Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces Additional 2022 North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets today announced rescheduled dates for The Echoes Tour with 28 stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. The Echoes Tour has also added dates in Columbus, Minneapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin, and Santa
Barbara, with tickets going on sale beginning Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 am local time.
The Echoes Tour, previously set for January/February 2022, was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to surges of Coronavirus cases. For rescheduled shows that will be taking place at the same venue, all previously
purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. For all shows being moved to new venues, customers will be automatically refunded for their purchase and offered an exclusive presale opportunity for the new venue and date. Further information will be sent directly to the original ticketholders by email shortly, and for any additional ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase.
"We are really looking forward to returning to North America
and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," says Nick Mason. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band, and our crew."
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Pink Floyd
co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet
guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd
touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes Tour 2022 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.
September
22, 2022 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre - Boch Center
September
23, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Merriam Theater
September
25, 2022 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
September
26, 2022 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
September
27, 2022 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
September
29, 2022 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
September
30, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
October 1, 2022* - Columbus, OH - The Palace
October 3, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Chicago
Theatre
October 4, 2022* - Minneapolis, MN - State
Theatre
October 5, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
October 7, 2022* - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music
Theatre
October 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
October 9, 2022* - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts Center
October 11, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Saint-Denis 1
October 12, 2022 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
October 14, 2022* - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Hall
October 16, 2022* - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre
October 17, 2022 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust
CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
October 18, 2022* - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
October 20, 2022 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
October 22, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Madison Center for the Arts
October 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
October 25, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
October 26, 2022* - Santa
Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
October 28, 2022 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
October 31, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
November 1, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre