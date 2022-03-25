Sweden's Rotten Mind Launch 5th Studio Album "Unflavored"





The influences from post punk and dark wave heard on previous albums are now even more predominant, contributing to gloomy soundscapes and darkened melodies throughout the album. At its core, the straight forward punk rock that characterizes Rotten Mind's early albums is still a driving force in the sound.



With frontman Jakob Arvidsson's distinctive vocals on top of the mix, "Unflavored" sets itself apart, unifying 77' punk, post-punk, dark wave, alternative rock, and garage rock into a unique punk expression.



"Unflavored" contains 12 tracks. The album was recorded by Kristofer Jönson at studio Turbinen. Mixed and Mastered by Magnus Lindberg, Redmount Studios. Once again, Rotten Mind has teamed up with Lövely Records for the release.



"Unflavored" is out now on all digital platforms. The album is released on clear vinyl and black/blue splatter vinyl in mid April. The vinyl can be pre-ordered now.



Rotten Mind 2022 European tour dates:

25.03.2022 - DE - Kiel

26.03.2022 - DE - Hamburg

27.03.2022 - NL - Amsterdam

28.03.2022 - DE - Münster

29.03.2022 - BE - Liège

30.03.2022 - FR - Paris

31.03.2022 - FR - Orléans

01.04.2022 - FR - Lyon

02.04.2022 - IT - Parma

03.04.2022 - IT - Trento

05.04.2022 - DE - Regensburg

06.04.2022 - DE - Dresden

08.04.2022 - DE - Leipzig

09.04.2022 - DE - Berlin



Sweden's Rotten Mind combines elements of 77'punk, post-punk, dark wave, and garage rock into their own brand of melodic and alternative punk. Effortlessly moving between gloomy, epic, bittersweet, punchy, and energetic soundscapes, the band brings vintage-sounding punk to the modern age with a timeless attitude and pal-pable verve.



Rotten Mind consists of Jakob Arvidsson (guitar/ vocals), Liz Panella (bass),



Since the release of their critically acclaimed debut, Rotten Mind has toured frequently, playing shows in Australia, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, UK, USA, Spain and the Czech Republic. The band has shared stages with Hurula, Asta Kask, and The Sounds, and has been recognized in music magazines such as NME, Vice, Vive Le Rock, and Swedish Gaffa.



Existing somewhere in the dark wastelands where 80's UK acts like The Vibrators meets US bands such as Christian Death and T.S.O.L.. Their fresh and modern contribution to the genre makes Rotten Mind comparable with contemporary acts such as Crusades, Iceage, Radioactivity, Metz and High Tension Wires.



Lövely Records is distributed by:

MVD - North America, Japan, New Zeeland and Australia

Plastic Head - UK & Eire

Border - Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Supersounds - Finland

Soundworks - France

Mystic - Poland, Czech Rep, Slovakia and Slovenia

Audioglobe - Italy

Musicworld - Hungary

Wizard - Bulgaria

Suburban - Holland & Belgium

Karonte - Spain & Portugal



www.facebook.com/LLYrecords

www.instagram.com/lovely_records

https://jakobmind.bandcamp.com

