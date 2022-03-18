7 Ways Music Can Improve Your Gambling Experience

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Some gamblers like to listen to music while playing cards. Sometimes they plug in their earphones to escape loud noises in their surroundings. Interestingly, listening to music doesn't just help you stay focused.

According to scientists, listening to music encourages your brain to release the feel-good hormone known as dopamine. It's the same hormone our brains release when we smell something good, eat delicious foods or look at beautiful people or places.

Now, lots of casino games, especially slots, come with melodious soundtracks. Does that mean casinos want you be happy while gambling? The short answer is yes. Below are ways listening to music improves your gambling experience.

1—Grabs your Attention

If you've ever walked into a brick-and-mortar casino, chances are slot machines were the first games you saw. Sure, casinos place slots strategically for easy access.

However, slots are also colorful and noisy. The clinking of sounds, and loud applauses when someone wins are impossible to ignore. As a result, slots attract more players than all table games combined.

In Las Vegas, some casinos generate 80% of their gaming revenues from slot machines. At the best online casinos, the figures are similar—online casinos generate most of their money from slot machines. Needless to say, slots have a way of attracting players and their tuneful soundtracks have something to do with it.

2—Puts you in the Mood

Listening to music can put you in the mood to play slots and poker. For starters, good music relaxes you. More importantly, it fends off stress and depression. In doing so, it puts you in the mood to have fun.

According to scientists, music changes multiple aspects of your brain, which is why it's so effective in uplifting your spirits, relaxing you or encouraging you to get on the dancefloor.

Additionally, music regulates your emotions according to Time magazine. It also improves your attention and memory, all of which are necessary if you want to have a delightful gambling experience.

3—Entertains You

If you're like many people, you get excited whenever you listen to songs from your favorite musicians and rock bands. In the casino space, some slots feature songs from leading artists across different generations.

You can play a slot inspired by Elvis Presley while listening to all your favorite songs by the king of rock. Likewise, you can listen to Michael Jackson, Guns N' Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Megadeth and Motorhead.

With online casinos, you have the freedom to listen to any songs you want. There are no restrictions about having your smartphone while gambling. And that means you could play music loudly while playing cards, keno or slot machines.

4—Keeps you Focused

Imagine you want to win an important poker tournament. But you're in a noisy environment. Or you're feeling distracted. Although you can always quit the game, listening to music can help improve your mood and keep your focused on the game.

Focus is incredibly important in gambling. It helps you make accurate moves. It also helps you take note of moves by your opponents and the dealer, all of which can impact your winning chances.

The only problem is that music can also distract you. If you're listening to songs at a high volume, it means you might not hear when the dealer talks to you. Or you could get lost in music and fail to keep up with moves and decisions by your opponents.

5—Influences your Betting Speed

In Colombia, a group of legally-operating casinos initiated a study by playing different types of music to gamblers for a while. The results were eye-opening. Fast-paced songs encouraged people to gamble small amounts quickly.

On the other hand, slow-paced songs encouraged people to gamble longer. In turn, they ended up spending more money than people exposed to rock, hip hop and other fast-paced soundtracks.

In light of that information, you might want to consider songs to listen to while gambling. You could listen to hard metal when you want to play cards fast. Of course, this could also help you save money.

By comparison, you can put on jazz if your goal is to gamble slowly for more than a couple of hours. Either way, ensure you listen to music you love. The goal isn't just to control your pace and budget. You also want to enjoy the music.

6—Improving Accuracy

Is ambient music the best music for gambling? According to scientists from the University of West Virginia, ambient music can improve your accuracy at work by 92%.

For comparison, dance music improves accuracy by 20%. Classical music improves your accuracy by 12% while pop music reduces you mistake by 12%. Against that backdrop, it's clear what kind of music you should play to make accurate gambling moves.

Precisely, ambient music can be great for games of strategy like blackjack, poker and baccarat. You want to split cards correctly, hit only when it's right and go all-in when you have a strong hand.

To remember what decisions you need to make, choose music that can improve your accuracy—AKA ambient music.

7—Engagement

As we mentioned earlier, some slot machines are based on popular artists and rock bands. Others were inspired by dance, karaoke, and instruments. As a result, these games challenge you to engage with an artist, sing karaoke in front of an audience or play piano for a chance to win money.

In other words, music inspired slots can be engaging. They have features designed to not only enjoy something musical but to also act as an artist. If you're lucky, you also walk away with money in your pockets.

Your Turn

The saying music is good for your ears is accurate. Good music grabs your attention and commands your focus. It also entertains you, relieves you of your stress and puts you in a better mood.

If you're a gambler, consider listening to your favorite songs while playing slots and table games. It can improve your gambling experience and your chances of winning.