Every FIFA Soundtrack Song Ever: From FIFA 96 to FIFA 22

The FIFA playlist has acted as a cultural mirror for more than two decades. The game's soundtrack has blended new singers with established artists to create a unique mixtape.

It is more than just the number one destination for new music; it features collective energy that ignites the year to come. The soundtracks have helped promote contemporary artists, share old songs with a new audience, and give us pure bangers in the screen-time between matches. FIFA soundtracks have become a franchise staple and a cultural landmark in today's multimedia environment.

Whether you want to reminisce over the good old days or see what tracks you will be listening to while playing with the best players added to FIFA 2022, we have listed all songs ever added to any FIFA game.

FIFA 22 Soundtrack

Jungle - Talk About It Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear Hendrix Harris - The Hill Pa Salieu Ft. Slowthai - Glidin' Seb - Seaside_demo Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime Polyamory - Hallelujah Island - Do You Remember The Times Inhaler - Totally Terry Presume - Act Up Bakar - The Mission Girl In Red - Apartment 402 Polo & Pan Ft. Channel - Tres Tunnel Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night - Dynamite Demon Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne? Public Order - Feels Like Summer Moodoïd (With Melody's Echo Chamber) - Only One Man Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love Binki - Landline Luke Hemmings - Motion Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin' Apart Loyle Carner - Yesterday Sam Fender - Get You Down Enny - I Want Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People Sir Was - Before The Morning Comes Willow Kayne - Two Seater Morad - Seguimos Yard Act - The Overload Harvey Causon - Tenfold Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego Easy Life - Skeletons Caio Prado - Baobá Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested Shango Sk - High Way Glass Animals - I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance) Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida Hope Tala - Mad Casper Caan - Last Chance Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize Arrdee - Oliver Twist Chvrches - Good Girls Area21 - Followers Feiertag Ft. Msafiri - Zawose Trepidation Little Simz - Fear No Man Joy Crookes Feet - Don't Fail Me Now V.I.C - A Teen Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba Bloodmoon - Disarm

Soundtrack Basics

Defining global culture like never before, this year's FIFA soundtrack is the largest in history, packing an unprecedented array of songs from over 27 countries. The biggest names include Glass Animals, DJ Snake & Malaa, Swedish House Mafia, and CHVRCHES.

FIFA 21 Soundtrack

Nia Wyn - Who Asked You Trooko - No Es Mi Culpa Ft. Diogo Piçarra Fireboy Dml - Scatter Carlos Sadness x Bomba Estéreo - Aloha. Louis The Child - Big Love (With Earthgang) Aitch - MICE. Oscar Lang - Apple Juice Nnena - Work It Out Oliver Malcolm - Switched Up Dua Lipa - Love Is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix Leyma - Been a Minute Joesef - Does It Make You Feel Good? The Snuts - That's All It Is 박혜진 Park Hye Jin - Like This Still Woozy - Window Kawala - Ticket To Ride Mike Sabath - Good Energy Glass Animals - Heat Waves Chløë Black - Sacrifice Zaia - Shade Anitta - Me Gusta ft. Myke Towers. Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits Buju Banton - Unity. Priya Ragu - Good Love 2.0 Dylan Fraser - Vipers 070 Shake - Morrow. Alfie Templeman - Wish I Was Younger. Larry Pink The Human - Might Delete Later La Vida Boheme - Manos Arriba Tame Impala - Is It True Biig Piig - Don't Turn Around. Celeste - Stop This Flame. Steam Down - Etcetera Ft. Afronaut Zu Icekiid - Errudumellahvad Royal Blood - Trouble's Coming Low Island - Don't Let The Light In Tha Supreme - No14 Ft. Dani Faiv Domino Saints - Buya Everything Is Recorded - 01:32 Am / Walk Alone Ft. Infinite Coles & Berwyn Peel - Citizen x De Lux - Cool Up La Priest - Beginning Naïka - Water

Soundtrack Basics

The soundtrack to FIFA 21 features tracks by more than 100 artists from 23 different countries. It brings together new music entries from hot newcomers and established artists. The VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack drives street action with the greatest and latest in hip-hop, grime and electronic.

