Tones And I Returns With New Single "Eyes Don't Lie"

Global superstar Tones And I
has returned with her new single "Eyes Don't Lie," available today on all streaming platforms. The single notably marks the first new music from Tones And I
since the release of her celebrated debut album, Welcome To The Madhouse. Joined by an official music video directed by Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly, "Eyes Don't Lie" finds the Australian artist letting go of a toxic relationship and pushing forward through the wreckage.
Elaborating on the new track, Tones And I
explained, "'Eyes Don't Lie' is written about a large loss of someone / something. Resenting the person / feeling you get and realizing it was a toxic person / feeling all along. Someone taking advantage of you and you taking advantage of yourself. Feeling
better off and putting that last bit of bitterness behind you." Commenting on the song's companion visual she added, "The music video reflects being alone, but not lonely. Escaping something that hurt and happy to be wherever else, even though it's over. I am still reflecting and telling my story one last time, before I move on."
This summer, Tones And I
will embark on a slate of global performances including a run of international festival dates which will include appearances at Mexico's Tecate Emblema Festival, The Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival, Spain's Mad Cool Festival and more. Tones And I
will also make a handful of headline European appearances in Belgium, France, Austria, and the United Kingdom before heading across the Atlantic for the North American leg of her headline tour which will get underway July 23rd in Philadelphia, PA [full tour itinerary below]. For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com [full itinerary below].
2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:
May 13-14 - Mexico City, Mexico - Tecate Emblema Festival 2022*
June 17 - Neuhausen OB Eck, Germany - Southside Festival 2022*
June 18 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival 2022*
June 19 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival 2022*
June 29 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (AB)
June 30 - Paris, France - Le Bataclan
July 2 - St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air St. Gallen 2022*
July 3 - Arras, France - Main Square
Festival 2022*
July 5 - Vienna, Austria - Planet TT
July 7 - Aix Les Bains, France - Musilac 2022*
July 8 - Perpignan, France - Les Deferlantes 2022*
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival 2022*
July 12 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
July 14 - Dublin, Ireland - National
Stadium
July 15 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowlands 2
July 17 - Joensuu, Finland - Ilosaarirock 2022*
July 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
July 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
July 26 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
July 28 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music
Hall
July 30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
August 2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
August 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 6 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 7 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
August 11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
August 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
August 14 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
*Festival Performance