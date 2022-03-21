Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Trailer For Disney+ Film "Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)"





For the first time,



Multiple GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo revealed on social media (@OliviaRodrigo & @livieshq) the official trailer and key art for her upcoming original film, "OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)." The film will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25, 2022. For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album "SOUR" (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of "SOUR." "OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u" is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.