FIFA 20 Soundtrack

Flume - Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue) Suzi Wu - Highway Colouring - Oh My God! Fieh - Glu BJ The Chicago Kid - Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak) Janice - Hearts Will Bleed Obongjayer - Frens Loyle Carner - Angel (ft. Tom Misch) Masego - Big Girls P Money - Where & When (ft. Giggs) Hot Chip - Positive Major Lazer - Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa) Pixx - Funsize Buscabulla - Vamono Sofi Tukker - Swing Dennis Lloyd - Wild West Child of the Parish - Before The Moment's Gone Judah The Lion - Why Did You Run? Sampa The Great - OMG Jevon - Lil Ze Jai Paul - He Apre - Come Down Everyone You Know - She Don't Dance Friedberg - Go Wild Danay Suarez - La Razon Del Equilibrio Jyellowl - Ozone Kojey Radical - Where Do I Begin Foals - The Runner Another Sky - The Cracks Skepta - Same Old Story Half•Alive - Runaway The Knocks & Kah-Lo - Awa Ni Cautious Clay - Erase Tierra Whack - Unemployed Kamakaze x Massappeals - Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe) MNDR - Save Me Rosalia & Ozuna - Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi Milky Chance - Fado Dominic Fike - Phone Numbers Ttrruuces - I'm Alive JB Scofield - Stretch It The S.L.P - Favourites (ft. Little Simz) GoldLink - Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)

The Soundtrack of FIFA 2020

Another successful year for FIFA soundtracks. It certainly proved more varied than in previous years with mainstream performers, like Major Lazer. Urban genres' fans got a nod, with the addition of Skepta's Same Old Story and Zulu Screams from GoldLink.

Nonetheless, alternative listeners remained the most satisfied with great older or newly emerging artists like Sampa The Great, Sofi Tukker, Masego, Hot Chip, and Half•Alive.

FIFA 19 Soundtrack

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky Young Fathers - Border Girl Hans Zimmer ft. Vince Staples - Champions League Remix Confidence Man - Out The Window Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix) Lao Ra - Pa'lante Andreya Triana - Beautiful People Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks Crystal Fighters - Another Level Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix) Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now) Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra Ghali - Habibi Easy Life - Pockets Sam Fender - Play God Tove Styrke - Sway SUN SILVA - Blue Light Broods - Peach Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) Jacob Banks - Love Ain't Enough Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run Octavian - Lightning NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data Mansionair - Violet City Bakar - Big Dreams Stealth - Truth Is Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty Gorillaz - Sorcererz No/Me - Consistent

Soundtrack Mentions

2019 saw a growing interest in the mainstream of contemporary music. Sia, Diplo, Childish Gambino, and Billie Eilish joined the ranks of featured artists.

Gorillaz made a return with a song from their then-newest album. However, adding emerging artists like Young Fathers indicated a continued interest in the underground.

FIFA 18 Soundtrack

Run The Jewels - Mean Demeanor Superorganism - Something For Your M.I.N.D. Tash Sultana - Jungle Oliver - Heart Attack feat. De La Soul The XX - Dangerous Off Bloom - Falcon Eye Rex Orange County - Never Enough Sofi Tukker - Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment Residente - Dagombas en Tamale Outsider - Miol Mor Mara IDER - King Ruby Sneakbo feat. Giggs - Active Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For RAC - Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia Lorde - Supercut Cut Copy - Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit) The War On Drugs - Holding On Avelino (feat. Stormzy & Skepta) - Energy Sir Sly - &Run Washed Out - Get Lost Kimbra - Top Of The World Phantoms - Throw It In The Fire BØRNS - Faded Heart Perfume Genius - Slip Away Slowdive - Star Roving Teme Tan - Ça Va Pas La Tête? Bad Sounds - Wages ODESZA - La Ciudad Vessels - Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips Mura Masa - Helpline feat. Tom Tripp alt-J - Deadcrush Kovic - Drown Django Django - Tic Tac Toe The National - The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness Toothless - Sisyphus Baloji - L'Hiver Indien Mondo Cozmo - Automatic (New Edit) The Amazons - Stay with Me

Another great year for indie alternative, the FIFA soundtrack included The War on Drugs, The XX, The National, among other The's. Tash Sultana, who was gaining some following and starting touring seriously, also appeared, along with Sofie Tukker and Portugal. The Man, whose hit Feel It Still launched only one year prior.

Run the Jewels, alt-J, Mura Masa, and Lorde were also welcome entries.

