Every FIFA Soundtrack Song Ever: From FIFA 96 to FIFA 22

Here is your one-stop for every FIFA soundtrack in the history of the game series. We are taking you on a guided tour spanning over 26 years.
The FIFA playlist has acted as a cultural mirror for more than two decades. The game's soundtrack has blended new singers with established artists to create a unique mixtape.
It is more than just the number one destination for new music; it features collective energy that ignites the year to come. The soundtracks have helped promote contemporary artists, share old songs with a new audience, and give us pure bangers in the screen-time between matches. FIFA soundtracks have become a franchise staple and a cultural landmark in today's multimedia environment.
Whether you want to reminisce over the good old days or see what tracks you will be listening to while playing with the best players added to FIFA 2022, we have listed all songs ever added to any FIFA game.
FIFA 22 Soundtrack
- Jungle - Talk About It
- Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night
- The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear
- Hendrix Harris - The Hill
- Pa Salieu Ft. Slowthai - Glidin'
- Seb - Seaside_demo
- Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime
- Polyamory - Hallelujah
- Island - Do You Remember The Times
- Inhaler - Totally
- Terry Presume - Act Up
- Bakar - The Mission
- Girl In Red - Apartment 402
- Polo & Pan Ft. Channel - Tres Tunnel
- Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night - Dynamite Demon
- Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?
- Public Order - Feels Like Summer
- Moodoïd (With Melody's Echo Chamber) - Only One Man
- Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light
- Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside
- My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love
- Binki - Landline
- Luke Hemmings - Motion
- Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole
- Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin' Apart
- Loyle Carner - Yesterday
- Sam Fender - Get You Down
- Enny - I Want
- Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People
- Sir Was - Before The Morning Comes
- Willow Kayne - Two Seater
- Morad - Seguimos
- Yard Act - The Overload
- Harvey Causon - Tenfold
- Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego
- Easy Life - Skeletons
- Caio Prado - Baobá
- Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested
- Shango Sk - High Way
- Glass Animals - I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
- Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida
- Hope Tala - Mad
- Casper Caan - Last Chance
- Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize
- Arrdee - Oliver Twist
- Chvrches - Good Girls
- Area21 - Followers
- Feiertag Ft. Msafiri - Zawose Trepidation
- Little Simz - Fear No Man
- Joy Crookes Feet - Don't Fail Me Now
- V.I.C - A Teen
- Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba
- Bloodmoon - Disarm
Soundtrack Basics
Defining global culture like never before, this year's FIFA soundtrack is the largest in history, packing an unprecedented array of songs from over 27 countries. The biggest names include Glass Animals, DJ Snake & Malaa, Swedish House Mafia, and CHVRCHES.
FIFA 21 Soundtrack
- Nia Wyn - Who Asked You
- Trooko - No Es Mi Culpa Ft. Diogo Piçarra
- Fireboy Dml - Scatter
- Carlos Sadness x Bomba Estéreo - Aloha.
- Louis The Child - Big Love (With Earthgang)
- Aitch - MICE.
- Oscar Lang - Apple Juice
- Nnena - Work It Out
- Oliver Malcolm - Switched Up
- Dua Lipa - Love Is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix
- Leyma - Been a Minute
- Joesef - Does It Make You Feel Good?
- The Snuts - That's All It Is
- 박혜진 Park Hye Jin - Like This
- Still Woozy - Window
- Kawala - Ticket To Ride
- Mike Sabath - Good Energy
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Chløë Black - Sacrifice
- Zaia - Shade
- Anitta - Me Gusta ft. Myke Towers.
- Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits
- Buju Banton - Unity.
- Priya Ragu - Good Love 2.0
- Dylan Fraser - Vipers
- 070 Shake - Morrow.
- Alfie Templeman - Wish I Was Younger.
- Larry Pink The Human - Might Delete Later
- La Vida Boheme - Manos Arriba
- Tame Impala - Is It True
- Biig Piig - Don't Turn Around.
- Celeste - Stop This Flame.
- Steam Down - Etcetera Ft. Afronaut Zu
- Icekiid - Errudumellahvad
- Royal Blood - Trouble's Coming
- Low Island - Don't Let The Light In
- Tha Supreme - No14 Ft. Dani Faiv
- Domino Saints - Buya
- Everything Is Recorded - 01:32 Am / Walk Alone Ft. Infinite Coles & Berwyn
- Peel - Citizen x
- De Lux - Cool Up
- La Priest - Beginning
- Naïka - Water
Soundtrack Basics
The soundtrack to FIFA 21 features tracks by more than 100 artists from 23 different countries. It brings together new music entries from hot newcomers and established artists. The VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack drives street action with the greatest and latest in hip-hop, grime and electronic.
FIFA 20 Soundtrack
- Flume - Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue)
- Suzi Wu - Highway
- Colouring - Oh My God!
