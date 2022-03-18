Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Release "Big Backyard" Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show





Sep 3 Blue Ridge New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle's new song, "Big Backyard," featuring special guests Old Crow Medicine Show alongside her new bluegrass collective, Golden Highway, is out now. "I wish that Woody Guthrie were still around," Tuttle says. "I'd love to hear the songs he would write about the crazy world we're living in today. But since he's not, Ketch Secor and I wrote the best Woody Guthrie song we could think of. Old Crow Medicine Show joined in on the chorus and made it shine. We're all one family in the big backyard, it ain't mine it ain't yours it's all of ours!"Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, Crooked Tree was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show, Sierra Hull, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch. The album explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Across these thirteen tracks, all of which were written/co-written by Tuttle, she honors the bluegrass tradition while also pushing the genre in new directions.Ahead of Crooked Tree's release, Tuttle has shared three additional album tracks: "Dooley's Farm" featuring Billy Strings, "She'll Change," and "Crooked Tree," of which Guitar World says: "You can practically hear the crackle of flames rising from Tuttle's acoustic during the guitar break after the song's first chorus - such is the speed and precision of her award-winning, dead-on-perfect picking." Mojo says of the album: "Bluegrass's young Californian trailblazer needs no supporting cast, but this LP with her new bluegrass collective Golden Highway is a dazzling pass-the-parcel of Nashville cats showboating. Its fine songs take precedence though. Everything sounds alive, vital and perfectly in focus."In celebration of the new music, Tuttle and Golden Highway - Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo) - are currently in the midst of their extensive headline tour with upcoming shows at Nashville's Station Inn, New York's Brooklyn Made, Philadelphia's Milkboy, Savannah's District Live, Tampa's The Attic, and Alexandria's Birchmere among several others. See below for the complete itinerary. See below for the complete itinerary; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.In addition to Tuttle (vocals, guitars), Douglas (dobro), Keith-Hynes (fiddle) and Leslie (mandolin), Crooked Tree also features musicians Darol Anger (fiddle), Ron Block (banjo), Mike Bub (upright bass), Jason Carter (fiddle), Viktor Krauss (upright bass), Todd Phillips (upright bass) and Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle) with additional harmony vocals from Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURMar 18 The Caverns Pelham, TNMar 28 Station Inn Nashville, TNMar 31 3S Artspace Portsmouth, NHApr 1 Stone Mountain Arts Center Brownfield, MEApr 2 Higher Ground South Burlington, VTApr 3 Bull Run Shirley, MAApr 6 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NYApr 7 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NYApr 8 Outpost in the Burbs Montclair, NJApr 9 Milkboy Philly Philadelphia, PAApr 10 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MDApr 20 District Live Savannah, GAApr 21 The Attic Tampa, FLApr 22 Bok Tower Gardens Lake Wales, FLApr 23 Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FLApr 24 Princess Theatre Decatur, ILApr 28 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CAApr 30 Stagecoach Indio, CAJun 4 Brevard Music Center Brevard, NCJun 9 Spoleto Festival Telluride, COJun 16 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Telluride, COJun 24 Green River Festival Greenfield, MAJun 25 Caramoor Katonah, NYJun 26 Red Wings Roots Music Festival Mount Solon, VAJun 27 Birchmere Alexandria, VAJun 30 High Sierra Music Festival Quincy, CAJul 20 KettleHouse Amphitheater* Bonner, MTJul 21 The ELM* Bozeman, MTJul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, ORSep 2 Earl Scruggs Music Festival Mill Spring, NCSep 3 Blue Ridge Music Center Galax, VA



