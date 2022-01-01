The Killers Release Deluxe Edition Of Their Acclaimed 7th Album "Pressure Machine"





Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers will release an expanded, deluxe edition of their critically-lauded seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, on Island Records on March 25, 2022. The deluxe edition of Pressure Machine will feature newly-realized, reimagined versions of select songs from the album, framing the stories they tell in different sonic colors.Songs like album opener "The West Hills" get both a stripped back, acoustic version, as well as a ghostly, choral rendition. Pressure Machine's stirring duet "Runaway Horses" with Phoebe Bridgers is re-imagined with a full band. Album closer "The Getting By" is revamped in four different styles, each one highlighting what The Killers do best - perfect choruses, stadium-ready melodies, and the soaring instrumentation that has made them one of the most beloved bands of the last two decades.The new tracks on Pressure Machine, like the original album, were co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), all of whom worked together on The Killers' critically-acclaimed album Imploding The Mirage, released in 2020.On March 21st, in celebration of the deluxe edition's release, The Killers will also debut a live film entitled "Notes From A Quiet Town" exclusively on Facebook. Featuring three stripped back performances from the band, the film, which is set in frontman Brandon Flowers' hometown of Nephi, Utah, also includes stories from Nephi locals, much like the album.A quieter, character-study-driven album, Pressure Machine made major waves upon its release last summer. The album lives squarely in Nephi, Utah, a close-knit community of 5300 people with no traffic lights, a rubber plant, wheat fields, and the West Hills. Nephi is the place Flowers spent his formative years (10-16), saying "had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s." The album's songs are based on the memories and stories of people that impacted him growing up, interspersed with commentary from current Nephi locals about their town.The resulting record is an aural document of growing up - and living - in the American Southwest, told from a myriad of perspectives. For the first time in his life, Flowers had complete lyrics before a note of music was put to tape. No stranger to inhabiting different characters in songs, on Pressure Machine he steps into the shoes of some of the people whose lives he watched unfold as a teen. The album weaves the threads of Flowers' signature lyricism throughout his career into a perfect whole culminating in the most elegant album The Killers have ever made. Indeed, Pressure Machine's stories detail the real life personal battles, overwhelming regrets, local tragedies, and the opioid epidemic that hit Flowers' hometown, as well as every hometown in America. Flowers sings about the choices people make, for better and for worse, and the consequences of those choices; the ones who were left behind, and the ones that can't be forgotten.The Killers will be touring throughout North America to celebrate both Pressure Machine and Imploding The Mirage, along with their much-loved catalog of global hits. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition Tracklist:West HillsQuiet TownTerrible ThingCodySleepwalkerRunaway HorsesIn The Car OutsideIn Another LifeDesperate ThingsPressure MachineThe Getting By"The Getting By II""The Getting By III""The Getting By IV""The Getting By V""Runaway Horses II""West Hills II""West Hills III"Tour dates:Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Las Vegas NV The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan (SOLD OUT) April 15Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Las Vegas NV The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan (SOLD OUT) April 16Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 Monterrey MX Arena Monterrey April 26Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Monterrey MX Arena Monterrey April 27Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Mexico City MX Foro Sol (SOLD OUT) April 29Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 Guadalajara MX Estadio 3 de Marzo (SOLD OUT) May 1Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena August 19Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena August 20Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 Portland OR Moda Center August 21Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 San Francisco CA Chase Center August 23Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 San Diego CA Pechanga Arena August 24Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena August 26Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California Stadium August 27Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint Arena August 30Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Denver CO Ball Arena August 31Thu, 6th Jan 2022 2022 Houston TX Toyota Center September 8Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Austin TX Moody Center September 9Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena September 10Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 Miami FL FTX Arena September 13Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Orlando FL Amway Center September 14Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Atlanta GA State Farm Arena September 16Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena September 17Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena September 18Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy Center September 20Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Chicago IL United Center September 21Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Toronto ON Scotiabank Arena September 23Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Montréal QC Bell Centre September 24Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 Verona NY Turning Stone Event Center September 25Thu, 6th Jan 2022 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena September 29Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 New York NY Madison Square Garden September 30Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 New York NY Madison Square Garden October 1Mon, 3rd Jan 2022 2022 Boston MA TD Garden October 3Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan Center October 4Thu, 6th Jan 2022 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center October 6Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center October 7Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena.



