Eddie Vedder "Invincible" NASA Video Collaboration Out Now





The Space Launch

Through the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence, and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

This video includes footage of various prelaunch tests, along with animations of launch, the orbit around the Moon, and the return to Earth. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-award winning artist Eddie Vedder's " Invincible " video collaboration with NASA is inspired by our Artemis I Moon mission.The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft - the only human-rated spacecraft in the world capable of deep-space travel - are planned to lift off from Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the Moon.Through the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence, and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.This video includes footage of various prelaunch tests, along with animations of launch, the orbit around the Moon, and the return to Earth.