- Fieh - Glu
- BJ The Chicago Kid - Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak)
- Janice - Hearts Will Bleed
- Obongjayer - Frens
- Loyle Carner - Angel (ft. Tom Misch)
- Masego - Big Girls
- P Money - Where & When (ft. Giggs)
- Hot Chip - Positive
- Major Lazer - Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)
- Pixx - Funsize
- Buscabulla - Vamono
- Sofi Tukker - Swing
- Dennis Lloyd - Wild West
- Child of the Parish - Before The Moment's Gone
- Judah The Lion - Why Did You Run?
- Sampa The Great - OMG
- Jevon - Lil Ze
- Jai Paul - He
- Apre - Come Down
- Everyone You Know - She Don't Dance
- Friedberg - Go Wild
- Danay Suarez - La Razon Del Equilibrio
- Jyellowl - Ozone
- Kojey Radical - Where Do I Begin
- Foals - The Runner
- Another Sky - The Cracks
- Skepta - Same Old Story
- Half•Alive - Runaway
- The Knocks & Kah-Lo - Awa Ni
- Cautious Clay - Erase
- Tierra Whack - Unemployed
- Kamakaze x Massappeals - Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)
- MNDR - Save Me
- Rosalia & Ozuna - Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
- Milky Chance - Fado
- Dominic Fike - Phone Numbers
- Ttrruuces - I'm Alive
- JB Scofield - Stretch It
- The S.L.P - Favourites (ft. Little Simz)
- GoldLink - Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)
Another successful year for FIFA soundtracks. It certainly proved more varied than in previous years with mainstream performers, like Major Lazer. Urban genres' fans got a nod, with the addition of Skepta's Same Old Story and Zulu Screams from GoldLink.
Nonetheless, alternative listeners remained the most satisfied with great older or newly emerging artists like Sampa The Great, Sofi Tukker, Masego, Hot Chip, and Half•Alive.
FIFA 19 Soundtrack
- LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius
- Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole
- BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
- Young Fathers - Border Girl
- Hans Zimmer ft. Vince Staples - Champions League Remix
- Confidence Man - Out The Window
- Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows
- LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
- Lao Ra - Pa'lante
- Andreya Triana - Beautiful People
- Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush
- Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
- Crystal Fighters - Another Level
- Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)
- Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life
- Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)
- Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan
- Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry
- Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People
- Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name
- Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown
- Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
- Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
- Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
- Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
- Ghali - Habibi
- Easy Life - Pockets
- Sam Fender - Play God
- Tove Styrke - Sway
- SUN SILVA - Blue Light
- Broods - Peach
- Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle
- Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
- Jacob Banks - Love Ain't Enough
- Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
- Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run
- Octavian - Lightning
- NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data
- Mansionair - Violet City
- Bakar - Big Dreams
- Stealth - Truth Is
- Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty
- Gorillaz - Sorcererz
- No/Me - Consistent
Soundtrack Mentions
2019 saw a growing interest in the mainstream of contemporary music. Sia, Diplo, Childish Gambino, and Billie Eilish joined the ranks of featured artists.
Gorillaz made a return with a song from their then-newest album. However, adding emerging artists like Young Fathers indicated a continued interest in the underground.
FIFA 18 Soundtrack
- Run The Jewels - Mean Demeanor
- Superorganism - Something For Your M.I.N.D.
- Tash Sultana - Jungle
- Oliver - Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
- The XX - Dangerous
- Off Bloom - Falcon Eye
- Rex Orange County - Never Enough
- Sofi Tukker - Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
- Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment
- Residente - Dagombas en Tamale
- Outsider - Miol Mor Mara
- IDER - King Ruby
- Sneakbo feat. Giggs - Active
- Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For
- RAC - Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
- Lorde - Supercut
- Cut Copy - Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
- The War On Drugs - Holding On
- Avelino (feat. Stormzy & Skepta) - Energy
- Sir Sly - &Run
- Washed Out - Get Lost
- Kimbra - Top Of The World
- Phantoms - Throw It In The Fire
- BØRNS - Faded Heart
- Perfume Genius - Slip Away
- Slowdive - Star Roving
- Teme Tan - Ça Va Pas La Tête?
- Bad Sounds - Wages
- ODESZA - La Ciudad
- Vessels - Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
- Mura Masa - Helpline feat. Tom Tripp
- alt-J - Deadcrush
- Kovic - Drown
- Django Django - Tic Tac Toe
- The National - The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- Toothless - Sisyphus
- Baloji - L'Hiver Indien
- Mondo Cozmo - Automatic (New Edit)
- The Amazons - Stay with Me
Another great year for indie alternative, the FIFA soundtrack included The War on Drugs, The XX, The National, among other The's. Tash Sultana, who was gaining some following and starting touring seriously, also appeared, along with Sofie Tukker and Portugal. The Man, whose hit Feel It Still launched only one year prior.
