Chantara Cleo Is Anything But A 'Distant Star' With Her Music

You can find Chantara Cleo's music anywhere you listen to music. Be sure to follow her on socials, @chantaracleo, and keep up with all of her new and upcoming work on her website! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles based Pop artist, Chantara Cleo, is making waves with her music. Together with an old friend, Chantara wrote her first album, "Distant Star", which was released on January 29, 2021. They co-wrote the songs on the album together. Being multilingual, Chantara wrote all the songs in both English and Spanish. The album consists of eleven songs ranging in genre from ballads and latin pop to dance-pop. The single 'Distant Star' was written when she was in high school. It was the first song she'd ever written. The tune popped in her head out of the blue, and it was the magical moment that she had waited for all her life. Chantara had discovered that songwriting could set her free. Inspired by her upbringing, her music mirrors her lived experiences. From the artfully produced music to the beautiful songwriting, Chantara's music connects with audiences everywhere.Chantara is a creative, charismatic, musically energetic, and eclectic vibrant artist with an International and Latin pop flair. Coming from a multicultural family, Chantara grew up speaking five languages in her household. Being an only child in her family, she found solace and peace in music. She first discovered her voice and music in elementary school. She listened to latin pop as she grew up which led to that genre becoming her strongest influence in her music.Growing up, she would spend time writing her own songs, and she would play guitar in her free time. In her path of creativity, she found which genres and writing styles she had an affinity for. Chantara credits Shakira, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Enrique Iglesias and Marc Anthony as some of her greatest musical influences which is evident in her music."My music is a fusion of elements that coexist in the same place, in one song." she says of her multicultural upbringing.Chantara is continuing to write, record and perform her craft. This year is sure to bring along even more masterfully crafted music from the songstress.You can find Chantara Cleo's music anywhere you listen to music. Be sure to follow her on socials, @chantaracleo, and keep up with all of her new and upcoming work on her website!



