Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inducted Icons & Rock Legends Def Leppard Are Back With New Album 'Diamond Star Halos' On May 27, 2022

9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard return with their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos [UMe], on May 27th, 2022. It marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched.To herald the arrival of Diamond Star Halos, the UK quintet - Joe Elliott [vocals], Rick Savage [bass], Rick Allen [drums], Phil Collen [guitar], and Vivian Campbell [guitar] - have just shared a powerful and rip-roaring new rock single entitled "Kick." The song thrusts into an anthemic stadium-ready frenzy kickstarted with driving guitars and bombastic drums woven into its musical fabric. Meanwhile, the chorus has all the makings of another iconic Leppard hit with its skyscraping vocals and melodies the band has become synonymous for. The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video very soon. Following the album's release, Def Leppard will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.Over the past two years, Def Leppard recorded Diamond Star Halos simultaneously in three different countries with Joe in Ireland, Sav in England, and Phil, Vivian, and Rick in the United States. Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule, they poured all of their energy into crafting 15 meaningful tracks with a mixture of classic spirit meets modern fire. Thematically, they nodded to their earliest collective influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, among others. The title itself notably references T. Rex's "Bang a Gong (Get It On)." However, they didn't embark on this journey alone. The multi-Grammy award winning and legendary artist Alison Krauss lent her instantly recognizable and angelic voice to "This Guitar" and "Lifeless," while David Bowie pianist Mike Garson performs on "Goodbye For Good This Time" and "Angels (Can't Help You Now)."Check out the full tracklisting below.2022 is the year of Def Leppard!TRACKLISTING:Take What You WantKickFire It UpThis Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]SOS EmergencyLiquid DustU Rok MiGoodbye For Good This TimeAll We NeedOpen Your EyesGimme A KissAngels (Can't Help You Now)Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]UnbreakableFrom Here To EternityTOUR DATES:6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field8/25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium.



