SONO Announces Plant The New Single By Electronic Music Trio Atomic Love Disorder

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This track was created during an impro session. It came out from pure instinct and musical chemistry. Like love at the first sight, it was mostly recorded immediately the first time we played it.



Atomic Love Disorder commented: "Plant is totally different from the others tracks realized till now. It's an outsider and probably it will be disorienting. It has an aggressive sound, very distorted, quite different from our usual smooth and gentle tones. Probably it will result dystonic from our production, but not from the historical moment we are experiencing"

Atomic Love Disorder know where they come from and plunge into turmoil in the irrepressible compositional possibilities that the trio relentlessly elaborates. Electronics, experimentation, respect for one's own references revisited in a totally personal and modern way. Live is a revolutionary experience, the biting female voice is free to provoke, relying on the sound strength of a duo of refined and powerful producers. We play the game of trust, as when we were children: we play and you close your eyes and let yourself go.



Atomic Love Disorder is an eclectic music project by Claudio La Sala, Alessandro De Renzi and Mariachiara Nazzaro. Dance Floor and pop melodies mixed with voices, synthesizers, pianos, guitars and computer programming. Energy, elegance and atomic love are the prerogatives of the trio at the debut.



Mariachiara Nazzaro (vocals)

Alessandro 'Drenno' De Renzi (piano, keyboards, synth, bass guitar)

Claudio La Sala (guitar, synth, computer programming)

SONO is a record label and a collective of people aiming to empower artists by working on projects they personally love as a collaborative family.

Providing services globally, SONO aims to embrace music while inspiring an outward thinking, making people enthusiastic about a world that has no boundaries, by communicating through music.

SONO services include A&R, music production, marketing and promotion, artist branding, radio & PR, global distribution and analytics.

SONO is dedicated to connecting artists and creatives globally, and to leave the world more colorful than we found it.



