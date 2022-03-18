Rock & Roll Trio The Black Moods Get Rowdy In "Saturday Night" Music Video



The video was directed by Jim Louvau (Jerry Cantrell,



"'Saturday Night' came out of one of our late-night jams," tells Kennedy. "The groove had such a push to it, it felt like a Saturday night to us. Once we got in the studio with Johnny K. everything really fell into place and came together lyrically. Everyone usually looks forward to Saturday night, don't they?"

Pre-save "



THE BLACK MOODS have built a national audience thanks to their relentless touring schedule, which has seen them share stages with acts like Whitesnake,

THE BLACK MOODS have announced their next show for March 31 in Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tempe, AZ trio THE BLACK MOODS are a "true to form 'rock band' in its most 70's refined essence" whose "contagious choruses, biting riffs, and hydraulic drumming creates an aura of unrestrained blues-based rock" (Glide Magazine). Consisting of guitarist/vocalist Josh Kennedy, drummer Chico Diaz and bassist Jordan Hoffman, the band have invited listeners to join them for a rowdy night out on the town in the music video for their rousing anthemic single, "Saturday Night," in advance of its digital release this Friday, March 17. " Saturday Night " is featured on their upcoming third album, INTO THE NIGHT, due out June 3 via Wit Hustle/The Orchard/Steelhorse Entertainment and follows their previously released ballad "She Gets Out."The video was directed by Jim Louvau (Jerry Cantrell, Killer Be Killed) and one can watch the turn of events transpire in the below stream or via YouTube."'Saturday Night' came out of one of our late-night jams," tells Kennedy. "The groove had such a push to it, it felt like a Saturday night to us. Once we got in the studio with Johnny K. everything really fell into place and came together lyrically. Everyone usually looks forward to Saturday night, don't they?"Pre-save " Saturday Night " here: https://orcd.co/tbmsaturdaynightTHE BLACK MOODS have built a national audience thanks to their relentless touring schedule, which has seen them share stages with acts like Whitesnake, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, The Doors' Robbie Krieger and The Dead Daisies, as well as appear on festival stages including Aftershock. They recently performed a sold-out hometown show at Talking Stick Resort which saw them land the cover of Phoenix's monthly Entertainer! Magazine in addition to feature pieces from Phoenix New Times, AZ Central and live tv coverage from 3TV/CBS5 AZ Family.THE BLACK MOODS have announced their next show for March 31 in Las Vegas at Count's Vamp'd with Kyng and Royal Bliss. Tickets are on sale now.



