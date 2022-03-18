Mallorca Live Festival Celebrate 5th Anniversary





Taking place in the beautiful Calvià region, Mallorca Live Festival is a premium festival experience set between the lush green hills of the Serra de Tramuntana and some of the best beaches in Europe. Festival visitors will be able to enjoy an exciting festival experience as well as enjoying everything the island has to offer from beautiful blue flag beaches and stunning sunsets, to mountain hiking and bike rides, to the historic feel and ancient architecture of surrounding towns as well as many local delicacies and a multitude of bars and restaurants to enjoy.



After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of a summer concert series, the Majorcan festival returns to its traditional 3-day format and is ready to offer its most international edition. Mallorca Live Festival stays true to its eclecticism and is committed to bringing together the most relevant artists of the moment, alternating genres and origins, both Spanish and international, and continuing to bet on the local Majorcan music scene.



Day 1 of the festival on Friday will kick off with



Saturday will be headlined by



The final day on Sunday, Muse will headline the main stage for their first performance in the Balearic Islands. Joining them will be French electronic music duo Justice, Metronomy who will also play on the island for the first time, showcasing their new album and Germany's



Final Line up:



Friday 24th June

C Tangana, Editors, Izal, Peggy Gou

Kase.O Jazz Magnetism, Rigoberta Bandini, Baiuca, Max Cooper, Bradley Zero, Alizzz

Delaporte, Elyella, Goose, Shinova, The Parrots, Niños Luchando, Queralt Lahoz, Go Cactus, Cora Yako, Emlan, Amulet, Muro María, Repion, Boye, Pucheros Atómicos, Grant Amant,, Los Dos, Aina Losange, Vik.T



Saturday 25th June







Sunday 26th June

Muse, Justice, Metronomy,

Guitarricadelafuente, Sen Senra, Cupido, Mujeres, Biznaga, Agoraphobia, Parquesvr, Embusteros, Ela Minus, Pahua, Peligro!, Enric Ricone,



The festival will be held on the weekend of June 24, 25 and 26, 2022 at the Calvià's Old Aquapark. More information here: https://mallorcalivemusic.com/festival/



Tickets: Festival passes are available from €125 plus service fees on the Mallorca Live website www.mallorcalivemusic.com and See Tickets, Mallorca Live's official ticketing platform.

Accommodation packages https://mallorcalivemusic.com/en/festival/accommodation/



Mallorca Live Festival was launched in 2016 and soon became the most popular international music festival in the Balearic Islands. In Mallorca, it's regarded as the most prestigious brand within the music entertainment industry.



Once more the festival has the support of institutions such as the Spanish Government with the



The festival also has the support of Estrella Damm as main sponsor, as well as the INNSIDE by Melià hotel chain, the shipping company GNV, Air Europa airlines, Ron Barceló, Porto Pi, B The Travel

mallorcalivemusic.com/festival Mallorca, SPAIN (Top40 Charts) Mallorca Live Festival returns to celebrate its 5th anniversary edition from 24th to 26th June 2022. Cementing its place as the biggest and most important festival in the Balearic Islands the festival will host the best national and international live shows of the moment with a quality and eclectic line up including; Muse, Christina Aguilera, C. Tangana, Editors, Franz Ferdinand, Justice, Supergrass, Metronomy, Izal, Cut Copy, Temples, Milky Chance, The Blessed Madonna, Peggy Gou, Jeff Mills and Ben UFO.Taking place in the beautiful Calvià region, Mallorca Live Festival is a premium festival experience set between the lush green hills of the Serra de Tramuntana and some of the best beaches in Europe. Festival visitors will be able to enjoy an exciting festival experience as well as enjoying everything the island has to offer from beautiful blue flag beaches and stunning sunsets, to mountain hiking and bike rides, to the historic feel and ancient architecture of surrounding towns as well as many local delicacies and a multitude of bars and restaurants to enjoy.After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of a summer concert series, the Majorcan festival returns to its traditional 3-day format and is ready to offer its most international edition. Mallorca Live Festival stays true to its eclecticism and is committed to bringing together the most relevant artists of the moment, alternating genres and origins, both Spanish and international, and continuing to bet on the local Majorcan music scene.Day 1 of the festival on Friday will kick off with Editors and Spanish rapper C. Tangana who is already making waves internationally and will be playing alongside other leading Spanish artists Izal, Kase O. Jazz Magnetism y Rigoberta Bandini. Peggy Gou leads the electronic music line up alongside Max Cooper and Bradley Zero. Plus Belgian band Goose will promise to make us dance with their electro-rock.Saturday will be headlined by Christina Aguilera who will play for the first time in the Balearic Islands show in what will also be her first show in Spain since 2003. UK Rock acts Franz Ferdinand, Supergrass and Temples are also confirmed as well as the legendary " The Wizard " Jeff Mills, Australian synth-pop band Cut Copy and Monolink, Cobblestone Jazz and Red Axes.The final day on Sunday, Muse will headline the main stage for their first performance in the Balearic Islands. Joining them will be French electronic music duo Justice, Metronomy who will also play on the island for the first time, showcasing their new album and Germany's Milky Chance. Keep everyone dancing till sunrise will be The Blessed Madonna and Ben UFO amongst others.Final Line up:Friday 24th JuneC Tangana, Editors, Izal, Peggy GouKase.O Jazz Magnetism, Rigoberta Bandini, Baiuca, Max Cooper, Bradley Zero, AlizzzDelaporte, Elyella, Goose, Shinova, The Parrots, Niños Luchando, Queralt Lahoz, Go Cactus, Cora Yako, Emlan, Amulet, Muro María, Repion, Boye, Pucheros Atómicos, Grant Amant,, Los Dos, Aina Losange, Vik.TSaturday 25th June Christina Aguilera, Franz Ferdinand, Supergrass, Jeff Mills, Cut Copy, Rufus T. Firefly, Trueno, Club del Río, Monolink, Cobblestone Jazz, Red Axes, Klik&Frik, Trashi, Bronquio, Baywaves, Paco Moreno, Rocío Saiz, Branquias Johnson, Cecilia Zango, Trigga, Reïna, Saïm, The Southnormales, Paco Colombàs, Bisuri i els Mossos, Yoko Factor, Sweet Poo Smell, FrinkSunday 26th JuneMuse, Justice, Metronomy, Milky Chance, The Blessed Madonna, Ben UFOGuitarricadelafuente, Sen Senra, Cupido, Mujeres, Biznaga, Agoraphobia, Parquesvr, Embusteros, Ela Minus, Pahua, Peligro!, Enric Ricone, Marta Knight, la Paloma, Alanaire, Agost, Jansky, Pullman, Ángeles MarqueñoThe festival will be held on the weekend of June 24, 25 and 26, 2022 at the Calvià's Old Aquapark. More information here: https://mallorcalivemusic.com/festival/Tickets: Festival passes are available from €125 plus service fees on the Mallorca Live website www.mallorcalivemusic.com and See Tickets, Mallorca Live's official ticketing platform.Accommodation packages https://mallorcalivemusic.com/en/festival/accommodation/Mallorca Live Festival was launched in 2016 and soon became the most popular international music festival in the Balearic Islands. In Mallorca, it's regarded as the most prestigious brand within the music entertainment industry.Once more the festival has the support of institutions such as the Spanish Government with the National Institute of Music and Performing Arts (INAEM) and Acción Cultural Española; the Government of the Balearic Islands through the Agency for Tourism Strategy of the Balearic Islands (AETIB), the Institut d'Estudis Baleàrics of the Ministry of European Funds, University and Culture; the Consell de Mallorca through the Mallorca Tourism Foundation, the Department of Culture, Heritage and Linguistic Policy and the Calvià City Council through the Culture Area and the Calvià Foundation.The festival also has the support of Estrella Damm as main sponsor, as well as the INNSIDE by Melià hotel chain, the shipping company GNV, Air Europa airlines, Ron Barceló, Porto Pi, B The Travel Brand and See Tickets. Cadena SER Radio Mallorca and music magazine Mondosonoro are the official media partners.mallorcalivemusic.com/festival



