Jewel Shares New Americana Infused Single "Long Way 'Round"





"'Long Way 'Round" is a song about overcoming something difficult, even if it requires getting lost or taking the longer way around," says Jewel. "I'm celebrating some of the things I've overcome as well as the choices I've made that have brought me to where I am today. The heart and mind are powerful muscles that are always willing to adapt and grow when you let them."

Listen to "Long Way 'Round" here: https://orcd.co/longwayround

Pre-order Freewheelin' Woman here: https://orcd.co/freewheelinwoman



Freewheelin' Woman presents Jewel's boldest and most unbridled body of work to date, revealing entirely new dimensions of her breathtaking voice.

"It can be such a fight to cut through learned structure, older versions of yourself, ideas about what a hit song should or shouldn't be," says Jewel. "Even if we try to avoid becoming overly tamed, at some point we start to know too much. So the trick is to suspend all of that and create something you love, something that excites you. It took a lot of writing and digging and self-reflection, but I was finally able to do that with this album."



The follow-up to Jewel's self-produced and critically praised 2015 album Picking Up the Pieces, Freewheelin' Woman finds

"I cut my teeth on singers like



Audiences will get a chance to see



The Alaskan native has also been announced as a contender on NBC's new upcoming music competition series American Song Contest, where she will represent the state of Alaska amongst 56 rising and established artists from across the country competing for best song. The show will be hosted by



FREEWHEELIN' WOMAN TRACKLIST

1. Long Way 'Round (Woohoo)

2. Dancing Slow feat. Train

3. Alibis

4. Grateful

5. Half Life

6. Almost

7. Dance Sing Laugh Love

8. Living With Your Memory

9. No More

10. When You Loved Me

11. Love Wins

12. Nothing But Love



JEWEL TOUR DATES WITH TRAIN & BLUES TRAVELER

*Jewel (direct support across all dates), Blues Traveler (all dates except Red Rocks)

Wed, Jun 08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center*

Fri, Jun 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sat, Jun 11

Sun, Jun 12 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Tue, Jun 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront

Wed, Jun 15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri, Jun 17 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Jun 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom

Sun, Jun 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend

Tue, Jun 21 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater^

Fri, Jun 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sun, Jun 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place^

Tue, Jun 28 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Thu, Jun 30 Charlotte, NC PNC

Fri, Jul 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

Sat, Jul 2 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^

Thu, Jul 07 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 08 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Sat, Jul 09 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sun, Jul 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Tue, Jul 12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob

Wed, Jul 13 Noblesville, IN Ruoff

Fri, Jul 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*

Sat, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*

Sun, Jul 17 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*

Tue, Jul 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Wed, Jul 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu, Jul 21 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Sat, Jul 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun, Jul 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Tue, Jul 26 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri, Jul 29 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater*

Sat, Jul 30 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion*

Sun, Jul 31 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Tue, Aug 02 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*

Wed, Aug 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 06 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Jewel shares her latest single, the Americana-tinged, lyrically uplifting "Long Way 'Round" from her forthcoming new studio album, Freewheelin' Woman, out April 15th via her own Words Matter Music. Freewheelin' Woman is Jewel's first new studio album in seven years and is her most adventurous collection yet."'Long Way 'Round" is a song about overcoming something difficult, even if it requires getting lost or taking the longer way around," says Jewel. "I'm celebrating some of the things I've overcome as well as the choices I've made that have brought me to where I am today. The heart and mind are powerful muscles that are always willing to adapt and grow when you let them."Listen to "Long Way 'Round" here: https://orcd.co/longwayroundPre-order Freewheelin' Woman here: https://orcd.co/freewheelinwomanFreewheelin' Woman presents Jewel's boldest and most unbridled body of work to date, revealing entirely new dimensions of her breathtaking voice."It can be such a fight to cut through learned structure, older versions of yourself, ideas about what a hit song should or shouldn't be," says Jewel. "Even if we try to avoid becoming overly tamed, at some point we start to know too much. So the trick is to suspend all of that and create something you love, something that excites you. It took a lot of writing and digging and self-reflection, but I was finally able to do that with this album."The follow-up to Jewel's self-produced and critically praised 2015 album Picking Up the Pieces, Freewheelin' Woman finds Jewel working with producer Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, P!nk, Avril Lavigne), dreaming up a soulful and groove-heavy sound partly inspired by the classic R&B records made at Muscle Shoals."I cut my teeth on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan and got into those Muscle Shoals records a little later on, and for some reason that's where my voice and my writing wanted to go on this album," says Jewel, who recorded Freewheelin' Woman live with a full band. Along with lending the album a gritty vitality, that approach helped to capture the unfettered vocal work she's increasingly brought to her live show in recent years.Audiences will get a chance to see Jewel and her band live on tour this summer with Train, who are also featured on her recent single "Dancing Slow." The tour kicks off on June 8 in Mansfield, MA, with 35+ shows including New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 6th at the legendary Red Rocks venue in Colorado, Jewel's home state.The Alaskan native has also been announced as a contender on NBC's new upcoming music competition series American Song Contest, where she will represent the state of Alaska amongst 56 rising and established artists from across the country competing for best song. The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. American Song Contest premieres on March 21 at 8:00 PM local time. Visit the show's page on NBC.com for local listings and more information. For more information on Jewel, please visit jeweljk.com.FREEWHEELIN' WOMAN TRACKLIST1. Long Way 'Round (Woohoo)2. Dancing Slow feat. Train3. Alibis4. Grateful5. Half Life6. Almost7. Dance Sing Laugh Love8. Living With Your Memory9. No More Tears feat. Darius Rucker10. When You Loved Me11. Love Wins12. Nothing But LoveJEWEL TOUR DATES WITH TRAIN & BLUES TRAVELER*Jewel (direct support across all dates), Blues Traveler (all dates except Red Rocks)Wed, Jun 08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center*Fri, Jun 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*Sat, Jun 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*Sun, Jun 12 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*Tue, Jun 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion*Wed, Jun 15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*Fri, Jun 17 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^Sat, Jun 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^Sun, Jun 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^Tue, Jun 21 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater^Fri, Jun 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^Sat, Jun 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^Sun, Jun 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place^Tue, Jun 28 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^Thu, Jun 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^Fri, Jul 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^Sat, Jul 2 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^Thu, Jul 07 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^Fri, Jul 08 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^Sat, Jul 09 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^Sun, Jul 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^Tue, Jul 12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*Wed, Jul 13 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center*Fri, Jul 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*Sat, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*Sun, Jul 17 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*Tue, Jul 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*Wed, Jul 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*Thu, Jul 21 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*Sat, Jul 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*Sun, Jul 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion*Tue, Jul 26 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*Fri, Jul 29 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater*Sat, Jul 30 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion*Sun, Jul 31 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*Tue, Aug 02 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*Wed, Aug 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*Sat, Aug 06 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre**Thunderstorm Artis^Will Anderson Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time. Through her career Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for such awards as the GRAMMYs, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, winning eight times. Jewel has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, has performed on Saturday Night Live, at the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals, for the Pope and the President of the United States. She is one of the few singer songwriters to top the chart in every genre she wrote for- Folk, Pop, Club, Country, Standards, Children's and Holiday music.



