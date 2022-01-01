The Killers Release Deluxe Edition Of Their Acclaimed 7th Album "Pressure Machine"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Killers
will release an expanded, deluxe edition of their critically-lauded seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, on Island Records on March 25, 2022. The deluxe edition of Pressure Machine will feature newly-realized, reimagined versions of select songs from the album, framing the stories they tell in different sonic colors.
Songs like album opener "The West Hills" get both a stripped back, acoustic version, as well as a ghostly, choral rendition. Pressure Machine's stirring duet "Runaway Horses" with Phoebe Bridgers is re-imagined with a full band. Album closer "The Getting By" is revamped in four different styles, each one highlighting what The Killers
do best - perfect choruses, stadium-ready melodies, and the soaring instrumentation that has made them one of the most beloved bands of the last two decades.
The new tracks on Pressure Machine, like the original album, were co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), all of whom worked together on The Killers' critically-acclaimed album Imploding The Mirage, released in 2020.
On March 21st, in celebration of the deluxe edition's release, The Killers
will also debut a live film entitled "Notes From A Quiet Town" exclusively on Facebook. Featuring three stripped back performances from the band, the film, which is set in frontman Brandon
Flowers' hometown of Nephi, Utah, also includes stories from Nephi locals, much like the album.
A quieter, character-study-driven album, Pressure Machine made major waves upon its release last summer. The album lives squarely in Nephi, Utah, a close-knit community of 5300 people with no traffic lights, a rubber plant, wheat fields, and the West Hills. Nephi is the place Flowers spent his formative years (10-16), saying "had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s." The album's songs are based on the memories and stories of people that impacted him growing up, interspersed with commentary from current Nephi locals about their town.
The resulting record is an aural document of growing up - and living - in the American Southwest, told from a myriad of perspectives. For the first time in his life, Flowers had complete lyrics before a note of music was put to tape. No stranger to inhabiting different characters in songs, on Pressure Machine he steps into the shoes of some of the people whose lives he watched unfold as a teen. The album weaves the threads of Flowers' signature lyricism throughout his career into a perfect whole culminating in the most elegant album The Killers
have ever made. Indeed, Pressure Machine's stories detail the real life personal battles, overwhelming regrets, local tragedies, and the opioid epidemic that hit Flowers' hometown, as well as every hometown in America. Flowers sings about the choices people make, for better and for worse, and the consequences of those choices; the ones who were left behind, and the ones that can't be forgotten.
The Killers
will be touring throughout North America
to celebrate both Pressure Machine and Imploding The Mirage, along with their much-loved catalog of global hits. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.
Pressure Machine Deluxe
Edition Tracklist:
West Hills
Quiet Town
Terrible Thing
Cody
Sleepwalker
Runaway Horses
In The Car Outside
In Another Life
Desperate Things
Pressure Machine
The Getting By
"The Getting By II"
"The Getting By III"
"The Getting By IV"
"The Getting By V"
"Runaway Horses II"
"West Hills II"
"West Hills III"
Tour dates:
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Las Vegas
NV The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan (SOLD OUT) April 15
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Las Vegas
NV The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan (SOLD OUT) April 16
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 Monterrey MX Arena
Monterrey April 26
Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Monterrey MX Arena
Monterrey April 27
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Mexico City MX Foro Sol (SOLD OUT) April 29
Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 Guadalajara MX Estadio 3 de Marzo (SOLD OUT) May 1
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena
August 19
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 20
Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 Portland OR Moda Center August 21
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 San Francisco CA Chase Center August 23
Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 San Diego
CA Pechanga Arena
August 24
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Las Vegas
NV T-Mobile Arena
August 26
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California Stadium August 27
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint Arena
August 30
Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Denver CO Ball Arena
August 31
Thu, 6th Jan 2022 2022 Houston
TX Toyota Center September 8
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Austin TX Moody Center September 9
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena
September 10
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 Miami FL FTX Arena
September 13
Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Orlando FL Amway Center September 14
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Atlanta GA State
Farm Arena
September 16
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena
September 17
Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena
September 18
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy
Center September 20
Wed, 5th Jan 2022 2022 Chicago
IL United Center September 21
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Toronto ON Scotiabank Arena
September 23
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Montréal QC Bell Centre September 24
Sun, 2nd Jan 2022 2022 Verona
NY Turning Stone Event Center September 25
Thu, 6th Jan 2022 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena
September 29
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 New York NY Madison Square
Garden September 30
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 New York NY Madison Square
Garden October 1
Mon, 3rd Jan 2022 2022 Boston
MA TD Garden October 3
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan Center October 4
Thu, 6th Jan 2022 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center October 6
Fri, 7th Jan 2022 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center October 7
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 2022 Detroit
MI Little Caesars
Arena.