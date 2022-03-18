Kelsey Gill Releases New Single 'Rob Me Blind'





Intoxicating vocalist Kelsey Gill is gearing up to release her debut solo single "Rob Me Blind" on 11th March. The single has received rave reviews from critics dubbing Kelsey as one of the most exciting UK artists to watch this year. The track will be released by US label Good Partners who have signed Kelsey in a global deal as their priority female act for 2022.



Kelsey co-wrote "Rob Me Blind" with American Producer DQ, whose writing credits also include "Halo - Beyonce", "Jai Ho - Pussycat Dolls", "SOS - Rihanna" amongst other high profile cuts with Demi Lovato, JLo, Sean Kingston and Lil Wayne.



Since establishing herself as one of the most sought-after female vocalists in the UK and gaining her 100k+ monthly listeners in the process, 2022 is set to be the biggest and most-ambitious yet for Kelsey with the long anticipated release of solo-material - starting with her debut solo release "Rob Me Blind".



Kelsey burst onto the scene in 2018 after collaborating with production duo YellowClaw providing vocals on "I'll Be Fine", which has reached #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers US chart and racked up over 2 million Streams as part of the album project "New Blood" featuring collaborators including A$AP Ferg, DJ Snake and Moksi.



Reflecting on a 2021 which saw her garner mass UK media support, including BBC Introducing, BBC

"I've been working quietly behind the scenes on my debut album for several years both in the UK and the US. It's a dream come true working with Good Partners who have let me have total control of the kind of music I want to make. This record is about strength and independence which has been my driving force since breaking into the music industry. It's a feel-good song with a touch of old skool funk. I've been honing my craft for the last 4 years developing who I am as an artist and can't wait to see what 2022 has instore."



Ryan Payan General Manager of Good Partners comments: "We, at Good Partners, are excited about our label partnership. Kelsey has shown tremendous amounts of potential, not only because of her phenomenal vocal talent and amazing team surrounding her, but for her clear sense of humility. If there is something we all really enjoy about Kelsey, it's that she has a good heart - something too often lost in the pursuit of stardom and something Kelsey has maintained in her journey through this evolving industry. We are very excited to help launch her single in 2022 as our first UK-based artist."

