Ultimate Rap League Presents 'Any Given Sunday'

Follow the URL channel on Caffeine for the latest: https://www.caffeine.tv/URLTV LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) After almost three years, the Ultimate Rap League (URL) announces its return to the City of Atlanta with the brand's second "Any Given Sunday" card. The World's Most Respected League in battle rap, URL has dominated the industry over the last two years with highly produced events filmed in its state-of-the-art studio in Los Angeles. Now, URL takes to the road to offer fans a chance to experience a live event at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, March 27, 2021, at 5 p.m.Fans unable to attend in person can watch the star-studded battles live on URL's Caffeine channel. Battles from the event will start to stream exclusively on The Ultimate Rap League's App soon after their debut.URL founder and owner, Smack White will host four epic battles featuring Danny Myers vs. Ave; Charlie Clips vs. Lu Castro; Calicoe vs. Chess; and Tsu Surf vs. Cortez.The headlining battle between Rare Bunch recording artist Tsu Surf and Murda Ave's Cortez has been brewing for years, making it one of the most anticipated contests in the culture's history."'Any Given Sunday' is going to be a special card, curated with battles that I've personally wanted to see for some time," Smack White states. "While everyone is excited about the Surf and Cortez battle, any one of the four battles on the lineup has the potential to be battle of the night, creating more classic battles for the league."While headliner Tsu Surf said the Ultimate Rap League is "where all the magic happens," and that this upcoming battle is "another day in the office," he also states his performance on Sunday will be "a movie," as he reminded his opponent Cortez that it is "go time." Cortez says he doesn't need reminding, adding, "This is the biggest grudge match in the culture, taking place on its biggest stage. We both are legends and this will be one of those career-defining moments added to our legacy.""Any Given Sunday" promises to bring the classic energy of big room performance to the music capital of The South in a way that has never been done before - with premier talent, special celebrity guest appearances, and a commitment to cultural excellence.To attend live, fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster or watch live on Caffeine.TV.Follow the URL channel on Caffeine for the latest: https://www.caffeine.tv/URLTV