FIFA 17 Soundtrack

Paul Kalkbrenner - (Let Me Hear You) Scream Kasabian - Comeback Kid KAMAU - Justfayu feat. No Wyld Grouplove - Don't Stop Making It Happen Kygo - Raging feat. Kodaline Capital Cities - Vowels Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix) Lewis Del Mar - Painting (Masterpiece) Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca Tourist - Run NGOD - Blue Bishop Briggs - Be Your Love Systema Solar - Rumbera Rocco Hunt - Sto Bene Così Rat Boy - Get Over It Beaty Heart - Slide To The Side Two Door Cinema Club - Are We Ready? (Wreck) Souls - Satisfied Declan McKenna - Isombard Barns Courtney - Hobo Rocket LOYAL - Moving As One Porter Robinson & Madeon - Shelter Lola Coca - Love Songs Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah - Explotar feat. Oliver - Electrify feat. Scott Mellis Catfish And The Bottlemen - Postpone Bastille - Send Them Off! Glass Animals - Youth Jagwar Ma - O B 1 Spring King - Who Are You? Saint Motel - Move Beck - NEW SONG ZHU - Money Ceci Bastida - Un Sueño feat. Aloe Blacc Jack Garratt - Surprise Yourself Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline ST feat. Marta Kot - Vera i Nadezhda (WIN) DMA's - Play It Out Balkan Beat Box - I Trusted U Lucius - Almighty Gosh Skott - Porcelain Lemaitre - We Got U feat. The Knocks Empire Of The Sun - High And Low Phantogram - Same Ol Blues HUNTAR - Anyway Sofi Tukker - Johny Society - Protocol Appeals - Bayonne SAFIA - Bye Bye Digitalism - Shangri-La Formation - Pleasure

Paper Routes - Chariots

FIFA 16 Soundtrack

Beck - Dreams Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Can't Keep Checking My Phone April Towers - A Little Bit Of Fear All Tvvins - Darkest Ocean Parade of Lights - Feeling Electric John Newman - Tiring Game feat. Charlie Wilson Bastille - Hangin' AURORA - Conqueror Zibra - Goodbye Mondays Swim Deep - One Great Song And I Could Change The World Nothing But Thieves - Trip Switch RAC, Nate Henricks - Back of the Car The Very Best - Makes A King feat. Jutty Taylor No Wyld - Let Me Know Skylar Grey feat. X Ambassadors - Cannonball Disclosure - Omen feat. Sam Smith BANNERS - Shine A Light Raury - Crystal Express Coasts - Tonight Miami Horror - All It Ever Was Baio - Sister Of Pearl Of Monsters And Men - Crystals BØRNS - Fool The Royal Concept - Smile Foals - Mountain At My Gates Icona Pop - Emergency Louis The Child - It's Strange feat. K. Flay X-Wife - Movin' Up Jax Jones - Yeah Yeah Yeah Durante - Slow Burn feat. Chuck Ellis Atlas Genius - Stockholm Tiggs Da Author - Run Bomba Estereo - Soy Yo Speelburg - Lay it Right Everything Everything - Distant Past Slaptop - Walls Seinabo Sey - Pretend Kaleo - Way Down We Go Years & Years - Gold (FIFA Edit) Gin Wigmore - New Rush Kygo - ID Baiana System - Playsom

FIFA 15 Soundtrack

Jungle - Busy Earnin' Nico & Vinz - When The Day Comes Foster The People - Are You What You Want To Be? Elliphant - All or Nothing ChocQuibTown - Uh La La Madden Brothers - We Are Done Rudimental - Give You Up feat. Alex Clare (World Cup Remix) Slaptop - Sunrise Joywave - Tongues feat. Kopps Madeon - Imperium Jacob Banks - Move With You Kasabian - Stevie Vance Joy - Mess Is Mine AVICII - The Nights Lowell - Palm Trees MPB4 - Agiboré (Marky's Ye-Mele Refix) Tensnake - Pressure feat. Thabo Saint Raymond - Wild Heart Saint Motel - My Type Kinski Gallo - Cumbia Del Corazón Broods - L.A.F. Emicida feat. Rael - Levanta e Anda Kwabs - Walk Prides - Out Of The Blue Elliphant - Purple Light feat. Doja Cat The Kooks - Around Town Teddybears - Sunshine feat. Natalie Storm The Ting Tings - Super Critical Magic Man - Tonight Polock - Everlasting The Griswolds - 16 Years Sante Les Amis - Brasil tUnE-yArDs - Water Fountain The Mountains - The Valleys Dirty South - Tunnel Vision feat. SomeKindaWonderful Fmlybnd - Come Alive Death From Above 1979 - Crystal Ball Milky Chance - Down by the River Bang La Decks - Utopia feat. Dominique Young Unique

