Nine Inch Nails Announce Three Additional UK Headline Shows

Fri 24th - Hellfest - Clisson, France New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After recently revealing two special headline shows this summer at Cornwall's Eden Project, Nine Inch Nails today announce three additional UK dates, completing the band's final UK & European touring plans for the year. Tickets go on general sale Friday, 25th March at 10.00am GMT.Either side of the Eden Project shows will see dates at O2 Academy Glasgow (Jun 15th), O2 Apollo Manchester (Jun 20th) and a night in the capital at London's O2 Academy Brixton (Jun 21st).Yves Tumor joins the bill for the sold-out Eden Project show on June 18th, as well as the three newly-announced dates, and Nitzer Ebb will support on June 17th for what promises to be one of the live highlights of the year. The shows will be NIN's first UK headline dates in four years. Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, headquartered in Cleveland, in 2020.NIN bring their show, hailed by The Guardian as 'saw toothed,' with the 'ferocity of a Rottweiler gnashing through its muzzle, bathed in exquisite monochromatic lighting and smoke' to the lush grounds described by The Times as 'Magical...half Glastonbury, half Glydnenbourne' and of which the Evening Standard wrote 'The nearest you can get to watching a gig on the moon.'Tour Dates:Wed 15th - O2 Academy Glasgow - with Yves Tumor (On Sale Fri, Mar 25th)Fri 17th - Eden Sessions - Cornwall - with Nitzer EbbSat 18th - Eden Sessions - Cornwall - with Yves Tumor (SOLD OUT)Mon 20th - O2 Apollo Manchester - with Yves Tumor (On Sale Fri, Mar 25th)Tue 21st - O2 Academy Brixton, London - with Yves Tumor (On Sale Fr, Mar 25th)Fri 24th - Hellfest - Clisson, France



