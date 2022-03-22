Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces Additional 2022 North American Tour





November 1, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets today announced rescheduled dates for The Echoes Tour with 28 stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. The Echoes Tour has also added dates in Columbus, Minneapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin, and Santa Barbara, with tickets going on sale beginning Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 am local time.The Echoes Tour, previously set for January/February 2022, was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to surges of Coronavirus cases. For rescheduled shows that will be taking place at the same venue, all previouslypurchased tickets will be valid for the new date. For all shows being moved to new venues, customers will be automatically refunded for their purchase and offered an exclusive presale opportunity for the new venue and date. Further information will be sent directly to the original ticketholders by email shortly, and for any additional ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase."We are really looking forward to returning to North America and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," says Nick Mason. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band, and our crew."Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes Tour 2022 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management. September 22, 2022 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre - Boch Center September 23, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Merriam Theater September 25, 2022 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center September 26, 2022 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre September 27, 2022 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre September 29, 2022 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre September 30, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum CenterOctober 1, 2022* - Columbus, OH - The PalaceOctober 3, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Chicago TheatreOctober 4, 2022* - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreOctober 5, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside TheatreOctober 7, 2022* - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music TheatreOctober 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallOctober 9, 2022* - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts CenterOctober 11, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Saint-Denis 1October 12, 2022 - New York, NY - Beacon TheatreOctober 14, 2022* - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes HallOctober 16, 2022* - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa TheatreOctober 17, 2022 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand PrairieOctober 18, 2022* - Austin, TX - Bass Concert HallOctober 20, 2022 - Denver, CO - Paramount TheatreOctober 22, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Madison Center for the ArtsOctober 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Balboa TheatreOctober 25, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum TheatreOctober 26, 2022* - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington TheatreOctober 28, 2022 - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterOctober 31, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore TheatreNovember 1, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre



