15. Rat Boy - Get Over It
  16. Beaty Heart - Slide To The Side
  17. Two Door Cinema Club - Are We Ready? (Wreck)
  18. Souls - Satisfied
  19. Declan McKenna - Isombard
  20. Barns Courtney - Hobo Rocket
  21. LOYAL - Moving As One
  22. Porter Robinson & Madeon - Shelter
  23. Lola Coca - Love Songs
  24. Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah - Explotar feat.
  25. Oliver - Electrify feat. Scott Mellis
  26. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Postpone
  27. Bastille - Send Them Off!
  28. Glass Animals - Youth
  29. Jagwar Ma - O B 1
  30. Spring King - Who Are You?
  31. Saint Motel - Move
  32. Beck - NEW SONG
  33. ZHU - Money
  34. Ceci Bastida - Un Sueño feat. Aloe Blacc
  35. Jack Garratt - Surprise Yourself
  36. Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
  37. ST feat. Marta Kot - Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)
  38. DMA's - Play It Out
  39. Balkan Beat Box - I Trusted U
  40. Lucius - Almighty Gosh
  41. Skott - Porcelain
  42. Lemaitre - We Got U feat. The Knocks
  43. Empire Of The Sun - High And Low
  44. Phantogram - Same Ol Blues
  45. HUNTAR - Anyway
  46. Sofi Tukker - Johny
  47. Society - Protocol
  48. Appeals - Bayonne
  49. SAFIA - Bye Bye
  50. Digitalism - Shangri-La
  51. Formation - Pleasure

  52. Paper Routes - Chariots

FIFA 16 Soundtrack

  1. Beck - Dreams
  2. Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Can't Keep Checking My Phone
  3. April Towers - A Little Bit Of Fear
  4. All Tvvins - Darkest Ocean
  5. Parade of Lights - Feeling Electric
  6. John Newman - Tiring Game feat. Charlie Wilson
  7. Bastille - Hangin'
  8. AURORA - Conqueror
  9. Zibra - Goodbye Mondays
  10. Swim Deep - One Great Song And I Could Change The World
  11. Nothing But Thieves - Trip Switch
  12. RAC, Nate Henricks - Back of the Car
  13. The Very Best - Makes A King feat. Jutty Taylor
  14. No Wyld - Let Me Know
  15. Skylar Grey feat. X Ambassadors - Cannonball
  16. Disclosure - Omen feat. Sam Smith
  17. BANNERS - Shine A Light
  18. Raury - Crystal Express
  19. Coasts - Tonight
  20. Miami Horror - All It Ever Was
  21. Baio - Sister Of Pearl
  22. Of Monsters And Men - Crystals
  23. BØRNS - Fool
  24. The Royal Concept - Smile
  25. Foals - Mountain At My Gates
  26. Icona Pop - Emergency
  27. Louis The Child - It's Strange feat. K. Flay
  28. X-Wife - Movin' Up
  29. Jax Jones - Yeah Yeah Yeah
  30. Durante - Slow Burn feat. Chuck Ellis
  31. Atlas Genius - Stockholm
  32. Tiggs Da Author - Run
  33. Bomba Estereo - Soy Yo
  34. Speelburg - Lay it Right
  35. Everything Everything - Distant Past
  36. Slaptop - Walls
  37. Seinabo Sey - Pretend
  38. Kaleo - Way Down We Go
  39. Years & Years - Gold (FIFA Edit)
  40. Gin Wigmore - New Rush
  41. Kygo - ID
  42. Baiana System - Playsom

FIFA 15 Soundtrack

  1. Jungle - Busy Earnin'
  2. Nico & Vinz - When The Day Comes
  3. Foster The People - Are You What You Want To Be?
  4. Elliphant - All or Nothing
  5. ChocQuibTown - Uh La La
  6. Madden Brothers - We Are Done
  7. Rudimental - Give You Up feat. Alex Clare (World Cup Remix)
  8. Slaptop - Sunrise
  9. Joywave - Tongues feat. Kopps
  10. Madeon - Imperium
  11. Jacob Banks - Move With You
  12. Kasabian - Stevie
  13. Vance Joy - Mess Is Mine
  14. AVICII - The Nights
  15. Lowell - Palm Trees
  16. MPB4 - Agiboré (Marky's Ye-Mele Refix)
  17. Tensnake - Pressure feat. Thabo
  18. Saint Raymond - Wild Heart
  19. Saint Motel - My Type
  20. Kinski Gallo - Cumbia Del Corazón
  21. Broods - L.A.F.
  22. Emicida feat. Rael - Levanta e Anda
  23. Kwabs - Walk
  24. Prides - Out Of The Blue
  25. Elliphant - Purple Light feat. Doja Cat
  26. The Kooks - Around Town
  27. Teddybears - Sunshine feat. Natalie Storm
  28. The Ting Tings - Super Critical
  29. Magic Man - Tonight
  30. Polock - Everlasting
  31. The Griswolds - 16 Years
  32. Sante Les Amis - Brasil
  33. tUnE-yArDs - Water Fountain
  34. The Mountains - The Valleys
  35. Dirty South - Tunnel Vision feat. SomeKindaWonderful
  36. Fmlybnd - Come Alive
  37. Death From Above 1979 - Crystal Ball
  38. Milky Chance - Down by the River
  39. Bang La Decks - Utopia feat. Dominique Young Unique

  40. A-Trak - Push (Featuring Andrew Wyatt)

FIFA 14 Soundtrack

  1. Chvrches - We Sink
  2. Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas - Funky Futurista
  3. The 1975 - The City
  4. John Newman - Love Me Again
  5. Grouplove - I'm With You
  6. Bloc Party - Ratchet
  7. Rock Mafia Ft. Wyclef Jean And David Correy - I Am
  8. Crystal Fighters - Love Natural
  9. David Dallas - Runnin'
  10. Vampire Weekend - Worship You
  11. Smallpools - Dreaming
  12. Olympic Ayres - Magic
  13. Wretch 32 - 24 Hours
  14. Ki:Theory - Kitty Hawk
  15. De Staat - Down Town
  16. The Chain Gang Of 1974 - Miko
  17. Empire Of The Sun - Alive
  18. OK KID - Am Ende
  19. Disclosure - F For You
  20. American Authors - Hit It
  21. Robert DeLong - Here
  22. Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are
  23. The Royal Concept - On Our Way
  24. Guards - I Know It's You
  25. The Naked And Famous - Hearts Like Ours
  26. Dan Croll - Compliment Your Soul
  27. Los Rakas - Hot
  28. The Colourist - Little Games (St. Lucia Remix)
  29. Jamie N Commons - Marathon
  30. Karol Conka - Boa Noite
  31. Amplify Dot - Get Down
  32. Portugal. The Man - Purple Yellow Red & Blue
  33. Marcelo D2 - Você Diz Que o Amor Não Dói
  34. You Me At Six - Lived A Lie
  35. Oliver - Mechanical
  36. Foals - My Number (Trophy Wife Remix)

FIFA 13 Soundtrack

  1. Fitz And The Tantrums - Spark
  2. Foreign Beggars and Bare Noise - See The Light
  3. Astro - Panda
  4. Featurecast - Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (feat. Pugs Atomz)
  5. The Enemy - Saturday
  6. Walk The Moon - Quesadilla
  7. Royal Teeth - Wild
  8. The Presets - Ghosts
  9. Ladyhawke - Black White & Blue
  10. Metric - Speed The Collapse
  11. Duologue - Get Out While You Can
  12. Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne - Let It Roll Part 2
  13. Clement Marfo and The Frontline - Us Against The World
  14. Kasabian - Club Foot
  15. Jagwar Ma - What Love
  16. St. Lucia - September
  17. Youngblood Hawke - We Come Running
  18. Passion Pit - I'll Be Alright
  19. Two Door Cinema Club - Sleep Alone
  20. Kraftklub - Eure Madchen
  21. Reptar - Sweet Sipping Soda
  22. Bloc Party - We Are Not Good People
  23. Ashtar Command - Mark IV feat. Joshua Radin
  24. Rock Mafia - Fly Or Die
  25. The Heavy - Don't Say Nothing
  26. Band Of Horses - Feud
  27. Django Django - Hail Bop
  28. Jonathan Boulet - You're A Animal
  29. Crystal Fighters - Follow
  30. Wretch 32 - Blur
  31. Kimbra - Come Into My Head
  32. Santigold - Big Mouth
  33. Kitten - G#
  34. Imagine Dragons - On Top of the World
  35. Young Empires - Rain of Gold
  36. Miike Snow - Paddling Out
  37. Bastille - Weight Of Living, Part 2
  38. The Royal Concept - Goldrushed
  39. Chevin - Champion
  40. Matisyahu - Searchin
  41. Hadoen! - Bliss Out
  42. Madeon - Finale
  43. Animal Kingdom - Get Away With It
  44. Elliphant - TeKKno Scene feat. Adam Kanyama
  45. Stepdad - Jungles
  46. deadmau5 feat. Gerard Way - Professional Griefers
  47. Reverend And The Makers - Shine The Light
  48. Zemaria - Past 2

  49. Cali - Outta My Mind

FIFA 12 Soundtrack

  1. Architecture in Helsinki - Escapee
  2. The Chain Gang Of 1974 - Hold On
  3. Digitalism - Circles
  4. CSS - Hits Me Like A Rock
  5. TV On The Radio - Will Do
  6. Macaco - Una Sola Voz
  7. Crystal Castles / Robert Smith - Not In Love
  8. Chase & Status - No Problem
  9. Tittsworth & Alvin Risk feat. Maluca - La Campana
  10. The Strokes - Machu Picchu
  11. Empresarios - Sabor Tropical
  12. Kasabian - Switchblade Smiles
  13. Spank Rock - Energy
  14. The Medics - City
  15. Monarchy - The Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace Remix)
  16. El Guincho - Bombay (Fresh Touch Dub Mix)
  17. Alex Metric & Steve Angello - Open Your Eyes
  18. The Ting Tings - Hands
  19. Glasvegas - The World Is Yours
  20. Bloco Bleque / Gabriel O Pensador - So Tem Jogador
  21. Pint Shot Riot - Twisted Soul
  22. La Vida Boheme - El Buen Salvaje
  23. Cut Copy - Where I'm Going
  24. Tying Tiffany - Drownin'
  25. Portugal. The Man - Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now)
  26. Thievery Corporation - Stargazer
  27. Foster the People - Call It What You Want
  28. All Mankind - Break The Spell
  29. The Naked & Famous - Punching In A Dream
  30. Marteria feat. Yasha - Verstrahlt
  31. The Hives - Thousand Answers
  32. The Vaccines - Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)
  33. DJ Raff - Latino & Proud
  34. Grouplove - Colours (Captain Cutz Remix)
  35. Graffiti6 - Stare Into The Sun
  36. Givers - Up Up Up
  37. Japanese Popstars - Let Go
  38. Little Dragon - Nightlight
  39. Rock Mafia - The Big Bang

FIFA 11 Soundtrack

  1. The Pinker Tones - Sampleame
  2. Massive Attack - Splitting The Atom
  3. Mark Ronson Feat. Simon Le Bon and Wiley - Record Collection
  4. Dum Dum Girls - It Only Takes One Night
  5. Howl - Controller
  6. Caribou - Odessa
  7. Choc Quib Town - El Bombo
  8. Ebony Bones - W.A.R.R.I.O.R.
  9. Maluca - El Tigeraso
  10. Ram Di Dam - Flashbacks
  11. Two Door Cinema Club - I Can Talk
  12. Linkin Park - Black Out
  13. LCD Soundsystem - I Can Change
  14. Charlotte Gainsbourg - Trick Pony
  15. Groove Armada - Paper Romance
  16. Dan Black - Wonder
  17. Adrian Lux - Can't Sleep
  18. Ladytron - Ace of Hz
  19. Dapuntobeat - :O
  20. Jonsi - Around Us
  21. Ana Tijoux - 1977
  22. Locnville - Sun In My Pocket
  23. We Are Scientists - Rules Don't Stop
  24. Scissor Sisters - Fire With Fire
  25. Gorillaz - Rhinestone Eyes
  26. Chromeo - Don't Turn The Lights On
  27. Jump Jump Dance Dance - White Picket Fences
  28. The Pinker Tones - Sampleame
  29. Yeasayer - O.N.E.
  30. The Black Keys - Tighten Up
  31. Zemaria - The Space Ahead
  32. MGMT - Flash Delirium
  33. Malachai - Snowflake

  34. Tulipa - Efemera

The 2011 FIFA Soundtrack

This year would go into the annals of history as having one of the best music selections in the franchise's history. It had some indie darlings of the moment, like Two Door Cinema Club and Groove Armada, and alternative stars, such as MGMT, Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, The Black Keys, and most notably, Gorillaz.

FIFA 10 Soundtrack

  1. Pint Shot Riot - Not Thinking Straight
  2. Röyksopp - It's What I Want
  3. Buraka Som Sistema feat. Pongolove - Kalemba
  4. Dananananaykroyd - Black Wax
  5. Nneka feat. Wesley Williams - Kangpe
  6. Marcio Local - Soul do Samba
  7. Datarock - Give It Up
  8. The BPA feat. Ashley Beedle - Should I Stay or Should I Blow
  9. Peter Bjorn and John - Nothing to Worry About
  10. Major Lazer feat. Mr. Lexx and Santigold - Hold the Line
  11. Wyclef Jean - MVP Kompa
  12. Cut Off Your Hands - Happy As Can Be
  13. The Answering Machine - It's Over! It's Over! It's Over!
  14. Matt & Kim - Daylight
  15. CasioKids - Fot i Hose
  16. The Whitest Boy Alive - 1517
  17. Fidel Nadal - International Love
  18. Children Collide - Skeleton Dance
  19. Mexican Institute of Sound - Alocatel
  20. SoShy - Dorothy
  21. Balkan Beat Box feat. Tomer Yosef and Saz - Ramallah Tel Aviv
  22. Bomba Estéreo - Fuego
  23. Auletta - Meine Stadt
  24. Tommy Sparks - She's Got Me Dancing
  25. Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - La Luz del Ritmo
  26. Zap Mama - Vibrations
  27. Passion Pit - Moth's Wings
  28. Metric - Gold Guns Girls
  29. Rocky Dawuni - Download the Revolution
  30. Playing for Change - War
  31. Fabri Fibra - Donna Famosa
  32. Macaco - Hacen Falta Dos
  33. The Enemy - Be Somebody
  34. BLK JKS - Lakeside

FIFA 09 Soundtrack

  1. The Fratellis - Tell Me A Lie
  2. Sam Sparro - Black & Gold
  3. Tom Jones - Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix)
  4. Radiopilot - Fahrrad
  5. Señor Flavio - Lo Mejor Del Mundo
  6. Reverend And The Makers - Open Your Window
  7. The Ting Tings - Keep Your Head
  8. Foals - Olympic Airways
  9. Soprano - Victory
  10. The Veronicas - Untouched
  11. The Black Kids - I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix)
  12. Najwajean - Drive Me
  13. Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley - Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread)
  14. Ladytron - Runaway
  15. Jupiter One - Platform Moon
  16. The Bloody Beetroots - Butter
  17. Datarock - True Stories
  18. Gonzales - Working Together (Boys Noize Remix)
  19. My Federation - What Gods Are These
  20. The Pinker Tones - The Whistling Song
  21. The Kissaway Trail - 61
  22. Hot Chip - Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix)
  23. Lykke Li - I'm Good I'm Gone
  24. Curumin - Magrela
  25. The Script - The End Where I Begin
  26. Jakobinarina - I'm A Villain
  27. Ungdomskulen - Modern Drummer
  28. Macaco - Movin'
  29. CSS - Jager Yoga
  30. Chromeo - Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix)
  31. Plastilina Mosh - Let U Know
  32. The Heavy - That Kind Of Man
  33. Kasabian - Fase Fuse
  34. MGMT - Kids
  35. Junkie XL feat. Electrocute - Mad Pursuit
  36. Cut Copy - Lights And Music
  37. The Kooks - Always Where I Need To Be
  38. Duffy - Mercy
  39. Caesar Palace - 1ne
  40. The Airborne Toxic Event - Gasoline
  41. The Whip - Muzzle #1

  42. DJ Bitman - Me Gustan

FIFA 09 Soundtrack Mentions

After several years of some great indie and alternative additions to the playlist, the FIFA soundtrack of 2009 returned to form. It managed to combine the lesser-known artists with some certified bangers and hits. FIFA 09 would dictate the method for future FIFA soundtracks - keep the songs in the indie/alternative area, but add hits as much as possible.

FIFA 08 Soundtrack

  1. Cansei de Ser Sexy - Off the Hook
  2. Aterciopelados - Paces
  3. Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up the Town
  4. Robyn - Bum Like You
  5. Melody Club - Fever Fever
  6. Yonderboi - Were You Thinking Of Me?
  7. Mexican Institute of Sound - El Microfono
  8. La Rocca - Sketches (20 Something Life)
  9. Carpark North - Human
  10. Kenna - Out of Control (State of Emotion)
  11. Bodyrox feat. Luciana - What Planet You On?
  12. Art Brut - Direct Hit
  13. Digitalism - Pogo
  14. Travis - Closer
  15. Wir sind Helden - Endlich ein Grund zur Panik
  16. k-os - Born to Run
  17. Pacha Massive - Don't Let Go
  18. Dover - Do Ya
  19. Bonde do Rolê - Solta o Frango
  20. Datarock - Fa-Fa-Fa
  21. Cheb i Sabbah - Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix
  22. Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue - I'm Sorry
  23. Babamars - The Core
  24. Superbus - Butterfly
  25. The Cat Empire - Sly
  26. The Tellers - More
  27. Vassy - Wanna Fly
  28. Noisettes - Don't Give Up
  29. The Automatic - Monster
  30. Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera - Silikon
  31. Apartment - Fall into Place
  32. Maxïmo Park - The Unshockable
  33. The Hoosiers - Goodbye Mr A
  34. Céu - Malemolência
  35. Ivy Queen - Que Lloren
  36. The Hours - Ali in the Jungle
  37. Lukas Kasha - Love Abuse
  38. Tigarah - Culture, Color, Money, Beauty
  39. Santigold - You'll Find a Way
  40. CAMP - From Extremely Far Away
  41. Switches - Drama Queen
  42. Planet Funk - Static
  43. !!! - All My Heroes Are Weirdos
  44. Heroes & Zeros - Into the Light
  45. Simian Mobile Disco - I Believe
  46. Peter Bjorn and John - Young Folks
  47. Disco Ensemble - We Might Fall Apart
  48. Tumi & the Volume - Afrique

