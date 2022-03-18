Brandon Davis Shares New Single "Something's Better Than Nothing"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Country singer-songwriter and "TikTok sensation" (PEOPLE) Brandon
Davis will share his new song "Something's Better Than Nothing." It's the second single from Davis' debut album 'Hearts Don't Rust,' which is due on April 15 via Big Yellow Dog Music.
Holler Country calls it "a timely reminder to just stop sometimes and take a moment to be grateful for what we have.".
"Hundreds of people will spend tonight without food or shelter while we take our warm bed for granted," says Davis. "''Something's Better Than Nothing' shows that true happiness lies in appreciating the things you already have. There will always be a newer, bigger, better version of everything and it easily becomes an insatiable pattern of buying. I think this song reminds people how important it is to take a step back and take count of their blessings."
Davis stays grounded on "Something's Better Than Nothing," which he wrote with Jason Duke (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini) and Kyle Clark, with salt-of-the-earth lyrics that serve as a reminder to put everything into perspective and find joy in even the smallest parts of life. His passionate vocals are on full display as he adds a modern take to the classic country sound.
'Hearts Don't Rust' is a collection of stories about life and love, all told through Davis's unique songwriting lens. He captures everyday themes with a relatability and earnestness that will resonate with country music fans everywhere. Pre-save 'Hearts Don't Rust,' here: fanlink.to/HeartsDontRustBD.
Davis will host a livestream release party for fans tonight at 10 PM CT / 11 PM ET. Watch via Instagram or Facebook. Fans can catch Brandon
Davis on tour this Spring
with Tim McGraw. For tickets and more information, visit brandondavismusic.com.
'Hearts Don't Rust' Tracklist:
1. "Hearts Don't Rust"
Written by: Brandon
Davis
Produced by: Jacob Frish
2. "Running Out Of Roses
"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Sam Koon, Alex Pennington Smith
Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith
3. "Something's Better Than Nothing"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Kyle Clark, Jason Duke
Produced by: Kyle Clark
4. "Somebody's Gotta Do It"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Alex Pennington Smith, Sam Koon, Josh Bricker
Produced by: Josh Bricker
5. "Speaking My Language"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Josh Byrd, Alex Pennington Smith
Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith
6. "Hey Baby
"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Josh Bricker
Produced by: Josh Bricker
7. "Hits Different"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Josh Bricker
Produced by: Josh Bricker
8. "Tequila And Opinions"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Alex Pennington Smith, Kyle Clark
Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith
BRANDON DAVIS ON TOUR W/ TIM MCGRAW:
Fri., Apr. 29 | The Walmart Amphitheater | Rogers, AR
Sat., Apr. 30 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Maryland Heights, MO
Thurs. May 5 | Daily's Place Amphitheatre | Jacksonville, FL
Fri., May 6 | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FL
Sat., May 7 | IThink Financial Amphitheater | West Palm Beach, FL
Thurs., May 12 | PNC Music
Pavilion | Charlotte, NC
Fri., May 13 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA
Sat., May 14 | The Wharf | Orange
Beach, AL
Thurs., May 19 | Blossom Music
Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Fri., May 20 | BB&T Pavilion | Camden, NJ
Sat. May 21 | Coastal Credit Union Music
Park | Raleigh, NC
Thurs., May 26 | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater | Syracuse, NY
Fri., May 27 | PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ
Sat., May 28 | Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VA
Thurs., Jun. 2 | Xfinity Theatre | Hartford, CT
Fri., Jun. 3 | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY
Sat., Jun. 4 | Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA