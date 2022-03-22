Indie Outfit Gecko Club Reveal New Single 'Windows'





8th April: London, Colours. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A band that continues to evolve with each release, Gecko Club may have only been around since 2018, but they're certainly making waves in the industry. The mashup of indie, reggae and surf rock has cemented their place as one of England's must-see bands once the COVID restrictions have been lifted. The 4-piece outfit from London, are more than ready to start touring, to show off the fruits of their labour over the past 18 months. Back with their latest adventure 'Windows, this song is a powerful number that comes across as entirely uplifting.Speaking about their new single, Gecko Club state, "Windows is an emotional, powerful song which we feel is up there with our best work. It's an expansive track which fills out the room quite easily and carries different melodies and arrangements to help it explode. James' vocals are huge and is accompanied by Liz on the BV's which was by design when we wrote the song. We wanted to bring a saxophone in for a while and this seemed like the perfect track for it. The sax ripping throughout the latter stages of the song just felt right and we went with it. The emotion we feel when listening to the track is always intense and we know it'll never not have that effect on us. It's about something that none of us understands, love."Receiving praise from BBC Introducing, CLOUT, Jammerzine and many more outlets online, Gecko Club draw comparisons to the likes of Sticky Fingers, Ocean Alley and Lime Cordiale. Shaping the new British indie scene and becoming the new face of the genre, this is a band you want to keep close.Gecko Club Spring Tour:22nd March: Brighton, The Prince Albert23rd March: Manchester, 33 Oldham St24th March: Leeds, Oporto26th March: Falmouth, Killigrew28th March: Bristol, The Louisiana31st March: Nottingham, The Chameleon1st April: Birmingham, Muthers Studio3rd April: Glasgow, The Flying Duck7th April: Southampton, Heartbreakers8th April: London, Colours.



