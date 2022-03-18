Still Woozy & Remi Wolf Share New Single & Video "Pool"





Out today via Still Woozy Productions/Interscope Records, "Pool" marks the first-ever one-on-one collaboration between close friends and former tourmates Still Woozy (a Portland, Oregon-based singer/songwriter/producer otherwise known as Sven Gamsky) and Remi Wolf (a Bay Area-bred singer/songwriter/producer). "Pool" is available now at all digital retailers.Co-written and produced by Sven and Remi with additional contributions from Jared Solomon (aka Solomonophonic), "Pool" is Still Woozy's first new music since his 2021 debut album If This Isn't Nice, I Don't Know What Is. With its gorgeously detailed collage of sounds — hazy guitar tones, swooning harmonies, spacey beats, sudden squalls of feedback - "Pool" opens on a verse from Remi, whose voice captures every moment of longing and confusion with breathtaking intimacy. Halfway through the track, Sven continues the song's ultra-vivid storytelling, once again revealing his ability to transform melancholy into beauty. And in the final seconds of "Pool," their voices converge and add new power to the track's confessional chorus: "I don't really know where my head's at/I just know my heart's not there yet."Directed by Haley Appell, the video for "Pool" drifts between home-movie-like intimacy and a breathtakingly colorful sequence of shots that follow Sven and Remi through a series of settings: a backyard pool, a windswept mountainside field, a carnival ride at dusk. In a perfect visual counterpart to the song's dreamlike atmosphere, the video offers up many moments of strange magic, including some mid-air acrobatics from the duo as well as Remi's mythically long pigtails."Pool was such a beautifully natural collaboration - and is a great reflection of how life can just so seamlessly turn into art," says Remi Wolf. "It perfectly showcases mine and Sven's comfortability with each other and how both of our wildly different skill sets can create something that feels so true to both of us. We went into the writing process with the intention of being 100% honest and specific with where we were both at that day and I love how when I listen to the song it feels like a true time capsule to both of our life situations at the time."Sven and Remi first connected back in 2018, when mutual friends introduced them at one of Sven's shows at The Roxy in Los Angeles. After checking out Remi's music and immediately loving her wildly imaginative form of indie-pop, Sven asked Remi to join him on a 2019 tour, during which they became great friends. While hanging out by a pool in L.A. in October 2021 and catching up on life, they decided to create a song together. The next day, the two collaborators teamed up with Solomonophonic, and wrote all of "Pool" in a single afternoon."Pool" arrives as Still Woozy continues his sold-out North American tour in support of If This Isn't Nice, I Don't Know What Is, a massively successful run that included three nights at Brooklyn Steel last month and two nights at The Novo in Los Angeles this week. Still Woozy recently announced a second leg of the tour kicking off in May and is gearing up to play major festivals like Coachella, Hangout Fest, Forecastle Fest, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Splendour In The Grass. See below for a complete list of North American tour dates below. To purchase tickets, visit www.woozystill.com.April 15 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalApril 19 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet'sApril 22 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalMay 10 Atlanta, GA The EasternMay 11 Nashville, TN Marathon Music WorksMay 12 Asheville, NC The Orange PeelMay 14 Houston, TX White Oak Music HallMay 15 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep EllumMay 16 San Antonio, TX Paper TigerMay 17 Austin, TX Stubb's BBQMay 19 New Orleans, LA Joy TheaterMay 21 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music FestivalMay 22 Orlando, FL Hard Rock LiveMay 23 Miami, FL THE OASISMay 25 St Petersburg, FL Jannus LiveMay 27 Louisville, KY The Forecastle FestivalMay 28 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre At The MidlandMay 29 Milwaukee, WI Riverside TheatreMay 31 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National CentreJune 1 Chesterfield, MO The FactoryJune 3 Athens, GA Georgia TheatreJune 4 Columbia, SC The SenateJune 6 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore CharlotteJune 7 Raleigh, NC The RitzJune 8 Richmond, VA The NationalJune 10 Baltimore, MD Rams Head LiveJune 11 Flushing, NY Governors Ball Music FestivalJune 13 Portland, ME State TheaterJune 14 Montreal, QC OlympiaJune 15 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth TheatreJune 17 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music and Arts FestivalJuly 9 Denver, CO City GatesUnder the moniker Still Woozy, Portland-based singer-songwriter/producer Sven Gamsky makes psychedelic alternative music with a homespun mix of acoustic and electronic instruments. On his debut album If This Isn't Nice, I Don't Know What Is, Gamsky ultimately redefines the limits of modern pop, introducing elements of soul, folk, and psychedelia into a wildly infectious sound that immediately leaves a lasting impact. He shares an ingeniously detailed body of work, including beloved singles " Window ", "That's Life," and "Woof," and graces each song with the uplifting energy he brings to the stage at major festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. Still Woozy is currently out on his If This Isn't Nice tour across North America and Europe.Remi Wolf's ever-present personality, charisma, and unique eye have established her as a trailblazer for Gen Z pop. Widespread support from her avid fanbase (affectionately referred to as "Remjobs") and industry peers alike have grown quickly since the release of her well-received EP I'm Allergic to Dogs! in 2020, and her critically acclaimed debut album Juno in 2021. Remi Wolf has been applauded by NPR, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Billboard, Pitchfork, and many more. She has collaborated with Dominic Fike, Beck, Nile Rodgers, and more; earned social media praise from John Mayer, Khalid, Willow, and Camila Cabello; and was a guest on Kenny Beats' ever-popular " The Cave " web series. Wolf has also gained traction with multiple notable placements in Apple's iPhone 12 global ad campaign, Instagram's global "More To Heart" commercial, Snapchat's international commercial for its new Sound feature, and the worldwide commercial for Samsung's Galaxy Buds earphone. She's made memorable performances on network TV (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and at notable festivals like Outside Lands, ACL, and Firefly. With the release of Juno, Wolf has undoubtedly cemented her status as an icon in pop music and beyond.



