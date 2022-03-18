

As announced on Steve Lamacq's 6



One of Wales' most famous rock bands,



75 pairs of free tickets to attend the gig will be available for fans and allocated at random via a BBC Studio Audience Services ballot. Audiences can register for the chance to get tickets at https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/6music-festival-manics-31march22. Registration is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday 20th March.



The 6



Camilla Pia, 6



Manic Street Preachers' performance will follow BBC



The main festival (Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd April) features

Further information about the 6 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Manic Street Preachers are to play an exclusive gig as part of the BBC Radio Music Festival in Wales on Thursday 31st March, at a venue they have never performed in - Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff.As announced on Steve Lamacq's 6 Music show this afternoon (Wednesday 16th March), the performance will be broadcast live on 6 Music and simulcast on BBC Radio Wales from 7pm on Thursday 31st March. It will also be available on BBC Sounds after broadcast and selected songs will be available to watch at a later date on BBC iPlayer. Highlights will also be broadcast on BBC Wales television and BBC Four at a later date.One of Wales' most famous rock bands, Manic Street Preachers will be performing classic tracks from across their career at this gig.75 pairs of free tickets to attend the gig will be available for fans and allocated at random via a BBC Studio Audience Services ballot. Audiences can register for the chance to get tickets at https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/6music-festival-manics-31march22. Registration is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday 20th March.The 6 Music Festival takes place from Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd April and features live performances, DJ sets, Q&A sessions and more across multiple venues in Wales' capital city, including St. David's Hall, The Great Hall and Y Plas in Cardiff University Students' Union, and Tramshed.Camilla Pia, 6 Music Assistant Commissioner and Festival producer says: "Manic Street Preachers are the kings of visceral and fiercely brilliant live performances. We're used to watching them play in arenas, so I'm thrilled that they're giving our listeners the opportunity to be part of what promises to be a very special and extremely intimate gig in Clwb Ifor Bach as part of the 6 Music Festival. Legend has it they were billed to play there early in their career but never did. 6 Music is honoured to be part of the story in finally making that happen."Manic Street Preachers' performance will follow BBC Music Introducing's warm up night on Wednesday 30th March, which also takes place at Clwb Ifor Bach. Hosted by 6 Music's Tom Robinson and BBC Radio Wales' Bethan Elfyn, the show will see performances from burgeoning Welsh artists and BBC Music Introducing favourites, Panic Shack, Adwaith, Malan and Hemes.The main festival (Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd April) features Little Simz, Khruangbin, Father John Misty & members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, IDLES, Bloc Party, Johnny Marr, Pixies, Art School Girlfriend, audiobooks, beabadoobee, Big Joanie, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18, Cat Power, Curtis Harding, David Holmes, Deyah, Elkka, Emma-Jean Thackray, Ezra Collective, Georgia Ruth, Green Gartside, Gruff Rhys, Gwenno, H. Hawkline, Ibeyi, Ibibio Sound Machine, members of Ladies of Rage, Lucy Dacus, Mykki Blanco, Obonjayar, Orlando Weeks, OVERMONO, Porij, Self Esteem, Sherelle, Sports Team, The Bug Club, The Mysterines, Wet Leg and more.Further information about the 6 Music Festival is available at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggrn3



