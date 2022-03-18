Midwxst Releases New EP Shares New Video For "Step Back" Better Luck Next Time (Out Now)





The better luck next time. EP follows an eventful 2021 for midwxst that included the release of his EPs SUMMER03 and BACK IN ACTION, where in a celebratory review Pitchfork noted, "he sounds more confident than ever" praising how the project shows him, "sharpening his style without losing the irreverence that makes up his volatile vision." midwxst followed these releases with the drop of BACK IN ACTION 2.0. that showcased midwxst collaborating with friends including ericdoa, Sump6s and KA$HDAMI.



From the oft-overlooked state of Indiana, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, is a genre-defier combining elements of hyperpop and digicore with hip-hop alongside candid lyrics that reveal he isn't afraid to let his true feelings show.

Listen to the better luck next time. EP above and stay tuned for more from midwxst coming soon.



better luck next time.

better luck next time. (interlude)

riddle

i know you hate me

car seat

switching sides

misery

step back

okay feat. brakence

on my mind New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arriving on the heels of his explosive US tour with glaive, midwxst releases his new EP better luck next time. Across the 8-track project, midwxst showcases his sonic versatility fusing various genre influences paired with his emotionally vulnerable lyrics. better luck next time. comes alongside a new video for the song "step back" directed by Daniel Jordan K and presented by Overcast. The project features the previously released singles "riddle" and "i know you hate me," which arrived with videos directed by Parker Corey.The better luck next time. EP follows an eventful 2021 for midwxst that included the release of his EPs SUMMER03 and BACK IN ACTION, where in a celebratory review Pitchfork noted, "he sounds more confident than ever" praising how the project shows him, "sharpening his style without losing the irreverence that makes up his volatile vision." midwxst followed these releases with the drop of BACK IN ACTION 2.0. that showcased midwxst collaborating with friends including ericdoa, Sump6s and KA$HDAMI.From the oft-overlooked state of Indiana, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, is a genre-defier combining elements of hyperpop and digicore with hip-hop alongside candid lyrics that reveal he isn't afraid to let his true feelings show.Listen to the better luck next time. EP above and stay tuned for more from midwxst coming soon.better luck next time.better luck next time. (interlude)riddlei know you hate mecar seatswitching sidesmiserystep backokay feat. brakenceon my mind