Run the Jewels, alt-J, Mura Masa, and Lorde were also welcome entries.
FIFA 17 Soundtrack
- Paul Kalkbrenner - (Let Me Hear You) Scream
- Kasabian - Comeback Kid
- KAMAU - Justfayu feat. No Wyld
- Grouplove - Don't Stop Making It Happen
- Kygo - Raging feat. Kodaline
- Capital Cities - Vowels
- Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)
- Lewis Del Mar - Painting (Masterpiece)
- Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca
- Tourist - Run
- NGOD - Blue
- Bishop Briggs - Be Your Love
- Systema Solar - Rumbera
- Rocco Hunt - Sto Bene Così
- Rat Boy - Get Over It
- Beaty Heart - Slide To The Side
- Two Door Cinema Club - Are We Ready? (Wreck)
- Souls - Satisfied
- Declan McKenna - Isombard
- Barns Courtney - Hobo Rocket
- LOYAL - Moving As One
- Porter Robinson & Madeon - Shelter
- Lola Coca - Love Songs
- Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah - Explotar feat.
- Oliver - Electrify feat. Scott Mellis
- Catfish And The Bottlemen - Postpone
- Bastille - Send Them Off!
- Glass Animals - Youth
- Jagwar Ma - O B 1
- Spring King - Who Are You?
- Saint Motel - Move
- Beck - NEW SONG
- ZHU - Money
- Ceci Bastida - Un Sueño feat. Aloe Blacc
- Jack Garratt - Surprise Yourself
- Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
- ST feat. Marta Kot - Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)
- DMA's - Play It Out
- Balkan Beat Box - I Trusted U
- Lucius - Almighty Gosh
- Skott - Porcelain
- Lemaitre - We Got U feat. The Knocks
- Empire Of The Sun - High And Low
- Phantogram - Same Ol Blues
- HUNTAR - Anyway
- Sofi Tukker - Johny
- Society - Protocol
- Appeals - Bayonne
- SAFIA - Bye Bye
- Digitalism - Shangri-La
- Formation - Pleasure
-
Paper Routes - Chariots
FIFA 16 Soundtrack
- Beck - Dreams
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Can't Keep Checking My Phone
- April Towers - A Little Bit Of Fear
- All Tvvins - Darkest Ocean
- Parade of Lights - Feeling Electric
- John Newman - Tiring Game feat. Charlie Wilson
- Bastille - Hangin'
- AURORA - Conqueror
- Zibra - Goodbye Mondays
- Swim Deep - One Great Song And I Could Change The World
- Nothing But Thieves - Trip Switch
- RAC, Nate Henricks - Back of the Car
- The Very Best - Makes A King feat. Jutty Taylor
- No Wyld - Let Me Know
- Skylar Grey feat. X Ambassadors - Cannonball
- Disclosure - Omen feat. Sam Smith
- BANNERS - Shine A Light
- Raury - Crystal Express
- Coasts - Tonight
- Miami Horror - All It Ever Was
- Baio - Sister Of Pearl
- Of Monsters And Men - Crystals
- BØRNS - Fool
- The Royal Concept - Smile
- Foals - Mountain At My Gates
- Icona Pop - Emergency
- Louis The Child - It's Strange feat. K. Flay
- X-Wife - Movin' Up
- Jax Jones - Yeah Yeah Yeah
- Durante - Slow Burn feat. Chuck Ellis
- Atlas Genius - Stockholm
- Tiggs Da Author - Run
- Bomba Estereo - Soy Yo
- Speelburg - Lay it Right
- Everything Everything - Distant Past
- Slaptop - Walls
- Seinabo Sey - Pretend
- Kaleo - Way Down We Go
- Years & Years - Gold (FIFA Edit)
- Gin Wigmore - New Rush
- Kygo - ID
- Baiana System - Playsom
FIFA 15 Soundtrack
- Jungle - Busy Earnin'
- Nico & Vinz - When The Day Comes
- Foster The People - Are You What You Want To Be?
- Elliphant - All or Nothing
- ChocQuibTown - Uh La La
- Madden Brothers - We Are Done
- Rudimental - Give You Up feat. Alex Clare (World Cup Remix)
- Slaptop - Sunrise
- Joywave - Tongues feat. Kopps
- Madeon - Imperium
- Jacob Banks - Move With You
- Kasabian - Stevie
- Vance Joy - Mess Is Mine
- AVICII - The Nights
- Lowell - Palm Trees
- MPB4 - Agiboré (Marky's Ye-Mele Refix)
- Tensnake - Pressure feat. Thabo
- Saint Raymond - Wild Heart
- Saint Motel - My Type
- Kinski Gallo - Cumbia Del Corazón
- Broods - L.A.F.