FIFA 07 Soundtrack

  1. Elefant - Uh-oh Hello
  2. Polysics - Tei! Tei! Tei!
  3. Fertig, Los! - Sie ist in Mich Verliebt
  4. Angélique Kidjo - Wele Wele
  5. The Young Punx - You've Got To…
  6. The Prototypes - Kaleidoscope
  7. Blasted Mechanism - Blasted Empire
  8. The Pinker Tones - TMCR Grand Finale
  9. Mellowdrone - Oh My
  10. Seu Jorge - Tive Razão
  11. Trash Inc. - Punk Rock Chick
  12. Plastilina Mosh - Peligroso Pop
  13. caBas - La Cadena de Oro
  14. Outlandish - Kom Igen
  15. Malibu Stacy - Los Angeles
  16. Boy Kill Boy - Civil Sin
  17. Infadels - Can't Get Enough (Mekon Remix)
  18. Carlos Jean - Get Down
  19. Young Love - Discotech
  20. D.O.C.H.! - Was in der Zeitung Steht
  21. The Feeling - Sewn
  22. Bersuit Vergarabat - O Vas a Misa…
  23. Epik High - Fly
  24. Shiny Toy Guns - You Are the One
  25. Nightmare of You - Dear Scene, I Wish I Were Deaf
  26. Morning Runner - Gone up in Flames
  27. Surferosa - Royal Uniform
  28. Belasco - Chloroform
  29. Tigarah - Girl Fight
  30. Us3 - Kick This
  31. Bitman & Roban - Get on the Floor
  32. Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal
  33. Persephone's Bees - Muzika Dlya Fil'ma (Music for Film)
  34. Tahiti 80 - Big Day
  35. Ralph Myerz and the Jack Herren Band - Deepest Red
  36. The Sheer - Understand
  37. Muse - Supermassive Black Hole
  38. Stijn - Gasoline and Matches

  39. Mobile - New York Minute

FIFA 06 Soundtrack

  1. The Gift - 11.33
  2. Yerba Buena - Cityzen Citysoy
  3. LCD Soundsystem - Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
  4. The Departure - Be My Enemy
  5. The Film - Can You Touch Me
  6. The Rakes - Strasbourg
  7. boTECOeletro - Coco Nutz Mass
  8. Jamiroquai - Feels Just Like it Should
  9. Bloc Party - Helicopter
  10. Doves - Black and White Town
  11. Carlinhos Brown & DJ Dero - Nabika
  12. Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley - Welcome To Jamrock
  13. K'naan - Soobax
  14. Linea 77 - Inno All'Odio
  15. Selasee - Run
  16. Blues Brother Castro - Flirt
  17. Nine Black Alps - Cosmopolitan
  18. Duels - Potential Futures
  19. Boy - Same Old Song
  20. Mando Diao - God Knows
  21. AK4711 - Rock
  22. Teddybears STHLM - Cobrastyle
  23. Kinky - Coqueta
  24. Embrace - Ashes
  25. Dogs - London Bridge
  26. Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal
  27. SoShy - The Way I
  28. Hard-Fi - Gotta Reason
  29. Kaos - Now and Forever
  30. 3D Voz - Fiesta
  31. Röyksopp - Follow My Ruin
  32. Vitalic - My Friend Dario
  33. AK4711 - Rock
  34. KYO - Contact
  35. Subsonica - Corpo a Corpo
  36. maNga - Bir Kadin Cizeceksin
  37. Oasis - Lyla
  38. Marcelinho da Lua - Tranquilo

