Brandy & Daughter Sy'Rai Release Duet "Nothing Without You" For New 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Soundtrack



The song was recorded for Disneys' new "Cheaper By The Dozen" soundtrack which premiered March 16th. It is a remake of the original 1950 film.



"Nothing Without You" is a beautiful, happy song that's definitely a bop. It lays emphasis on family bond and sticking together to overcome life's ups, downs and challenges.



The vocal bible puts her thing down on the track with daughter Sy' Rai, who's vocals are also on point, melded beautifully together on the single. Talent just runs all in this family.



This marks the second collaboration for mother and daughter, as the pair first joined forces for "High Heels" from Brandy's "B7" album that was released in 2020.



Fans all over are loving the duet and excited for the collaboration, including YouTube fans as they write, "Yey! More new Brandy! Song is cute. Perfect for a happy Disney family film. Sy'Rai getting them vocals up, hope they both drop albums soon. New Moon 2022."

"I love this song!!!

"Omg!!!! This is on repeat after my first listen!!! Absolutely love



'Cheaper By The Dozen' is the story of Zoey Baker played by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy winning R&B singer and legendary actress Brandy releases duet with daughter Sy'Rai titled "Nothing Without You."The song was recorded for Disneys' new "Cheaper By The Dozen" soundtrack which premiered March 16th. It is a remake of the original 1950 film."Nothing Without You" is a beautiful, happy song that's definitely a bop. It lays emphasis on family bond and sticking together to overcome life's ups, downs and challenges.The vocal bible puts her thing down on the track with daughter Sy' Rai, who's vocals are also on point, melded beautifully together on the single. Talent just runs all in this family.This marks the second collaboration for mother and daughter, as the pair first joined forces for "High Heels" from Brandy's "B7" album that was released in 2020.Fans all over are loving the duet and excited for the collaboration, including YouTube fans as they write, "Yey! More new Brandy! Song is cute. Perfect for a happy Disney family film. Sy'Rai getting them vocals up, hope they both drop albums soon. New Moon 2022.""I love this song!!! Brandy and her daughter Sy'Rai what a wonderful collaboration!! Love you Brandy ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥""Omg!!!! This is on repeat after my first listen!!! Absolutely love Brandy and Sy'rai's voices together! Such a surprise! Definitely a fresh 90's pop feel appeal to it! This song immediately makes me feel happy!! The world needs this!! Thank you!" And we couldn't agree more.'Cheaper By The Dozen' is the story of Zoey Baker played by Gabrielle Union and Paul played by Baker Zach Braff who create a loving home for their kids that is filled with adventure, mayhem and surprises around every turn. "Nothing Without You" plays during the movie's end credits.