- Emicida feat. Rael - Levanta e Anda
- Kwabs - Walk
- Prides - Out Of The Blue
- Elliphant - Purple Light feat. Doja Cat
- The Kooks - Around Town
- Teddybears - Sunshine feat. Natalie Storm
- The Ting Tings - Super Critical
- Magic Man - Tonight
- Polock - Everlasting
- The Griswolds - 16 Years
- Sante Les Amis - Brasil
- tUnE-yArDs - Water Fountain
- The Mountains - The Valleys
- Dirty South - Tunnel Vision feat. SomeKindaWonderful
- Fmlybnd - Come Alive
- Death From Above 1979 - Crystal Ball
- Milky Chance - Down by the River
- Bang La Decks - Utopia feat. Dominique Young Unique
-
A-Trak - Push (Featuring Andrew Wyatt)
FIFA 14 Soundtrack
- Chvrches - We Sink
- Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas - Funky Futurista
- The 1975 - The City
- John Newman - Love Me Again
- Grouplove - I'm With You
- Bloc Party - Ratchet
- Rock Mafia Ft. Wyclef Jean And David Correy - I Am
- Crystal Fighters - Love Natural
- David Dallas - Runnin'
- Vampire Weekend - Worship You
- Smallpools - Dreaming
- Olympic Ayres - Magic
- Wretch 32 - 24 Hours
- Ki:Theory - Kitty Hawk
- De Staat - Down Town
- The Chain Gang Of 1974 - Miko
- Empire Of The Sun - Alive
- OK KID - Am Ende
- Disclosure - F For You
- American Authors - Hit It
- Robert DeLong - Here
- Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are
- The Royal Concept - On Our Way
- Guards - I Know It's You
- The Naked And Famous - Hearts Like Ours
- Dan Croll - Compliment Your Soul
- Los Rakas - Hot
- The Colourist - Little Games (St. Lucia Remix)
- Jamie N Commons - Marathon
- Karol Conka - Boa Noite
- Amplify Dot - Get Down
- Portugal. The Man - Purple Yellow Red & Blue
- Marcelo D2 - Você Diz Que o Amor Não Dói
- You Me At Six - Lived A Lie
- Oliver - Mechanical
- Foals - My Number (Trophy Wife Remix)
FIFA 13 Soundtrack
- Fitz And The Tantrums - Spark
- Foreign Beggars and Bare Noise - See The Light
- Astro - Panda
- Featurecast - Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (feat. Pugs Atomz)
- The Enemy - Saturday
- Walk The Moon - Quesadilla
- Royal Teeth - Wild
- The Presets - Ghosts
- Ladyhawke - Black White & Blue
- Metric - Speed The Collapse
- Duologue - Get Out While You Can
- Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne - Let It Roll Part 2
- Clement Marfo and The Frontline - Us Against The World
- Kasabian - Club Foot
- Jagwar Ma - What Love
- St. Lucia - September
- Youngblood Hawke - We Come Running
- Passion Pit - I'll Be Alright
- Two Door Cinema Club - Sleep Alone
- Kraftklub - Eure Madchen
- Reptar - Sweet Sipping Soda
- Bloc Party - We Are Not Good People
- Ashtar Command - Mark IV feat. Joshua Radin
- Rock Mafia - Fly Or Die
- The Heavy - Don't Say Nothing
- Band Of Horses - Feud
- Django Django - Hail Bop
- Jonathan Boulet - You're A Animal
- Crystal Fighters - Follow
- Wretch 32 - Blur
- Kimbra - Come Into My Head
- Santigold - Big Mouth
- Kitten - G#
- Imagine Dragons - On Top of the World
- Young Empires - Rain of Gold
- Miike Snow - Paddling Out
- Bastille - Weight Of Living, Part 2
- The Royal Concept - Goldrushed
- Chevin - Champion
- Matisyahu - Searchin
- Hadoen! - Bliss Out
- Madeon - Finale
- Animal Kingdom - Get Away With It
- Elliphant - TeKKno Scene feat. Adam Kanyama
- Stepdad - Jungles
- deadmau5 feat. Gerard Way - Professional Griefers
- Reverend And The Makers - Shine The Light
- Zemaria - Past 2
-
Cali - Outta My Mind
FIFA 12 Soundtrack
- Architecture in Helsinki - Escapee
- The Chain Gang Of 1974 - Hold On
- Digitalism - Circles
- CSS - Hits Me Like A Rock
- TV On The Radio - Will Do
- Macaco - Una Sola Voz
- Crystal Castles / Robert Smith - Not In Love
- Chase & Status - No Problem
- Tittsworth & Alvin Risk feat. Maluca - La Campana
- The Strokes - Machu Picchu
- Empresarios - Sabor Tropical
- Kasabian - Switchblade Smiles
- Spank Rock - Energy
- The Medics - City
- Monarchy - The Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace Remix)
- El Guincho - Bombay (Fresh Touch Dub Mix)
- Alex Metric & Steve Angello - Open Your Eyes
- The Ting Tings - Hands
- Glasvegas - The World Is Yours
- Bloco Bleque / Gabriel O Pensador - So Tem Jogador
- Pint Shot Riot - Twisted Soul
- La Vida Boheme - El Buen Salvaje
- Cut Copy - Where I'm Going
- Tying Tiffany - Drownin'
- Portugal. The Man - Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now)
- Thievery Corporation - Stargazer
- Foster the People - Call It What You Want
- All Mankind - Break The Spell
- The Naked & Famous - Punching In A Dream
- Marteria feat. Yasha - Verstrahlt
- The Hives - Thousand Answers
- The Vaccines - Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)
- DJ Raff - Latino & Proud
- Grouplove - Colours (Captain Cutz Remix)
- Graffiti6 - Stare Into The Sun
- Givers - Up Up Up
- Japanese Popstars - Let Go
- Little Dragon - Nightlight
- Rock Mafia - The Big Bang
FIFA 11 Soundtrack
- The Pinker Tones - Sampleame
- Massive Attack - Splitting The Atom
- Mark Ronson Feat. Simon Le Bon and Wiley - Record Collection
- Dum Dum Girls - It Only Takes One Night
- Howl - Controller
- Caribou - Odessa
- Choc Quib Town - El Bombo
- Ebony Bones - W.A.R.R.I.O.R.
- Maluca - El Tigeraso
- Ram Di Dam - Flashbacks
- Two Door Cinema Club - I Can Talk
- Linkin Park - Black Out
- LCD Soundsystem - I Can Change
- Charlotte Gainsbourg - Trick Pony
- Groove Armada - Paper Romance
- Dan Black - Wonder
- Adrian Lux - Can't Sleep
- Ladytron - Ace of Hz
- Dapuntobeat - :O
- Jonsi - Around Us
- Ana Tijoux - 1977
- Locnville - Sun In My Pocket
- We Are Scientists - Rules Don't Stop
- Scissor Sisters - Fire With Fire
- Gorillaz - Rhinestone Eyes
- Chromeo - Don't Turn The Lights On
- Jump Jump Dance Dance - White Picket Fences
- The Pinker Tones - Sampleame
- Yeasayer - O.N.E.
- The Black Keys - Tighten Up
- Zemaria - The Space Ahead
- MGMT - Flash Delirium
- Malachai - Snowflake
-
Tulipa - Efemera
The 2011 FIFA Soundtrack
This year would go into the annals of history as having one of the best music selections in the franchise's history. It had some indie darlings of the moment, like Two Door Cinema Club and Groove Armada, and alternative stars, such as MGMT, Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, The Black Keys, and most notably, Gorillaz.
FIFA 10 Soundtrack
- Pint Shot Riot - Not Thinking Straight
- Röyksopp - It's What I Want
- Buraka Som Sistema feat. Pongolove - Kalemba
- Dananananaykroyd - Black Wax
- Nneka feat. Wesley Williams - Kangpe
- Marcio Local - Soul do Samba
- Datarock - Give It Up
- The BPA feat. Ashley Beedle - Should I Stay or Should I Blow
- Peter Bjorn and John - Nothing to Worry About
- Major Lazer feat. Mr. Lexx and Santigold - Hold the Line
- Wyclef Jean - MVP Kompa
- Cut Off Your Hands - Happy As Can Be
- The Answering Machine - It's Over! It's Over! It's Over!