A-Trak - Push (Featuring Andrew Wyatt)

FIFA 14 Soundtrack

Chvrches - We Sink Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas - Funky Futurista The 1975 - The City John Newman - Love Me Again Grouplove - I'm With You Bloc Party - Ratchet Rock Mafia Ft. Wyclef Jean And David Correy - I Am Crystal Fighters - Love Natural David Dallas - Runnin' Vampire Weekend - Worship You Smallpools - Dreaming Olympic Ayres - Magic Wretch 32 - 24 Hours Ki:Theory - Kitty Hawk De Staat - Down Town The Chain Gang Of 1974 - Miko Empire Of The Sun - Alive OK KID - Am Ende Disclosure - F For You American Authors - Hit It Robert DeLong - Here Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are The Royal Concept - On Our Way Guards - I Know It's You The Naked And Famous - Hearts Like Ours Dan Croll - Compliment Your Soul Los Rakas - Hot The Colourist - Little Games (St. Lucia Remix) Jamie N Commons - Marathon Karol Conka - Boa Noite Amplify Dot - Get Down Portugal. The Man - Purple Yellow Red & Blue Marcelo D2 - Você Diz Que o Amor Não Dói You Me At Six - Lived A Lie Oliver - Mechanical Foals - My Number (Trophy Wife Remix)

FIFA 13 Soundtrack

Fitz And The Tantrums - Spark Foreign Beggars and Bare Noise - See The Light Astro - Panda Featurecast - Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (feat. Pugs Atomz) The Enemy - Saturday Walk The Moon - Quesadilla Royal Teeth - Wild The Presets - Ghosts Ladyhawke - Black White & Blue Metric - Speed The Collapse Duologue - Get Out While You Can Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne - Let It Roll Part 2 Clement Marfo and The Frontline - Us Against The World Kasabian - Club Foot Jagwar Ma - What Love St. Lucia - September Youngblood Hawke - We Come Running Passion Pit - I'll Be Alright Two Door Cinema Club - Sleep Alone Kraftklub - Eure Madchen Reptar - Sweet Sipping Soda Bloc Party - We Are Not Good People Ashtar Command - Mark IV feat. Joshua Radin Rock Mafia - Fly Or Die The Heavy - Don't Say Nothing Band Of Horses - Feud Django Django - Hail Bop Jonathan Boulet - You're A Animal Crystal Fighters - Follow Wretch 32 - Blur Kimbra - Come Into My Head Santigold - Big Mouth Kitten - G# Imagine Dragons - On Top of the World Young Empires - Rain of Gold Miike Snow - Paddling Out Bastille - Weight Of Living, Part 2 The Royal Concept - Goldrushed Chevin - Champion Matisyahu - Searchin Hadoen! - Bliss Out Madeon - Finale Animal Kingdom - Get Away With It Elliphant - TeKKno Scene feat. Adam Kanyama Stepdad - Jungles deadmau5 feat. Gerard Way - Professional Griefers Reverend And The Makers - Shine The Light Zemaria - Past 2

Cali - Outta My Mind

FIFA 12 Soundtrack

Architecture in Helsinki - Escapee The Chain Gang Of 1974 - Hold On Digitalism - Circles CSS - Hits Me Like A Rock TV On The Radio - Will Do Macaco - Una Sola Voz Crystal Castles / Robert Smith - Not In Love Chase & Status - No Problem Tittsworth & Alvin Risk feat. Maluca - La Campana The Strokes - Machu Picchu Empresarios - Sabor Tropical Kasabian - Switchblade Smiles Spank Rock - Energy The Medics - City Monarchy - The Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace Remix) El Guincho - Bombay (Fresh Touch Dub Mix) Alex Metric & Steve Angello - Open Your Eyes The Ting Tings - Hands Glasvegas - The World Is Yours Bloco Bleque / Gabriel O Pensador - So Tem Jogador Pint Shot Riot - Twisted Soul La Vida Boheme - El Buen Salvaje Cut Copy - Where I'm Going Tying Tiffany - Drownin' Portugal. The Man - Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now) Thievery Corporation - Stargazer Foster the People - Call It What You Want All Mankind - Break The Spell The Naked & Famous - Punching In A Dream Marteria feat. Yasha - Verstrahlt The Hives - Thousand Answers The Vaccines - Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra) DJ Raff - Latino & Proud Grouplove - Colours (Captain Cutz Remix) Graffiti6 - Stare Into The Sun Givers - Up Up Up Japanese Popstars - Let Go Little Dragon - Nightlight Rock Mafia - The Big Bang

