Indie Outfit Gecko Club Reveal New Single 'Windows'

A band that continues to evolve with each release, Gecko Club may have only been around since 2018, but they're certainly making waves in the industry. The mashup of indie, reggae and surf rock has cemented their place as one of England's must-see bands once the COVID restrictions have been lifted. The 4-piece outfit from London, are more than ready to start touring, to show off the fruits of their labour over the past 18 months. Back with their latest adventure 'Windows, this song is a powerful number that comes across as entirely uplifting.
Speaking about their new single, Gecko Club state, "Windows is an emotional, powerful song which we feel is up there with our best work. It's an expansive track which fills out the room quite easily and carries different melodies and arrangements to help it explode. James' vocals are huge and is accompanied by Liz on the BV's which was by design when we wrote the song. We wanted to bring a saxophone in for a while and this seemed like the perfect track for it. The sax ripping throughout the latter stages of the song just felt right and we went with it. The emotion we feel when listening to the track is always intense and we know it'll never not have that effect on us. It's about something that none of us understands, love."
Receiving praise from BBC Introducing, CLOUT, Jammerzine and many more outlets online, Gecko Club draw comparisons to the likes of Sticky Fingers, Ocean Alley
and Lime Cordiale. Shaping the new British indie scene and becoming the new face of the genre, this is a band you want to keep close.
Gecko Club Spring
Tour:
22nd March: Brighton, The Prince
Albert
23rd March: Manchester, 33 Oldham St
24th March: Leeds, Oporto
26th March: Falmouth, Killigrew
28th March: Bristol, The Louisiana
31st March: Nottingham, The Chameleon
1st April: Birmingham, Muthers Studio
3rd April: Glasgow, The Flying Duck
7th April: Southampton, Heartbreakers
8th April: London, Colours.