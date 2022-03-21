Soulja Boy Announces He's Having His First Child!









Taking to his Instagram Story,

"Such a blessing. Dear son I will love u forever."



The 31-year-old previously spoke about wanting a son. "I have everything I want in life except for a son," he said last year. "God please bless me I've been patient."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soulja Boy is finally getting his wish and having a son! The rapper and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Soulja shared the big news by posting a video from the gender reveal. In the clip, Big Draco is seen throwing a balloon before blue smoke emerges while the mom-to-be fires a cannon filled with blue smoke and confetti. Soulja reacted to the exciting news by jumping around and hugging and kissing his girlfriend during the backyard celebration, which included friends and family. A dancing inflatable baby was also on hand to commemorate the occasion.Taking to his Instagram Story, Soulja was overwhelmed with emotion about becoming a dad. "Thank you God," he wrote."Such a blessing. Dear son I will love u forever."The 31-year-old previously spoke about wanting a son. "I have everything I want in life except for a son," he said last year. "God please bless me I've been patient." Soulja also shared a photo of him with his hand on his girlfriend's pregnant belly during the gender reveal party. According to reports, the mother is celebrity hairstylist Jackie, whose clients include Nicki Minaj, Brandy, Kim Kardashian, and The Weeknd. It's unclear how long she's been in a relationship with Soulja and how far along she is in the pregnancy.