- Matt & Kim - Daylight
- CasioKids - Fot i Hose
- The Whitest Boy Alive - 1517
- Fidel Nadal - International Love
- Children Collide - Skeleton Dance
- Mexican Institute of Sound - Alocatel
- SoShy - Dorothy
- Balkan Beat Box feat. Tomer Yosef and Saz - Ramallah Tel Aviv
- Bomba Estéreo - Fuego
- Auletta - Meine Stadt
- Tommy Sparks - She's Got Me Dancing
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - La Luz del Ritmo
- Zap Mama - Vibrations
- Passion Pit - Moth's Wings
- Metric - Gold Guns Girls
- Rocky Dawuni - Download the Revolution
- Playing for Change - War
- Fabri Fibra - Donna Famosa
- Macaco - Hacen Falta Dos
- The Enemy - Be Somebody
- BLK JKS - Lakeside
FIFA 09 Soundtrack
- The Fratellis - Tell Me A Lie
- Sam Sparro - Black & Gold
- Tom Jones - Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix)
- Radiopilot - Fahrrad
- Señor Flavio - Lo Mejor Del Mundo
- Reverend And The Makers - Open Your Window
- The Ting Tings - Keep Your Head
- Foals - Olympic Airways
- Soprano - Victory
- The Veronicas - Untouched
- The Black Kids - I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix)
- Najwajean - Drive Me
- Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley - Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread)
- Ladytron - Runaway
- Jupiter One - Platform Moon
- The Bloody Beetroots - Butter
- Datarock - True Stories
- Gonzales - Working Together (Boys Noize Remix)
- My Federation - What Gods Are These
- The Pinker Tones - The Whistling Song
- The Kissaway Trail - 61
- Hot Chip - Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix)
- Lykke Li - I'm Good I'm Gone
- Curumin - Magrela
- The Script - The End Where I Begin
- Jakobinarina - I'm A Villain
- Ungdomskulen - Modern Drummer
- Macaco - Movin'
- CSS - Jager Yoga
- Chromeo - Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix)
- Plastilina Mosh - Let U Know
- The Heavy - That Kind Of Man
- Kasabian - Fase Fuse
- MGMT - Kids
- Junkie XL feat. Electrocute - Mad Pursuit
- Cut Copy - Lights And Music
- The Kooks - Always Where I Need To Be
- Duffy - Mercy
- Caesar Palace - 1ne
- The Airborne Toxic Event - Gasoline
- The Whip - Muzzle #1
-
DJ Bitman - Me Gustan
After several years of some great indie and alternative additions to the playlist, the FIFA soundtrack of 2009 returned to form. It managed to combine the lesser-known artists with some certified bangers and hits. FIFA 09 would dictate the method for future FIFA soundtracks - keep the songs in the indie/alternative area, but add hits as much as possible.
FIFA 08 Soundtrack
- Cansei de Ser Sexy - Off the Hook
- Aterciopelados - Paces
- Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up the Town
- Robyn - Bum Like You
- Melody Club - Fever Fever
- Yonderboi - Were You Thinking Of Me?
- Mexican Institute of Sound - El Microfono
- La Rocca - Sketches (20 Something Life)
- Carpark North - Human
- Kenna - Out of Control (State of Emotion)
- Bodyrox feat. Luciana - What Planet You On?
- Art Brut - Direct Hit
- Digitalism - Pogo
- Travis - Closer
- Wir sind Helden - Endlich ein Grund zur Panik
- k-os - Born to Run
- Pacha Massive - Don't Let Go
- Dover - Do Ya
- Bonde do Rolê - Solta o Frango
- Datarock - Fa-Fa-Fa
- Cheb i Sabbah - Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix
- Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue - I'm Sorry
- Babamars - The Core
- Superbus - Butterfly
- The Cat Empire - Sly
- The Tellers - More
- Vassy - Wanna Fly
- Noisettes - Don't Give Up
- The Automatic - Monster
- Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera - Silikon
- Apartment - Fall into Place
- Maxïmo Park - The Unshockable
- The Hoosiers - Goodbye Mr A
- Céu - Malemolência
- Ivy Queen - Que Lloren
- The Hours - Ali in the Jungle
- Lukas Kasha - Love Abuse
- Tigarah - Culture, Color, Money, Beauty
- Santigold - You'll Find a Way
- CAMP - From Extremely Far Away
- Switches - Drama Queen
- Planet Funk - Static
- !!! - All My Heroes Are Weirdos
- Heroes & Zeros - Into the Light
- Simian Mobile Disco - I Believe
- Peter Bjorn and John - Young Folks
- Disco Ensemble - We Might Fall Apart
- Tumi & the Volume - Afrique
FIFA 07 Soundtrack
- Elefant - Uh-oh Hello
- Polysics - Tei! Tei! Tei!
- Fertig, Los! - Sie ist in Mich Verliebt
- Angélique Kidjo - Wele Wele
- The Young Punx - You've Got To…
- The Prototypes - Kaleidoscope
- Blasted Mechanism - Blasted Empire
- The Pinker Tones - TMCR Grand Finale
- Mellowdrone - Oh My
- Seu Jorge - Tive Razão
- Trash Inc. - Punk Rock Chick
- Plastilina Mosh - Peligroso Pop
- caBas - La Cadena de Oro
- Outlandish - Kom Igen
- Malibu Stacy - Los Angeles
- Boy Kill Boy - Civil Sin
- Infadels - Can't Get Enough (Mekon Remix)
- Carlos Jean - Get Down
- Young Love - Discotech
- D.O.C.H.! - Was in der Zeitung Steht
- The Feeling - Sewn
- Bersuit Vergarabat - O Vas a Misa…
- Epik High - Fly
- Shiny Toy Guns - You Are the One
- Nightmare of You - Dear Scene, I Wish I Were Deaf
- Morning Runner - Gone up in Flames
- Surferosa - Royal Uniform
- Belasco - Chloroform
- Tigarah - Girl Fight
- Us3 - Kick This
- Bitman & Roban - Get on the Floor
- Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal
- Persephone's Bees - Muzika Dlya Fil'ma (Music for Film)
- Tahiti 80 - Big Day
- Ralph Myerz and the Jack Herren Band - Deepest Red
- The Sheer - Understand
- Muse - Supermassive Black Hole
- Stijn - Gasoline and Matches
-
Mobile - New York Minute
FIFA 06 Soundtrack
- The Gift - 11.33
- Yerba Buena - Cityzen Citysoy
- LCD Soundsystem - Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
- The Departure - Be My Enemy
- The Film - Can You Touch Me
- The Rakes - Strasbourg
- boTECOeletro - Coco Nutz Mass
- Jamiroquai - Feels Just Like it Should
- Bloc Party - Helicopter
- Doves - Black and White Town
- Carlinhos Brown & DJ Dero - Nabika
- Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley - Welcome To Jamrock
- K'naan - Soobax
- Linea 77 - Inno All'Odio
- Selasee - Run
- Blues Brother Castro - Flirt
- Nine Black Alps - Cosmopolitan
- Duels - Potential Futures
- Boy - Same Old Song
- Mando Diao - God Knows
- AK4711 - Rock
- Teddybears STHLM - Cobrastyle
- Kinky - Coqueta
- Embrace - Ashes
- Dogs - London Bridge
- Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal
- SoShy - The Way I
- Hard-Fi - Gotta Reason
- Kaos - Now and Forever
- 3D Voz - Fiesta
- Röyksopp - Follow My Ruin
- Vitalic - My Friend Dario
- AK4711 - Rock
- KYO - Contact
- Subsonica - Corpo a Corpo
- maNga - Bir Kadin Cizeceksin
- Oasis - Lyla
- Marcelinho da Lua - Tranquilo
FIFA 2005 Soundtrack
- INXS - What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit)
- Sarah McLachlan - World on Fire (Junkie XL Remix)
- Franz Ferdinand - Tell Her Tonight
- Wayne Marshall - Hot in the Club
- The Streets - Fit But You Know It
- Miss J - Follow Me
- Seeed - Release
- The Sounds - Seven Days a Week
- Ivete Sangalo - Sorte Grande
- Brothers - Dieci Cento Mille
- Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal (EA Sports Football Theme)
- Mala Rodriguez - Jugadoras, Jugadores
- Marcelo D2 - Profissão MC
- Sandro Bit - Ciao Sono Io
- Flogging Molly - To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh)
- Emma Warren - Wants U Back
- Mañana - Miss Evening
- Marcelo D2 - Profissão MC
- Los Amigos Invisibles - Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix)
- Scissor Sisters - Take Your Mama
- Future Funk Squad - Sorcerary
- New Order - Blue Monday
- Jose - A Necessidade
- Debi Nova - One Rhythm (Do Yard Riddim Mix)
- Clorofila of Nortec Collective - Almada
- Soul'd Out - 1,000,000 Monsters Attack
- The Soundtrack of Our Lives - Karmageddon
- Zion y Lennox - Ahora
- Inverga + Num Kebra - Eu Perdi Você
- Gusanito - Vive La Vida
- Nachlader - An die Wand
- Ferry Corsten - Rock Your Body, Rock
- Air - Surfing on a Rocket
- Sneak Attack Tigers - The End of All Good
- Head Automatica - Brooklyn Is Burning
- Faithless - No Roots
- Oomph! - Augen Auf!
-
Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart
What About 2005?
They kept it going with a shocking 39-song hit playlist. FIFA 2005's soundtrack included great picks from Air, Franz Ferdinand, INXS, Morrisey, and even New Order.
FIFA 2004 Soundtrack
- The Clones - Crazy Boys
- Radiohead - Myxomatosis
- Kasabian - L.S.F
- The Raveonettes - That Great Love Sound
- Vicentico - Se Despierta La Ciudad
- Caesars - Jerk It Out
- Tosca - Gute Laune
- Kane - Rain Down on Me (Tiesto Remix)
- Goldfrapp - Train
- DJ Sensei - Musica Grande
- The Stone Roses - Fools Gold
- Kings Of Leon - Red Morning Light
- Babamania - Wanna Rock
- The Jam - Town Called Malice
- Tribalistas - Já Sei Namorar
- The Dandy Warhols - We Used to Be Friends
- Underworld - Two Months Off
- Lostprophets - Burn, Burn
- Zeca Pagodinho - Deixa A Vida Me Levar
- Junior Senior - Rhythm Bandits
- Paul van Dyk - Nothing But You
- Café Tacuba - Eo (El Sonidero)
- The Cooper Temple Clause - Promises, Promises
- Wir sind Helden - Guten Tag
- Suburbia - Always
- Timo Maas - Unite
- Asian Dub Foundation - Rise To The Challenge
- The Individuals - Take A Ride
FIFA 2004 Soundtrack Observations
This entry in the franchise is where the effort of a lengthy soundtrack manifested first. The entire playlist effectively jumped from 14 songs in FIFA 2003 to a whopping 28.
