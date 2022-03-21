Rod Stewart Extends 2022 UK Arena Tour Due To Phenomenal Demand



WHAT: U.K. 2022 Tour

International rock legend Sir



Following the success of his previous sold-out tours, Rod's 2022 shows promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits in his unmissable captivating style.







On the album, Sir Rod Stewart's rekindled love of songwriting grows stronger on his 31st studio album, THE TEARS OF HERCULES. It's Stewart's fourth new album of original songs since 2013 when he reconnected with his songwriting muse to record Time, the chart-topping album which entered the Top 10 in the US and ten countries worldwide, including #1 in the U.K., where it's been certified platinum double-platinum. For his latest, Stewart wrote nine of the album's 12 songs, including the first single, "

Tickets for new dates go on general sale Friday 25th March at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

Tickets for existing dates can be found at via LiveNation.co.uk



Tour dates:

Wed, 16th Nov 2022 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

Tue, 22nd Nov 2022 London, U.K. The O2

Fri, 25th Nov 2022 London, U.K. The O2*New Date

Tue, 29th Nov 2022 Glasgow, U.K. OVO Hydro

Fri, 2nd Dec 2022 Aberdeen, U.K. P&J Live* New Date

Sat, 3rd Dec 2022 Glasgow, U.K. OVO Hydro *New Date

Tue, 6th Dec 2022 Liverpool, U.K. M&S Bank Arena

Fri, 9th Dec 2022 Birmingham, U.K. Utilita Arena

Sat, 10th Dec 2022 Birmingham, U.K. Utilita Arena* New Date

Tue, 13th Dec 2022 Leeds, U.K. First Direct Arena

Wed, 14th Dec 2022 Manchester, U.K. AO Arena