FIFA 11 Soundtrack

The Pinker Tones - Sampleame Massive Attack - Splitting The Atom Mark Ronson Feat. Simon Le Bon and Wiley - Record Collection Dum Dum Girls - It Only Takes One Night Howl - Controller Caribou - Odessa Choc Quib Town - El Bombo Ebony Bones - W.A.R.R.I.O.R. Maluca - El Tigeraso Ram Di Dam - Flashbacks Two Door Cinema Club - I Can Talk Linkin Park - Black Out LCD Soundsystem - I Can Change Charlotte Gainsbourg - Trick Pony Groove Armada - Paper Romance Dan Black - Wonder Adrian Lux - Can't Sleep Ladytron - Ace of Hz Dapuntobeat - :O Jonsi - Around Us Ana Tijoux - 1977 Locnville - Sun In My Pocket We Are Scientists - Rules Don't Stop Scissor Sisters - Fire With Fire Gorillaz - Rhinestone Eyes Chromeo - Don't Turn The Lights On Jump Jump Dance Dance - White Picket Fences The Pinker Tones - Sampleame Yeasayer - O.N.E. The Black Keys - Tighten Up Zemaria - The Space Ahead MGMT - Flash Delirium Malachai - Snowflake

Tulipa - Efemera

The 2011 FIFA Soundtrack

This year would go into the annals of history as having one of the best music selections in the franchise's history. It had some indie darlings of the moment, like Two Door Cinema Club and Groove Armada, and alternative stars, such as MGMT, Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, The Black Keys, and most notably, Gorillaz.

FIFA 10 Soundtrack

Pint Shot Riot - Not Thinking Straight Röyksopp - It's What I Want Buraka Som Sistema feat. Pongolove - Kalemba Dananananaykroyd - Black Wax Nneka feat. Wesley Williams - Kangpe Marcio Local - Soul do Samba Datarock - Give It Up The BPA feat. Ashley Beedle - Should I Stay or Should I Blow Peter Bjorn and John - Nothing to Worry About Major Lazer feat. Mr. Lexx and Santigold - Hold the Line Wyclef Jean - MVP Kompa Cut Off Your Hands - Happy As Can Be The Answering Machine - It's Over! It's Over! It's Over! Matt & Kim - Daylight CasioKids - Fot i Hose The Whitest Boy Alive - 1517 Fidel Nadal - International Love Children Collide - Skeleton Dance Mexican Institute of Sound - Alocatel SoShy - Dorothy Balkan Beat Box feat. Tomer Yosef and Saz - Ramallah Tel Aviv Bomba Estéreo - Fuego Auletta - Meine Stadt Tommy Sparks - She's Got Me Dancing Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - La Luz del Ritmo Zap Mama - Vibrations Passion Pit - Moth's Wings Metric - Gold Guns Girls Rocky Dawuni - Download the Revolution Playing for Change - War Fabri Fibra - Donna Famosa Macaco - Hacen Falta Dos The Enemy - Be Somebody BLK JKS - Lakeside

FIFA 09 Soundtrack

The Fratellis - Tell Me A Lie Sam Sparro - Black & Gold Tom Jones - Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix) Radiopilot - Fahrrad Señor Flavio - Lo Mejor Del Mundo Reverend And The Makers - Open Your Window The Ting Tings - Keep Your Head Foals - Olympic Airways Soprano - Victory The Veronicas - Untouched The Black Kids - I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix) Najwajean - Drive Me Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley - Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread) Ladytron - Runaway Jupiter One - Platform Moon The Bloody Beetroots - Butter Datarock - True Stories Gonzales - Working Together (Boys Noize Remix) My Federation - What Gods Are These The Pinker Tones - The Whistling Song The Kissaway Trail - 61 Hot Chip - Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix) Lykke Li - I'm Good I'm Gone Curumin - Magrela The Script - The End Where I Begin Jakobinarina - I'm A Villain Ungdomskulen - Modern Drummer Macaco - Movin' CSS - Jager Yoga Chromeo - Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix) Plastilina Mosh - Let U Know The Heavy - That Kind Of Man Kasabian - Fase Fuse MGMT - Kids Junkie XL feat. Electrocute - Mad Pursuit Cut Copy - Lights And Music The Kooks - Always Where I Need To Be Duffy - Mercy Caesar Palace - 1ne The Airborne Toxic Event - Gasoline The Whip - Muzzle #1

DJ Bitman - Me Gustan

FIFA 09 Soundtrack Mentions

After several years of some great indie and alternative additions to the playlist, the FIFA soundtrack of 2009 returned to form. It managed to combine the lesser-known artists with some certified bangers and hits. FIFA 09 would dictate the method for future FIFA soundtracks - keep the songs in the indie/alternative area, but add hits as much as possible.

FIFA 08 Soundtrack

Cansei de Ser Sexy - Off the Hook Aterciopelados - Paces Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up the Town Robyn - Bum Like You Melody Club - Fever Fever Yonderboi - Were You Thinking Of Me? Mexican Institute of Sound - El Microfono La Rocca - Sketches (20 Something Life) Carpark North - Human Kenna - Out of Control (State of Emotion) Bodyrox feat. Luciana - What Planet You On? Art Brut - Direct Hit Digitalism - Pogo Travis - Closer Wir sind Helden - Endlich ein Grund zur Panik k-os - Born to Run Pacha Massive - Don't Let Go Dover - Do Ya Bonde do Rolê - Solta o Frango Datarock - Fa-Fa-Fa Cheb i Sabbah - Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue - I'm Sorry Babamars - The Core Superbus - Butterfly The Cat Empire - Sly The Tellers - More Vassy - Wanna Fly Noisettes - Don't Give Up The Automatic - Monster Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera - Silikon Apartment - Fall into Place Maxïmo Park - The Unshockable The Hoosiers - Goodbye Mr A Céu - Malemolência Ivy Queen - Que Lloren The Hours - Ali in the Jungle Lukas Kasha - Love Abuse Tigarah - Culture, Color, Money, Beauty Santigold - You'll Find a Way CAMP - From Extremely Far Away Switches - Drama Queen Planet Funk - Static !!! - All My Heroes Are Weirdos Heroes & Zeros - Into the Light Simian Mobile Disco - I Believe Peter Bjorn and John - Young Folks Disco Ensemble - We Might Fall Apart Tumi & the Volume - Afrique

FIFA 07 Soundtrack

Elefant - Uh-oh Hello Polysics - Tei! Tei! Tei! Fertig, Los! - Sie ist in Mich Verliebt Angélique Kidjo - Wele Wele The Young Punx - You've Got To… The Prototypes - Kaleidoscope Blasted Mechanism - Blasted Empire The Pinker Tones - TMCR Grand Finale Mellowdrone - Oh My Seu Jorge - Tive Razão Trash Inc. - Punk Rock Chick Plastilina Mosh - Peligroso Pop caBas - La Cadena de Oro Outlandish - Kom Igen Malibu Stacy - Los Angeles Boy Kill Boy - Civil Sin Infadels - Can't Get Enough (Mekon Remix) Carlos Jean - Get Down Young Love - Discotech D.O.C.H.! - Was in der Zeitung Steht The Feeling - Sewn Bersuit Vergarabat - O Vas a Misa… Epik High - Fly Shiny Toy Guns - You Are the One Nightmare of You - Dear Scene, I Wish I Were Deaf Morning Runner - Gone up in Flames Surferosa - Royal Uniform Belasco - Chloroform Tigarah - Girl Fight Us3 - Kick This Bitman & Roban - Get on the Floor Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal Persephone's Bees - Muzika Dlya Fil'ma (Music for Film) Tahiti 80 - Big Day Ralph Myerz and the Jack Herren Band - Deepest Red The Sheer - Understand Muse - Supermassive Black Hole Stijn - Gasoline and Matches

Mobile - New York Minute

FIFA 06 Soundtrack

The Gift - 11.33 Yerba Buena - Cityzen Citysoy LCD Soundsystem - Daft Punk Is Playing at My House The Departure - Be My Enemy The Film - Can You Touch Me The Rakes - Strasbourg boTECOeletro - Coco Nutz Mass Jamiroquai - Feels Just Like it Should Bloc Party - Helicopter Doves - Black and White Town Carlinhos Brown & DJ Dero - Nabika Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley - Welcome To Jamrock K'naan - Soobax Linea 77 - Inno All'Odio Selasee - Run Blues Brother Castro - Flirt Nine Black Alps - Cosmopolitan Duels - Potential Futures Boy - Same Old Song Mando Diao - God Knows AK4711 - Rock Teddybears STHLM - Cobrastyle Kinky - Coqueta Embrace - Ashes Dogs - London Bridge Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal SoShy - The Way I Hard-Fi - Gotta Reason Kaos - Now and Forever 3D Voz - Fiesta Röyksopp - Follow My Ruin Vitalic - My Friend Dario AK4711 - Rock KYO - Contact Subsonica - Corpo a Corpo maNga - Bir Kadin Cizeceksin Oasis - Lyla Marcelinho da Lua - Tranquilo

FIFA 2005 Soundtrack

INXS - What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit) Sarah McLachlan - World on Fire (Junkie XL Remix) Franz Ferdinand - Tell Her Tonight Wayne Marshall - Hot in the Club The Streets - Fit But You Know It Miss J - Follow Me Seeed - Release The Sounds - Seven Days a Week Ivete Sangalo - Sorte Grande Brothers - Dieci Cento Mille Paul Oakenfold - Beautiful Goal (EA Sports Football Theme) Mala Rodriguez - Jugadoras, Jugadores Marcelo D2 - Profissão MC Sandro Bit - Ciao Sono Io Flogging Molly - To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh) Emma Warren - Wants U Back Mañana - Miss Evening Marcelo D2 - Profissão MC Los Amigos Invisibles - Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix) Scissor Sisters - Take Your Mama Future Funk Squad - Sorcerary New Order - Blue Monday Jose - A Necessidade Debi Nova - One Rhythm (Do Yard Riddim Mix) Clorofila of Nortec Collective - Almada Soul'd Out - 1,000,000 Monsters Attack The Soundtrack of Our Lives - Karmageddon Zion y Lennox - Ahora Inverga + Num Kebra - Eu Perdi Você Gusanito - Vive La Vida Nachlader - An die Wand Ferry Corsten - Rock Your Body, Rock Air - Surfing on a Rocket Sneak Attack Tigers - The End of All Good Head Automatica - Brooklyn Is Burning Faithless - No Roots Oomph! - Augen Auf!

Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart

What About 2005?

They kept it going with a shocking 39-song hit playlist. FIFA 2005's soundtrack included great picks from Air, Franz Ferdinand, INXS, Morrisey, and even New Order.

FIFA 2004 Soundtrack

The Clones - Crazy Boys Radiohead - Myxomatosis Kasabian - L.S.F The Raveonettes - That Great Love Sound Vicentico - Se Despierta La Ciudad Caesars - Jerk It Out Tosca - Gute Laune Kane - Rain Down on Me (Tiesto Remix) Goldfrapp - Train DJ Sensei - Musica Grande The Stone Roses - Fools Gold Kings Of Leon - Red Morning Light Babamania - Wanna Rock The Jam - Town Called Malice Tribalistas - Já Sei Namorar The Dandy Warhols - We Used to Be Friends Underworld - Two Months Off Lostprophets - Burn, Burn Zeca Pagodinho - Deixa A Vida Me Levar Junior Senior - Rhythm Bandits Paul van Dyk - Nothing But You Café Tacuba - Eo (El Sonidero) The Cooper Temple Clause - Promises, Promises Wir sind Helden - Guten Tag Suburbia - Always Timo Maas - Unite Asian Dub Foundation - Rise To The Challenge The Individuals - Take A Ride

FIFA 2004 Soundtrack Observations

This entry in the franchise is where the effort of a lengthy soundtrack manifested first. The entire playlist effectively jumped from 14 songs in FIFA 2003 to a whopping 28.

