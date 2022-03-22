Bridgerton Season Two Soundtrack Sets Release





Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen, who also served as creator and showrunner, tapped music supervisor Justin Kamps and composer Kris Bowers for music that infuses the period drama with a modern sensibility.



Bridgerton Season Two (Covers from the Netflix Series) is filled with orchestral versions of songs from iconic artists of the past three decades. Vitamin String Quartet return with their interpretations of Nirvana's "



Emmy-nominated Kris Bowers reimagines Madonna's "Material Girl" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," a Jatin-Lalit/Lata Mangeshkar song from the hit 2001 Bollywood film of the same name. Duomo offers fresh takes of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" and P!nk's "What About Us."



Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) features Bowers' score. The composer, who previously worked with Shondaland on For the People, gave fans an exclusive look at the creative process behind the music in this recent ET feature.



After the series' late 2020 debut, Oprah Daily declared, "one of the main contributors to the magic that is Netflix's Bridgerton is the music." Entertainment Weekly said, "Bridgerton promised us it wouldn't be our grandmother's period piece. And that extends to its score...[which is] bursting with lush string quartet covers of pop songs." Glamour noted, "The smash-hit...is peppered with covers of pop songs by a group called Vitamin String Quartet, reminding us that formal balls were just the clubs and house parties of the day."



From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.



When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions - a true love match is not high on his priority list - and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.



Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury),



Full Tracklist:

Stay Away (Nirvana Cover) - Vitamin String Quartet

Material Girl (Madonna Cover) - Kris Bowers

Diamonds (Rihanna Cover) -

Dancing on My Own (Robyn Cover) - Vitamin String Quartet

You Oughta Know (Alanis Morissette Cover) - Duomo

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Jatin-Lalit and Lata Mangeshkar Cover) - Kris Bowers

Sign Of The Times (Harry

What About Us (P!nk Cover) (Pre-Release) - Duomo

How Deep is Your Love (Calvin Harris and

Wrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus Cover) - Midnite String Quartet¨. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Records will release two volumes of music from season two of Bridgerton on March 25, coinciding with the return of the Netflix and Shondaland series. In keeping with the tradition of Julia Quinn's novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love.Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen, who also served as creator and showrunner, tapped music supervisor Justin Kamps and composer Kris Bowers for music that infuses the period drama with a modern sensibility.Bridgerton Season Two (Covers from the Netflix Series) is filled with orchestral versions of songs from iconic artists of the past three decades. Vitamin String Quartet return with their interpretations of Nirvana's " Stay Away " and Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" after covering Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish for the first season.Emmy-nominated Kris Bowers reimagines Madonna's "Material Girl" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," a Jatin-Lalit/Lata Mangeshkar song from the hit 2001 Bollywood film of the same name. Duomo offers fresh takes of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" and P!nk's "What About Us." Hannah V & Joe Rodwell, Steve Horner and Midnite String Quartet also contribute. See below for the full track listing.Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) features Bowers' score. The composer, who previously worked with Shondaland on For the People, gave fans an exclusive look at the creative process behind the music in this recent ET feature.After the series' late 2020 debut, Oprah Daily declared, "one of the main contributors to the magic that is Netflix's Bridgerton is the music." Entertainment Weekly said, "Bridgerton promised us it wouldn't be our grandmother's period piece. And that extends to its score...[which is] bursting with lush string quartet covers of pop songs." Glamour noted, "The smash-hit...is peppered with covers of pop songs by a group called Vitamin String Quartet, reminding us that formal balls were just the clubs and house parties of the day."From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions - a true love match is not high on his priority list - and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn's novels.Full Tracklist:Stay Away (Nirvana Cover) - Vitamin String QuartetMaterial Girl (Madonna Cover) - Kris BowersDiamonds (Rihanna Cover) - Hannah V & Joe RodwellDancing on My Own (Robyn Cover) - Vitamin String QuartetYou Oughta Know (Alanis Morissette Cover) - DuomoKabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Jatin-Lalit and Lata Mangeshkar Cover) - Kris BowersSign Of The Times (Harry Styles Cover) (Stripped Version) - Steve HornerWhat About Us (P!nk Cover) (Pre-Release) - DuomoHow Deep is Your Love (Calvin Harris and Disciples Cover) - Kiris HoustonWrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus Cover) - Midnite String Quartet¨.



