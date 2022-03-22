BANKS Reveals New Single 'I Still Love You'



05/28 - BottleRock - Napa Valley, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BANKS returns today with 'I Still Love You,' a brand-new song taken from her upcoming fourth studio album, 'SERPENTINA,' set for global release April 8 via AWAL.'I Still Love You' is undoubtedly her most personal song yet, and marks an exciting new shift in her sound that shares a vulnerability never before seen from the critically acclaimed artist. Written by and co-produced by BANKS alongside Orlando Higginbottom and Shlohmo, 'I Still Love You' comes with a beautiful video, co-directed, and edited by BANKS and James Mountford.Speaking about the new song, BANKS reveals, "I've held this song tight for over six years. It felt like a secret I wanted to keep just for myself. But I finally feel not only ready but so excited to share this with the world," she explains. "It's about loving someone you don't talk to anymore. Missing the little things about them. Even the things you thought you hate. I hope you feel like you are sitting next to me when you listen. And I hope it's as special to those who hear it as it is to me."Talking about the video with ELLE Magazine, BANKS explains, "it feels so vulnerable and stripped back and raw, and I think it shows me in a different light. I think it just worked out perfectly like that." She continues, "I feel like this is a really new chapter for me and I feel excited about it, excited to share it with the world. And I think it will resonate with a lot of people 'cause it's very human."'I Still Love You' is the latest track to be lifted off BANKS' forthcoming new album 'SERPENTINA.' The 13-track full-length was written and co-produced by BANKS, features previously released-fan favorites such as 'Skinnydipped' and 'The Devil,' as well as her latest single, the rousing, anthemic 'Holding Back,' which she performed live on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'SERPENTINA' sees BANKS enter previously uncharted territory in every sense-from sound to lyrics to visuals, and everything in-between. "In the past I've been really tight and controlled, and I don't feel like that right now," says BANKS. "I just feel more wild and free."That sense of playfulness and reinvention is encapsulated in the album's title. " Serpentine " was a word BANKS remembers doodling in her school journals, while the "a" at the end represents a feminization of that idea-an embodiment of a kind of snake queen, as BANKS describes it. "Snakes represent rebirth and the shedding of one's skin," she says. "They just move on, and I think that's what life is about. Changing and transforming, with a little bit of danger, but also smooth and silky. It just felt like the perfect representation. This album feels regal to me, but also my most human ever. So I think it kind of touches both ends of the spectrum."Also announced today, BANKS will bring her captivating live set to San Diego on Wednesday, May 25, and Santa Ana, CA on Friday, May 27, in celebration of the new album followed by an appearance at BottleRock (TICKETS) in Napa Valley on Saturday May 28. Pre-sale for the San Diego and Santa Ana shows begins on Thursday, March 24 at 10am PST with the general on sale starting Friday, March 25 at 10am PST. Please visit here for more information and to purchase tickets.Tour Dates:05/25 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA05/27 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA05/28 - BottleRock - Napa Valley, CA