FIFA 2005 Soundtrack

  1. INXS - What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit)
  2. Sarah McLachlan - World on Fire (Junkie XL Remix)
  3. Franz Ferdinand - Tell Her Tonight
  4. Wayne Marshall - Hot in the Club
  5. The Streets - Fit But You Know It
  6. Miss J - Follow Me
  7. Seeed - Release
  8. The Sounds - Seven Days a Week
  9. Ivete Sangalo - Sorte Grande
  10. Brothers - Dieci Cento Mille
  11. Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal (EA Sports Football Theme)
  12. Mala Rodriguez - Jugadoras, Jugadores
  13. Marcelo D2 - Profissão MC
  14. Sandro Bit - Ciao Sono Io
  15. Flogging Molly - To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh)
  16. Emma Warren - Wants U Back
  17. Mañana - Miss Evening
  18. Marcelo D2 - Profissão MC
  19. Los Amigos Invisibles - Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix)
  20. Scissor Sisters - Take Your Mama
  21. Future Funk Squad - Sorcerary
  22. New Order - Blue Monday
  23. Jose - A Necessidade
  24. Debi Nova - One Rhythm (Do Yard Riddim Mix)
  25. Clorofila of Nortec Collective - Almada
  26. Soul'd Out - 1,000,000 Monsters Attack
  27. The Soundtrack of Our Lives - Karmageddon
  28. Zion y Lennox - Ahora
  29. Inverga + Num Kebra - Eu Perdi Você
  30. Gusanito - Vive La Vida
  31. Nachlader - An die Wand
  32. Ferry Corsten - Rock Your Body, Rock
  33. Air - Surfing on a Rocket
  34. Sneak Attack Tigers - The End of All Good
  35. Head Automatica - Brooklyn Is Burning
  36. Faithless - No Roots
  37. Oomph! - Augen Auf!

  38. Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart

What About 2005?

They kept it going with a shocking 39-song hit playlist. FIFA 2005's soundtrack included great picks from Air, Franz Ferdinand, INXS, Morrisey, and even New Order.

FIFA 2004 Soundtrack

  1. The Clones - Crazy Boys
  2. Radiohead - Myxomatosis
  3. Kasabian - L.S.F
  4. The Raveonettes - That Great Love Sound
  5. Vicentico - Se Despierta La Ciudad
  6. Caesars - Jerk It Out
  7. Tosca - Gute Laune
  8. Kane - Rain Down on Me (Tiesto Remix)
  9. Goldfrapp - Train
  10. DJ Sensei - Musica Grande
  11. The Stone Roses - Fools Gold
  12. Kings Of Leon - Red Morning Light
  13. Babamania - Wanna Rock
  14. The Jam - Town Called Malice
  15. Tribalistas - Já Sei Namorar
  16. The Dandy Warhols - We Used to Be Friends
  17. Underworld - Two Months Off
  18. Lostprophets - Burn, Burn
  19. Zeca Pagodinho - Deixa A Vida Me Levar
  20. Junior Senior - Rhythm Bandits
  21. Paul van Dyk - Nothing But You
  22. Café Tacuba - Eo (El Sonidero)
  23. The Cooper Temple Clause - Promises, Promises
  24. Wir sind Helden - Guten Tag
  25. Suburbia - Always
  26. Timo Maas - Unite
  27. Asian Dub Foundation - Rise To The Challenge
  28. The Individuals - Take A Ride

 

FIFA 2004 Soundtrack Observations

This entry in the franchise is where the effort of a lengthy soundtrack manifested first. The entire playlist effectively jumped from 14 songs in FIFA 2003 to a whopping 28.

Radiohead, Kasabian, Goldfrapp, Kings of Leon, The Stone Roses, The Jam, The Dandy Warhols - this year's soundtrack had them all. FIFA 2004 signalled an emerging trend for the sound design of future entries in the franchise.

FIFA 2003 Soundtrack

  1. Avril Lavigne - Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix)
  2. Safri Duo - Played - A - Live
  3. Dax Riders - Real Fonky Time
  4. Spotrunnaz - Bigger and Better
  5. Dog - Force
  6. Kosheen - Hide U
  7. Sportfreunde Stiller - Independent
  8. Timo Maas - To Get Down (Fatboy Slim Remix)
  9. Ms. Dynamite - Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
  10. Bedroom Rockers - Drivin'
  11. Kosheen - Pride
  12. a.mia - Jumpin' to the Moon (Unexplored Field Mix)
  13. Antiloop - In My Mind

  14. Idlewild - You Held the World in Your Arms

Soundtrack Mentions

Sure, some bangers were present on the soundtrack. However, the only certified hit from this year might have been Avril Lavine's Complicated. Remember the time when Avril Lavine was relevant? Now you do.

The 2002 FIFA Soundtrack

  1. BT - Never Gonna Come Back Down (Hybrid's Echoplex Dub)
  2. Schiller - Das Glockenspiel (Tiesto Remix)
  3. Issi Noho - First Snow (General Midi Remix)
  4. Sandy vs Housetrap - Overdrive
  5. Terpsichord - The Bells
  6. Gouryella - Tenshi
  7. R4 - Revolution
  8. The Edison Factor - Repeat the Sequence
  9. Conjure One - Redemption (Max Graham's Dead Sea Mix)
  10. Vitae - Energy Flow
  11. Gorillaz - 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
  12. Cirrus - Stop and Panic
  13. DJ Tiësto - Flight 643

FIFA 2001 Soundtrack

  1. The Source - Fly Away
  2. Moby - Bodyrock
  3. Utah Saints - Funky Music (Levent's Funk-o-Rama Short Edit)
  4. Utah Saints - Power to the Beats
  5. Curve - Chinese Burn (Lunatic Calm Remix)

  6. Grand Theft Audio - We Luv You

FIFA 2000 Soundtrack

  1. Reel Big Fish - Sell Out
  2. Apollo 440 - Stop The Rock
  3. Gay Dad - Joy!
  4. Sniper - Cross Fader Dominator
  5. Lunatic Calm - LC001 (Neon Ray Mix)
  6. Elite Force - Call It Brisco (And Why Not?)
  7. Robbie Williams - It's Only Us

  8. Junior Banks - All About Beats (DJ Scissors Mix)

FIFA 99 Soundtrack

  1. Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank
  2. God Within - Raincry (Spiritual Thirst)
  3. Danmass - Gotta Learn (Dub Pistols Sick Junkie Remix)
  4. Dylan Rhymes - Naked and Ashamed
  5. Lionrock - Rude Boy Rock

  6. Gearwhore - Passion

FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack

  1. Blur - Song 2
  2. The Crystal Method - More
  3. The Crystal Method - Busy Child
  4. The Crystal Method - Now is the Time (iCloud 9 Remix)
  5. Electric Skychurch - Hugga Bear

  6. The Crystal Method - Keep Hope Alive

The Year Everything Changed

'98. EA decided to ditch the one-composer approach. Instead, the publisher opted to take some licensed songs and create a playlist. And what better way to infuse your game with raw energy than with Blur's grunge classic Song 2? Fun fact: some commentators mention that Albarn's band intended the song to parody either grunge or the entire music industry of the time. Ironically, it became what it hated.

FIFA 97 Soundtrack


Similar to its predecessor, EA opted to feature a soundtrack fully dedicated to the game instead of compiling pre-existing hits.

This time, Mark Ortiz, a British composer and music designer, was entrusted with producing the ten-track playlist. This was not an odd choice by any means, as Ortiz worked on several sports titles owned by EA, from NBA Live 96 to the Olympic Summer Games franchise and Madden 97.

FIFA Soccer 96 Soundtrack

EA assigned Graeme Coleman, a successful film and television composer, to compile a soundtrack for the third entry into the series.

Coleman produced a fifteen-track album for the game. The genre of the songs was unanimously electronic - perhaps distancing from the jazz and rock instrumentals the composer was known for.

FIFA and Music

Not many other game franchises have music curation that makes an impact - and by investing in a strong line-up each year, developers are keen to keep this legacy going.

FIFA always took the current musical milieu and reflected it onto us. There hardly are better franchises that one could use to portray an era's soundscape. Grand Theft Auto may be a contender, but the franchise gets rarer entries. FIFA is an unexpected phenomenon, especially for the more musically inclined.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0254331 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028398036956787 secs