Radiohead, Kasabian, Goldfrapp, Kings of Leon, The Stone Roses, The Jam, The Dandy Warhols - this year's soundtrack had them all. FIFA 2004 signalled an emerging trend for the sound design of future entries in the franchise.
FIFA 2003 Soundtrack
- Avril Lavigne - Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix)
- Safri Duo - Played - A - Live
- Dax Riders - Real Fonky Time
- Spotrunnaz - Bigger and Better
- Dog - Force
- Kosheen - Hide U
- Sportfreunde Stiller - Independent
- Timo Maas - To Get Down (Fatboy Slim Remix)
- Ms. Dynamite - Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
- Bedroom Rockers - Drivin'
- Kosheen - Pride
- a.mia - Jumpin' to the Moon (Unexplored Field Mix)
- Antiloop - In My Mind
-
Idlewild - You Held the World in Your Arms
Soundtrack Mentions
Sure, some bangers were present on the soundtrack. However, the only certified hit from this year might have been Avril Lavine's Complicated. Remember the time when Avril Lavine was relevant? Now you do.
The 2002 FIFA Soundtrack
- BT - Never Gonna Come Back Down (Hybrid's Echoplex Dub)
- Schiller - Das Glockenspiel (Tiesto Remix)
- Issi Noho - First Snow (General Midi Remix)
- Sandy vs Housetrap - Overdrive
- Terpsichord - The Bells
- Gouryella - Tenshi
- R4 - Revolution
- The Edison Factor - Repeat the Sequence
- Conjure One - Redemption (Max Graham's Dead Sea Mix)
- Vitae - Energy Flow
- Gorillaz - 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
- Cirrus - Stop and Panic
- DJ Tiësto - Flight 643
FIFA 2001 Soundtrack
- The Source - Fly Away
- Moby - Bodyrock
- Utah Saints - Funky Music (Levent's Funk-o-Rama Short Edit)
- Utah Saints - Power to the Beats
- Curve - Chinese Burn (Lunatic Calm Remix)
-
Grand Theft Audio - We Luv You
FIFA 2000 Soundtrack
- Reel Big Fish - Sell Out
- Apollo 440 - Stop The Rock
- Gay Dad - Joy!
- Sniper - Cross Fader Dominator
- Lunatic Calm - LC001 (Neon Ray Mix)
- Elite Force - Call It Brisco (And Why Not?)
- Robbie Williams - It's Only Us
-
Junior Banks - All About Beats (DJ Scissors Mix)
FIFA 99 Soundtrack
- Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank
- God Within - Raincry (Spiritual Thirst)
- Danmass - Gotta Learn (Dub Pistols Sick Junkie Remix)
- Dylan Rhymes - Naked and Ashamed
- Lionrock - Rude Boy Rock
-
Gearwhore - Passion
FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack
- Blur - Song 2
- The Crystal Method - More
- The Crystal Method - Busy Child
- The Crystal Method - Now is the Time (iCloud 9 Remix)
- Electric Skychurch - Hugga Bear
-
The Crystal Method - Keep Hope Alive
'98. EA decided to ditch the one-composer approach. Instead, the publisher opted to take some licensed songs and create a playlist. And what better way to infuse your game with raw energy than with Blur's grunge classic Song 2? Fun fact: some commentators mention that Albarn's band intended the song to parody either grunge or the entire music industry of the time. Ironically, it became what it hated.
FIFA 97 Soundtrack
Similar to its predecessor, EA opted to feature a soundtrack fully dedicated to the game instead of compiling pre-existing hits.
This time, Mark Ortiz, a British composer and music designer, was entrusted with producing the ten-track playlist. This was not an odd choice by any means, as Ortiz worked on several sports titles owned by EA, from NBA Live 96 to the Olympic Summer Games franchise and Madden 97.
FIFA Soccer 96 Soundtrack
EA assigned Graeme Coleman, a successful film and television composer, to compile a soundtrack for the third entry into the series.
Coleman produced a fifteen-track album for the game. The genre of the songs was unanimously electronic - perhaps distancing from the jazz and rock instrumentals the composer was known for.
FIFA and Music
Not many other game franchises have music curation that makes an impact - and by investing in a strong line-up each year, developers are keen to keep this legacy going.
FIFA always took the current musical milieu and reflected it onto us. There hardly are better franchises that one could use to portray an era's soundscape. Grand Theft Auto may be a contender, but the franchise gets rarer entries. FIFA is an unexpected phenomenon, especially for the more musically inclined.