Radiohead, Kasabian, Goldfrapp, Kings of Leon, The Stone Roses, The Jam, The Dandy Warhols - this year's soundtrack had them all. FIFA 2004 signalled an emerging trend for the sound design of future entries in the franchise.

FIFA 2003 Soundtrack

Avril Lavigne - Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix) Safri Duo - Played - A - Live Dax Riders - Real Fonky Time Spotrunnaz - Bigger and Better Dog - Force Kosheen - Hide U Sportfreunde Stiller - Independent Timo Maas - To Get Down (Fatboy Slim Remix) Ms. Dynamite - Dy-Na-Mi-Tee Bedroom Rockers - Drivin' Kosheen - Pride a.mia - Jumpin' to the Moon (Unexplored Field Mix) Antiloop - In My Mind

Idlewild - You Held the World in Your Arms

Soundtrack Mentions

Sure, some bangers were present on the soundtrack. However, the only certified hit from this year might have been Avril Lavine's Complicated. Remember the time when Avril Lavine was relevant? Now you do.

The 2002 FIFA Soundtrack

BT - Never Gonna Come Back Down (Hybrid's Echoplex Dub) Schiller - Das Glockenspiel (Tiesto Remix) Issi Noho - First Snow (General Midi Remix) Sandy vs Housetrap - Overdrive Terpsichord - The Bells Gouryella - Tenshi R4 - Revolution The Edison Factor - Repeat the Sequence Conjure One - Redemption (Max Graham's Dead Sea Mix) Vitae - Energy Flow Gorillaz - 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix) Cirrus - Stop and Panic DJ Tiësto - Flight 643

FIFA 2001 Soundtrack

The Source - Fly Away Moby - Bodyrock Utah Saints - Funky Music (Levent's Funk-o-Rama Short Edit) Utah Saints - Power to the Beats Curve - Chinese Burn (Lunatic Calm Remix)

Grand Theft Audio - We Luv You

FIFA 2000 Soundtrack

Reel Big Fish - Sell Out Apollo 440 - Stop The Rock Gay Dad - Joy! Sniper - Cross Fader Dominator Lunatic Calm - LC001 (Neon Ray Mix) Elite Force - Call It Brisco (And Why Not?) Robbie Williams - It's Only Us

Junior Banks - All About Beats (DJ Scissors Mix)

FIFA 99 Soundtrack

Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank God Within - Raincry (Spiritual Thirst) Danmass - Gotta Learn (Dub Pistols Sick Junkie Remix) Dylan Rhymes - Naked and Ashamed Lionrock - Rude Boy Rock

Gearwhore - Passion

FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack

Blur - Song 2 The Crystal Method - More The Crystal Method - Busy Child The Crystal Method - Now is the Time (iCloud 9 Remix) Electric Skychurch - Hugga Bear

The Crystal Method - Keep Hope Alive

The Year Everything Changed

'98. EA decided to ditch the one-composer approach. Instead, the publisher opted to take some licensed songs and create a playlist. And what better way to infuse your game with raw energy than with Blur's grunge classic Song 2? Fun fact: some commentators mention that Albarn's band intended the song to parody either grunge or the entire music industry of the time. Ironically, it became what it hated.

FIFA 97 Soundtrack



Similar to its predecessor, EA opted to feature a soundtrack fully dedicated to the game instead of compiling pre-existing hits.

This time, Mark Ortiz, a British composer and music designer, was entrusted with producing the ten-track playlist. This was not an odd choice by any means, as Ortiz worked on several sports titles owned by EA, from NBA Live 96 to the Olympic Summer Games franchise and Madden 97.

FIFA Soccer 96 Soundtrack

EA assigned Graeme Coleman, a successful film and television composer, to compile a soundtrack for the third entry into the series.

Coleman produced a fifteen-track album for the game. The genre of the songs was unanimously electronic - perhaps distancing from the jazz and rock instrumentals the composer was known for.

FIFA and Music

Not many other game franchises have music curation that makes an impact - and by investing in a strong line-up each year, developers are keen to keep this legacy going.

FIFA always took the current musical milieu and reflected it onto us. There hardly are better franchises that one could use to portray an era's soundscape. Grand Theft Auto may be a contender, but the franchise gets rarer entries. FIFA is an unexpected phenomenon, especially for the more musically inclined.