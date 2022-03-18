Brandon Davis Shares New Single "Something's Better Than Nothing"





Sat., Jun. 4 | Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer-songwriter and "TikTok sensation" (PEOPLE) Brandon Davis will share his new song "Something's Better Than Nothing." It's the second single from Davis' debut album 'Hearts Don't Rust,' which is due on April 15 via Big Yellow Dog Music.Holler Country calls it "a timely reminder to just stop sometimes and take a moment to be grateful for what we have."."Hundreds of people will spend tonight without food or shelter while we take our warm bed for granted," says Davis. "''Something's Better Than Nothing' shows that true happiness lies in appreciating the things you already have. There will always be a newer, bigger, better version of everything and it easily becomes an insatiable pattern of buying. I think this song reminds people how important it is to take a step back and take count of their blessings."Davis stays grounded on "Something's Better Than Nothing," which he wrote with Jason Duke (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini) and Kyle Clark, with salt-of-the-earth lyrics that serve as a reminder to put everything into perspective and find joy in even the smallest parts of life. His passionate vocals are on full display as he adds a modern take to the classic country sound.'Hearts Don't Rust' is a collection of stories about life and love, all told through Davis's unique songwriting lens. He captures everyday themes with a relatability and earnestness that will resonate with country music fans everywhere. Pre-save 'Hearts Don't Rust,' here: fanlink.to/HeartsDontRustBD.Davis will host a livestream release party for fans tonight at 10 PM CT / 11 PM ET. Watch via Instagram or Facebook. Fans can catch Brandon Davis on tour this Spring with Tim McGraw. For tickets and more information, visit brandondavismusic.com.'Hearts Don't Rust' Tracklist:1. "Hearts Don't Rust"Written by: Brandon DavisProduced by: Jacob Frish2. " Running Out Of Roses Written by: Brandon Davis, Sam Koon, Alex Pennington SmithProduced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith3. "Something's Better Than Nothing"Written by: Brandon Davis, Kyle Clark, Jason DukeProduced by: Kyle Clark4. "Somebody's Gotta Do It"Written by: Brandon Davis, Alex Pennington Smith, Sam Koon, Josh BrickerProduced by: Josh Bricker5. "Speaking My Language"Written by: Brandon Davis, Josh Byrd, Alex Pennington SmithProduced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith6. " Hey Baby Written by: Brandon Davis, Josh BrickerProduced by: Josh Bricker7. "Hits Different"Written by: Brandon Davis, Josh BrickerProduced by: Josh Bricker8. "Tequila And Opinions"Written by: Brandon Davis, Alex Pennington Smith, Kyle ClarkProduced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington SmithBRANDON DAVIS ON TOUR W/ TIM MCGRAW:Fri., Apr. 29 | The Walmart Amphitheater | Rogers, ARSat., Apr. 30 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Maryland Heights, MOThurs. May 5 | Daily's Place Amphitheatre | Jacksonville, FLFri., May 6 | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FLSat., May 7 | IThink Financial Amphitheater | West Palm Beach, FLThurs., May 12 | PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NCFri., May 13 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GASat., May 14 | The Wharf | Orange Beach, ALThurs., May 19 | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OHFri., May 20 | BB&T Pavilion | Camden, NJSat. May 21 | Coastal Credit Union Music Park | Raleigh, NCThurs., May 26 | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater | Syracuse, NYFri., May 27 | PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJSat., May 28 | Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VAThurs., Jun. 2 | Xfinity Theatre | Hartford, CTFri., Jun. 3 | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NYSat., Jun. 4 | Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA



