SiriusXM And The Recording Academy Bring Back The Grammy Channel To Celebrate Music's Biggest Night

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included with all of our trials and most popular plans. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In collaboration with the Recording Academy, The GRAMMY Channel returns to SiriusXM to celebrate the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.To salute this year's nominees, The GRAMMY Channel will feature artists, music and albums from across the GRAMMY Awards' fields and categories, including top nominees Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and more, all leading up to the live broadcast of Music's Biggest Night on April 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.Listeners can also expect to hear music from GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees such as Bonnie Raitt and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, as well as exclusive interviews with music's biggest stars from behind the scenes at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. For a complete nominations list, visit: https://www.grammy.com/awards/64th-annual-grammy-awards-2021.The limited-edition channel will begin March 23 and run through April 6 on SiriusXM channel 105.SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included with all of our trials and most popular plans. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.



